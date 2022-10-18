ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center

EL PASO, Texas -- An epic birthday party at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces Wednesday. Entertainment industry leader Barbara Hubbard is celebrated by big stars and fans in cheap seats. The list of acts Barbara or 'Mother Hubbard' has brought to Las Cruces is impressive. At 95, she's still going strong. She singlehandedly put Las Cruces on the map The post ‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Building local opportunities

The young man was loosening a bolt on a small combustion engine. He was assisted by the watchful eye and supportive voice of Nate Cooper of Renegade Construction. I had taken their photo for the Bulletin and asked the young man what high school he attended. “I don’t,” he said....
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Longtime framing business adds art gallery

How do you make Las Cruces’ Picture Frame Outlet more appealing to customers and visitors?. Add a space to show the works of local and regional artists to create Picture Frame Outlet and Gallery. And that is just what owner Greg Groves has done with the business his father,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Annual textile sale to benefit Maya youth

The eighth annual Textile Sale to Benefit Maya Youth will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29, in the lobby of the NMSU Museum, in Kent Hall on the NMSU campus, 1280 E. University Ave. in Las cruces. This year’s sale features wearable donations, including huipils (blouses), men’s shirts, jackets,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascruces.com

Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference

Fall brings with it a whole new set of possibilities in the Mesilla Valley. The temperatures descend out of the broiling heat into a crisp and refreshing coolness. Music begins to fill the air once more. One of the main musical events of Fall, here in the valley, is the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference, which returns to celebrate its 29th year, November 9 – 12, 2022.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Coats for Kids drive this weekend

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. join 101 Gold at Rad Retrocade, 201 North Main Street, for a live donation Coats for Kids drive. All donations are doubled. Over the past 28 years since this program began in 1995, 60,000 coats have been distributed. An average of 3,000 coats are distributed each year, and because of the generous donations of gently used coats as well as the cash received, no child is ever turned away.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Dress the Child ‘Yacht Party’ gala Oct. 23

Tickets are on sale for “Yacht Party,” the 32nd annual Las Cruces Dress the Child fundraising dinner. The event is 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Amador Live, 302 S. Main St. in downtown Las Cruces. Tickets are $75-$100, depending on where you sit at Amador Live: Broken...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Young at Heart has Oct. 27 concert

The Young at Heart Chorus will present a free concert of old songs with an “Americana” theme, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Good Samaritan auditorium, 3011 Buena Vida Circle. Songs will include “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “South of the Border,” “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Tie...
LAS CRUCES, NM
ladailypost.com

Flooded Pecan Orchard & Dried Out Rio Grande River Bed

During a Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) geology tour of Southern New Mexico Oct. 3, the group visited this large pecan orchard as it was being watered in Doña Ana near Las Cruces. Photo by Laurie Waters. Near the lush pecan orchard is a completely dry section of the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Writers spotlight, book drive coming

Barnes & Noble Mesilla Valley Mall, 700 S. Telshor Blvd., will host a local writers spotlight in October and its annual Holiday Book Drive in November and December. The writers spotlight will be held noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and will include local writers Paul Brenner, Tanya Dawson, Christopher McKeon, Linda Powers Ray, and Conrad Tycksen for a discussion of their books and book signing.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

One kitten finds a happy home

Ponce, the kitten in the photo from the Animal Service Center of the Mesilla Valley went to rescue in Colorado, but ASCMV still has many, many other adorable kittens, cats, dogs and puppies that need loving, forever homes. Visit https://ascmv.org/adoptable-animals/ and facebook.com/ASCMV. To submit you photos for the Photo of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Making huge impacts: ‘All it takes is everyone’

“How many kids are hungry tonight?” state Sen. Bill Soules, D-Doña Ana, asked the audience Wednesday night, Oct. 13, at the state Legislative Education Study Committee’s (LESC) dinner at Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces. “How many kids have no place to sleep tonight?”. Because zero is...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces is not known for its earthquakes. But that didn't stop city officials from participating in the 'Great American ShakeOut' Thursday. The shakeout is a nationwide initiative to update offices on earthquake evacuation protocols. It happens every year on the third Thursday of October. Mayor Ken Miyagishima, the city council, and other The post Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces.  They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years.  Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
