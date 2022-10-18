Read full article on original website
‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center
EL PASO, Texas -- An epic birthday party at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces Wednesday. Entertainment industry leader Barbara Hubbard is celebrated by big stars and fans in cheap seats. The list of acts Barbara or 'Mother Hubbard' has brought to Las Cruces is impressive. At 95, she's still going strong. She singlehandedly put Las Cruces on the map The post ‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Building local opportunities
The young man was loosening a bolt on a small combustion engine. He was assisted by the watchful eye and supportive voice of Nate Cooper of Renegade Construction. I had taken their photo for the Bulletin and asked the young man what high school he attended. “I don’t,” he said....
lascrucesbulletin.com
Longtime framing business adds art gallery
How do you make Las Cruces’ Picture Frame Outlet more appealing to customers and visitors?. Add a space to show the works of local and regional artists to create Picture Frame Outlet and Gallery. And that is just what owner Greg Groves has done with the business his father,...
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Annual textile sale to benefit Maya youth
The eighth annual Textile Sale to Benefit Maya Youth will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29, in the lobby of the NMSU Museum, in Kent Hall on the NMSU campus, 1280 E. University Ave. in Las cruces. This year’s sale features wearable donations, including huipils (blouses), men’s shirts, jackets,...
Juarez hopes livestock fair, concerts will bring back tourists
A livestock and agricultural fair is returning to Juarez after a 24-year hiatus, and border officials hope it becomes the next, great regional tourism attraction.
lascruces.com
Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference
Fall brings with it a whole new set of possibilities in the Mesilla Valley. The temperatures descend out of the broiling heat into a crisp and refreshing coolness. Music begins to fill the air once more. One of the main musical events of Fall, here in the valley, is the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference, which returns to celebrate its 29th year, November 9 – 12, 2022.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Outdoor economics conference welcomed leaders, outdoor enthusiasts from across the state
"This year's conference was the biggest yet, with over 350 attendees from all corners of the state, including Las Cruces and Doña Ana County,” state Sen. Jeff Steinborn said about the Oct. 5-7 Outdoor Economics Conference in Taos. “We learned a lot about important issues related to our...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Coats for Kids drive this weekend
From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. join 101 Gold at Rad Retrocade, 201 North Main Street, for a live donation Coats for Kids drive. All donations are doubled. Over the past 28 years since this program began in 1995, 60,000 coats have been distributed. An average of 3,000 coats are distributed each year, and because of the generous donations of gently used coats as well as the cash received, no child is ever turned away.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Dress the Child ‘Yacht Party’ gala Oct. 23
Tickets are on sale for “Yacht Party,” the 32nd annual Las Cruces Dress the Child fundraising dinner. The event is 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Amador Live, 302 S. Main St. in downtown Las Cruces. Tickets are $75-$100, depending on where you sit at Amador Live: Broken...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Young at Heart has Oct. 27 concert
The Young at Heart Chorus will present a free concert of old songs with an “Americana” theme, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Good Samaritan auditorium, 3011 Buena Vida Circle. Songs will include “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “South of the Border,” “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Tie...
ladailypost.com
Flooded Pecan Orchard & Dried Out Rio Grande River Bed
During a Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) geology tour of Southern New Mexico Oct. 3, the group visited this large pecan orchard as it was being watered in Doña Ana near Las Cruces. Photo by Laurie Waters. Near the lush pecan orchard is a completely dry section of the...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Writers spotlight, book drive coming
Barnes & Noble Mesilla Valley Mall, 700 S. Telshor Blvd., will host a local writers spotlight in October and its annual Holiday Book Drive in November and December. The writers spotlight will be held noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and will include local writers Paul Brenner, Tanya Dawson, Christopher McKeon, Linda Powers Ray, and Conrad Tycksen for a discussion of their books and book signing.
lascrucesbulletin.com
One kitten finds a happy home
Ponce, the kitten in the photo from the Animal Service Center of the Mesilla Valley went to rescue in Colorado, but ASCMV still has many, many other adorable kittens, cats, dogs and puppies that need loving, forever homes. Visit https://ascmv.org/adoptable-animals/ and facebook.com/ASCMV. To submit you photos for the Photo of...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Making huge impacts: ‘All it takes is everyone’
“How many kids are hungry tonight?” state Sen. Bill Soules, D-Doña Ana, asked the audience Wednesday night, Oct. 13, at the state Legislative Education Study Committee’s (LESC) dinner at Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces. “How many kids have no place to sleep tonight?”. Because zero is...
Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces is not known for its earthquakes. But that didn't stop city officials from participating in the 'Great American ShakeOut' Thursday. The shakeout is a nationwide initiative to update offices on earthquake evacuation protocols. It happens every year on the third Thursday of October. Mayor Ken Miyagishima, the city council, and other The post Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols appeared first on KVIA.
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
These 6 Major Stores Will Close For Thanksgiving 2022 In El Paso
Christmas is not too far away, and we may want to start planning accordingly, as a few major retailers have announced that they will not open this year on Thanksgiving Day in El Paso. Traditionally, Thanksgiving night is when stores would open late into Black Friday to give shoppers significant...
4 Unique El Paso Bakeries To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
We all have cravings for something sweet & we have no shortage of bakeries in El Paso. Some are truly unique experiences that are worth a visit. 1. Arcoris Fine Bakery: Have you ever wanted a Dragonball Z cake,. or a Sonic cake?. or a cake that shows your love...
El Paso News
Horses Unlimited rescues, cares for horses, but the organization needs your help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Horses Unlimited, a non-profit organization in El Paso, is looking for local vendors as well as donations for its upcoming fall festival on October 29. The ranch, located in far east El Paso on Buckwheat Road, has become a safe haven for abandoned and neglected horses.
