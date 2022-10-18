Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
‘Way too fast’: Teen driving nearly 100 mph crashes into home near Zebulon, displacing family, NC trooper says
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen driver traveling about 100 mph crashed into a home in Johnston County late Friday night, displacing at least five members of a family who live there, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
sandhillssentinel.com
Two airlifted after crash on U.S. 1
Two people were airlifted after a crash outside of Southern Pines on Saturday. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1 at Youngs Road. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, a Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 when a Ford Mustang pulled out from Youngs Road in front of the Mirage.
jocoreport.com
Speeding Car Slams Into Johnston County Home
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A teenage driver was seriously injured late Friday night after his car slammed into a northern Johnston County Home. The accident happened just before midnight on Wake County Line Road. Initial reports indicate the young driver was traveling at speeds close to 100 mph when he...
22,000 lbs. of catfish spilled on I-95 in North Carolina after crash
A semi-truck crashed on I-95 in Cumberland County near Wade.
WECT
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A call came in just after 2:30 Sunday morning about a noise disturbance from an open field on an abandoned property at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted Hickory Road. As deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to shots fired and then they were advised that a person had been shot before they arrived.
North Carolina police seek public’s help in cold case murder of man who was driving, leading to crash that injured 5 others
Demeico Sowell Jr., 20, was killed while he was driving early on the night before Thanksgiving nearly two years ago.
cbs17
Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County, North Carolina Highway Patrol says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child died after being hit by a car Tuesday evening in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened on Faith Road near the community of Pembroke, NCHP 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said. The child was two months from turning 2-years-old. No additional details were immediately […]
cbs17
Man found with gun, drugs, stolen trailers, ATV in Hope Mills, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a man in Cumberland County after finding him with stolen items and drugs in Hope Mills Saturday. Deputies said they issued a search warrant on the 1700 block of Smokey Canyon Drive, where they seized multiple stolen items. According...
Driver crashes in North Carolina after I-40 chase tops 150 mph, troopers say
The chase began in Durham County and moved into Wake County -- with the crash happening in south Raleigh.
Worker dies after forklift flips at North Carolina construction site
Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed a man working in the 10,000 block of Star Road has died after "a forklift rolled over on the operator and killed him" around 6 p.m.
wpde.com
1 killed after car hits train in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into an Amtrak train on Railroad Street at East Main Street in the Rowland community of Robeson County, according to Lt. Steven Collins with the Rowland Police Department. Collins said they’re not able to...
cbs17
Gas prices on the rise again, but Fayetteville may have a cheaper answer for NC drivers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – AAA reported the average cost of unleaded gas in North Carolina now sits at $3.50 per gallon. That’s 14 cents more than just one month ago. The national average for regular unleaded is $3.88 per gallon, and while prices have been stable for the last week, economists said they don’t expect it to stay there.
Fayetteville leaders break ground on $11.5 million tennis facility, plan to open courts in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville leaders broke ground Friday morning on a new tennis center. City leaders participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at 1300 Bragg Blvd. The 6,594-square-foot center will feature 15 tennis courts, one of which will be used as a championship competition court, four pickleball courts, locker rooms, a lounge, a learning area and a pro shop. As an attraction for beginners, amateurs and professionals, the $11.5 million facility will serve youth and adult tennis programs for both instruction and competition.
North Carolina man arrested for killing his brother, police say
A man was arrested on Thursday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department.
Teenage daughter of Fayetteville city councilwoman fatally shot
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a 10th grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
Johnston County man wins $1M from ticket purchased in Nash County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. […]
Comments / 0