ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis slam ex-nanny’s ‘false’ claims about director’s Harry Styles romance

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

They’re not worried, darling, just clarifying.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis in a joint statement slammed the claims of their ex-nanny regarding the demise of their seven-year engagement and the origin of the “Don’t Worry Darling” director’s romance with her star, Harry Styles.

The unnamed woman reportedly said that the relationship between Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, left the “Ted Lasso” star, 47, “brokenhearted” after she claims he learned of it in November 2020.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” read the statement representatives for Wilde, 38, provided to the Daily News.

A representative for the “Ted Lasso” star, 47, did not immediately respond to The News’ request for comment.

Wilde and Sudeikis dismissed the woman’s claims as the “unfortunate apex” of her “now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues.”

The stars vowed to “continue to focus on raising and protecting our children” — Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6 — “with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Wilde recently slammed those who think she “abandoned” the kids when photographed without them, noting she’s intentional about shielding them from paparazzi — though Daisy appeared in “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The “Booksmart“ director — linked with Styles since early 2021 — earlier this year was served custody papers while promoting “Don’t Worry Darling” at CinemaCon.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx Stole Idea for ‘Django Unchained’ from Him

Add Quentin Tarantino to the ever-growing list of Kanye West enemies. In a new interview with Piers Morgan, West complained that Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” was based on an idea that the Oscar winner stole from West. He claims that after collaborating with Jamie Foxx on the 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which featured Foxx’s vocals and sampled Ray Charles’ “I Got a Woman.” West said he pitched Foxx and Tarantino the idea for a slavery-themed music video for the song. West alleges that some of his ideas for that video were eventually used in Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.” “Tarantino can write a movie about...
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy