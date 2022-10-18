Read full article on original website
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
Salt City Market mural completed in downtown Syracuse (video, photos)
Salt City Market’s vibrant new food mural will officially be complete on Saturday. The mural, titled “Everything But The Kitchen,” showcases the wide variety of cuisine provided by the market chefs. It celebrates how people are united by food and culture. The Syracuse Urban Partnership, which owns...
A local restaurant owner makes changes to menu to keep her business thriving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Several restaurants in the Syracuse area have closed within the last month including Kirby’s Grills in Westvale and Fayetteville, and Peachtree Sandwich Company in Dewitt. The owner of Peachtree Sandwich Company says it’s been tough. “The rising costs of goods, supply chain issues, those types of things just make it that much […]
It’s End of Era! Last of 3 Restaurants in CNY Closing After 50 Years
It's the end of an era as we say goodbye to the last of a string of family-run restaurants in Central New York. A famous steakhouse that once had three locations in Central New York, is closing the last restaurant after more than 50 years, just weeks after shutting the doors on the second location.
Those Doggone Syracuse Kids and Their Vandalism
The only crime more heinous than listening to the band Smashing Pumpkins is actually smashing pumpkins. According to u/The-Bluejacket on Reddit, some scalawags went to their house in North Syracuse and vandalized their Halloween decorations. OP told the r/syracuse subreddit:. "Just a head’s up:. The decorations on our house...
Procession held to honor late Boom Babies owner: ‘Westcott was her neighborhood’
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Anne Hayes contributed to this article. Syracuse, N.Y. — A procession featuring confetti, cowboy boots, vintage prom dresses and Halloween costumes was held Friday in Syracuse in honor of the late Lorraine Koury, owner of Boom Babies clothing store. Stephen A. Januseski, Koury’s longtime...
"Trunk or Treat" in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
What time is trick-or-treating on Halloween? When does it start?
When time does trick-or-treating start on Halloween? When does trick-or-treating end?. Parents often wonder what the best time for trick-or-treating is on Halloween, and homeowners want to know when they should be ready to start handing out candy. As a general rule, 5-8 p.m. are the most popular hours for trick-or-treating.
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica and is Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
Syracuse leaders, union organizer criticize Starbucks' decision to close downtown location
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Starbucks is closing its store in downtown Syracuse, citing safety concerns; its a decision that's drawn criticism from Syracuse government officials, who said the company made zero attempt to work with them on the concerns Starbucks raised. "I think its the wrong time for a business...
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘The Bella’ by Smolen Homes (photos)
John F. Smolen is a third-generation custom home builder who jokes that he has been the business from “the time he could swing a hammer.”. Smolen Homes has become a familiar name in the Syracuse-area for their beautiful homes and their creative designs have been awarded three awards at past Parade of Homes.
Extraordinary Place: Willard Chapel-Tiffany church
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus as she takes us to Willard Chapel-Tiffany Church located in Auburn, N.Y. You can tour the Willard chapel. Information can be found on the website.
Plow driver shortage could cause issues this winter
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With Syracuse averaging more than 120 inches of snow every single year, the city is looking to get ahead of a snow plow driver shortage before the winter season arrives. Department of Public Works Commissioner, Jeremy Robinson, says Syracuse is currently down 17 drivers. He said...
Crane stuck in downtown Utica block traffic for short time
UTICA, N. Y. – Traffic was slow in downtown Utica for a short time Friday morning after a crane became stuck on Oriskany Street near the site of the Nexus Center construction. A flatbed truck was called in to maneuver the rig off of a curb where it appears...
The last Kirby’s Grill in Central New York is about to close for good
Last month, Richard Zdyb announced the closing of his Kirby’s Grill & Taproom in Fayetteville. That meant that Kirby’s, a mini chain that once had four locations across Central New York, was now down to one. This week, Zdyb called it quits at that last Kirby’s Grill, in...
Spectacular weather in CNY this weekend!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Get set for a beautiful weekend in CNY! It may be one of the last few weekends to enjoy the fall foliage before it's gone. A chilly start to this Saturday, ranging from the 30s in the higher elevations, 40s in Syracuse, and 50s along the shoreline of Lake Ontario and areas west.
Armory Square Starbucks in Syracuse to close; company cites safety issues
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Starbucks located on Syracuse’s Armory Square is slated for closure, a company spokesperson said Wednesday. The West Jefferson Street store is closing due to mental health crises, chronic homelessness, substance abuse and Covid-19-related issues in the area, Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jefferies said. Jefferies could...
Mayor Walsh Announces Road Reconstruction on Avery Avenue
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a road reconstruction project beginning on Avery Avenue in Tipp Hill. Crews will mill and pave Avery Avenue from West Genesee Street to Grand Avenue beginning Monday, October 24. The road will remain open to through traffic with lane reductions while work is being done....
