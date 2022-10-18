Read full article on original website
Erik Ten Hag Blames Antony & Marcus Rashford Misses For Manchester United Draw
Manchester United drew to Chelsea in the Premier League and Erik Ten Hag said the team should have taken their chances after Marcus Rashford and Antony missed big chances.
F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes pole position at United States GP
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021 budget cap...
