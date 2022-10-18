ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)

A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Those Doggone Syracuse Kids and Their Vandalism

The only crime more heinous than listening to the band Smashing Pumpkins is actually smashing pumpkins. According to u/The-Bluejacket on Reddit, some scalawags went to their house in North Syracuse and vandalized their Halloween decorations. OP told the r/syracuse subreddit:. "Just a head’s up:. The decorations on our house...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

"Trunk or Treat" in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
UTICA, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY

The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
cnycentral.com

Plow driver shortage could cause issues this winter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With Syracuse averaging more than 120 inches of snow every single year, the city is looking to get ahead of a snow plow driver shortage before the winter season arrives. Department of Public Works Commissioner, Jeremy Robinson, says Syracuse is currently down 17 drivers. He said...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Crane stuck in downtown Utica block traffic for short time

UTICA, N. Y. – Traffic was slow in downtown Utica for a short time Friday morning after a crane became stuck on Oriskany Street near the site of the Nexus Center construction. A flatbed truck was called in to maneuver the rig off of a curb where it appears...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Spectacular weather in CNY this weekend!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Get set for a beautiful weekend in CNY! It may be one of the last few weekends to enjoy the fall foliage before it's gone. A chilly start to this Saturday, ranging from the 30s in the higher elevations, 40s in Syracuse, and 50s along the shoreline of Lake Ontario and areas west.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Mayor Walsh Announces Road Reconstruction on Avery Avenue

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a road reconstruction project beginning on Avery Avenue in Tipp Hill. Crews will mill and pave Avery Avenue from West Genesee Street to Grand Avenue beginning Monday, October 24. The road will remain open to through traffic with lane reductions while work is being done....
SYRACUSE, NY

