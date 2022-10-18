Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis slam ex-nanny’s ‘false’ claims about director’s Harry Styles romance

They’re not worried, darling, just clarifying.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis in a joint statement slammed the claims of their ex-nanny regarding the demise of their seven-year engagement and the origin of the “Don’t Worry Darling” director’s romance with her star, Harry Styles.

The unnamed woman reportedly said that the relationship between Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, left the “Ted Lasso” star, 47, “brokenhearted” after she claims he learned of it in November 2020.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” read the statement representatives for Wilde, 38, provided to the Daily News.

A representative for the “Ted Lasso” star, 47, did not immediately respond to The News’ request for comment.

Wilde and Sudeikis dismissed the woman’s claims as the “unfortunate apex” of her “now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues.”

The stars vowed to “continue to focus on raising and protecting our children” — Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6 — “with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Wilde recently slammed those who think she “abandoned” the kids when photographed without them, noting she’s intentional about shielding them from paparazzi — though Daisy appeared in “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The “Booksmart“ director — linked with Styles since early 2021 — earlier this year was served custody papers while promoting “Don’t Worry Darling” at CinemaCon.