Godwin, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Two airlifted after crash on U.S. 1

Two people were airlifted after a crash outside of Southern Pines on Saturday. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1 at Youngs Road. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, a Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 when a Ford Mustang pulled out from Youngs Road in front of the Mirage.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
jocoreport.com

Speeding Car Slams Into Johnston County Home

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A teenage driver was seriously injured late Friday night after his car slammed into a northern Johnston County Home. The accident happened just before midnight on Wake County Line Road. Initial reports indicate the young driver was traveling at speeds close to 100 mph when he...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A call came in just after 2:30 Sunday morning about a noise disturbance from an open field on an abandoned property at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted Hickory Road. As deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to shots fired and then they were advised that a person had been shot before they arrived.
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
wpde.com

1 killed after car hits train in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into an Amtrak train on Railroad Street at East Main Street in the Rowland community of Robeson County, according to Lt. Steven Collins with the Rowland Police Department. Collins said they’re not able to...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville leaders break ground on $11.5 million tennis facility, plan to open courts in 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville leaders broke ground Friday morning on a new tennis center. City leaders participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at 1300 Bragg Blvd. The 6,594-square-foot center will feature 15 tennis courts, one of which will be used as a championship competition court, four pickleball courts, locker rooms, a lounge, a learning area and a pro shop. As an attraction for beginners, amateurs and professionals, the $11.5 million facility will serve youth and adult tennis programs for both instruction and competition.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

