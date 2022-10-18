Read full article on original website
Preview: WWE SmackDown Card (10/21/22) – Friday Night SmackDown Lineup
This week’s WWE SmackDown card sees the women’s division take some of the spotlight with two featured matches. Meanwhile, Crown Jewel will heat up as Logan Paul returns to the WWE to hype up his impending clash with Roman Reigns. Let’s take a look at the full lineup for SmackDown this week.
AEW Rampage Card Change: All Atlantic Championship Match Added
The October 21 episode of AEW Rampage will now feature a third championship match. During a pre-match interview conducted by Alex Marvez with Preston Vance, RUSH interrupted the interview that was taking place at a bar in Daily’s Place. Orange Cassidy showed up behind the bar and revealed his newly-won All- Atlantic championship belt, and when all parties agreed that they wanted to fight for the title, Tony Khan, who was also sitting at the bar, approved and made the match official. How all parties were at the bar at once we may never know but it was a helpful coincidence. Although Khan’s drinking on the job may need to be addressed!
AEW vs WWE Ratings and Viewership: Did Stacked NXT Win the Tuesday Night War?
Each week we’ve been looking at the ratings for AEW Dynamite and WWE SmackDown and Raw. And while it’s easy to award a winner each week solely based on the totals, there hasn’t been a true head-to-head competition for wrestling’s two juggernauts in a very long time. That all changed this week as the Wednesday Night Wars were reignited on Tuesday. Due to MLB playoffs and the start of the NBA season tying up both TBS and TNT, Dynamite held a special Tuesday night edition on October 18th. Tuesday is of course NXT’s night, a night the black-and-gold brand began occupying after AEW seemingly forced them out of their Wednesday timeslot. Knowing that Dynamite needed to move, WWE stacked NXT with several pick your poison matches that featured main roster superstars including the newly returned Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, as well as Rhea Ripley, and others. But did it all pay off for the black-and-gold brand? Or did AEW win another battle in the head-to-head showdown?
#ANDNew: Heath and Rhino Win The IMPACT Tag Team Titles
IMPACT Wrestling has new World Tag Team Champions. Heath and Rhino defeated The Kingdom to become the new champions. This is the latest blow to Honor No More who has not had things going their way as of late. Heath and Rhino Capture IMPACT Tag Team Titles. Honor No More...
Preview: GCW Drop Dead (10/22/22) – Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch
This Saturday, live from Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, Game Changer Wrestling presents GCW Drop Dead. This will be the first time GCW makes its way to the Detroit area since June when the company held its Dead on Arrival event at Knights Of Columbus Hall. There will be plenty to see and experience at Drop Dead, however, including two major championship matches. There will also be interesting matchups featuring both GCW stalwarts and international talent that made their names in other promotions. Without any further delay, take a look at this Saturday’s action airing live at Harpos and via FITE.
UFC 280 live stream: How to watch Oliveira vs Makhachev online and on TV tonight
Two title fights will round out a stacked card in Abu Dhabi this Saturday, as UFC 280 plays out at the Etihad Arena.In the main event, Charles Oliveira looks to regain the vacant lightweight title as he takes on Islam Makhachev, a man who has long been seen by many as champion in waiting.FOLLOW UFC 280 LIVE: Latest fight updatesIn May, Oliveira (33-8, 1 No Contest) was stripped of the lightweight belt after missing weight one day before his scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje, whom he then submitted in the first round. That result extended the Brazilian’s records for...
