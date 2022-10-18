ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tribal members in Utah to hold protest at only uranium mill in US

Tribal members and environmental advocates will hold an annual protest Saturday at the site of the only operational uranium mill in the U.S. They’re concerned about its potential impacts to public health and the environment. Tribal members and leaders from the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe...
Letter from the newsroom: We pulled an inaccurate article

This Thursday morning, for an hour and 25 minutes, KSL NewsRadio’s website featured a headline reading: “Alpine School District announces 7 possible school closures in Orem”. The headline and the accompanying article were inaccurate. We pulled the story after those nearly 90 minutes because our radio newsroom...
How Utah’s voter registration database is kept safe and up-to-date

SALT LAKE CITY — Election officials in Utah describe Utah’s statewide voter database as the “backbone” of Utah’s election system. The personal information, voter signatures, and unique voter ID numbers of every Utah voter exist in it, and it’s the reason Utahns automatically get mailed a ballot.
Shingles virus, why no one talks about it

SALT LAKE CITY — Shingles, a reactivation of the chickenpox virus in the body, is rarely talked about. Health professionals say it is more prominent in people over the age of 50. Those affected by the virus may not even know it. According to Medical News Today, shingles infects 1 in 3 adults in the U.S.
Utah lawmakers looking to crack down on Airbnb tax cheats

SALT LAKE CITY — State lawmakers have their eyes on short-term rentals — like Airbnb — for new, tougher tax regulations. No bill has been filed yet, but lawmakers are looking for ways to shut down tax cheats. Republican Rep. Calvin Musselman, who represents Weber County, said...
Groups want answers after 16 wild horses were found shot to death in southeastern Utah

UTAH — At least 16 horses were recently found shot dead in southeastern Utah, sparking multiple animal rights groups to condemn the killings and call for justice. According to Animal Wellness Action, the Animal Wellness Foundation and the Center for a Humane Economy, mares and foals were among the wild horses killed on federal lands in San Juan County, Utah. San Juan County butts up against the Utah-Colorado border, extending from just south of Moab to the Utah-Arizona border.
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water

Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
