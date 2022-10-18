ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLTV

Neighborhood witnesses rush to help F-35 pilot after crash

LAYTON, Utah — The people who live and work just north of Wednesday’s F-35 crash site heard and saw the situation unfold, with some rushing up the hillside to see if the pilot was OK after seeing him eject from the jet. KSL spoke to several neighbors who...
LAYTON, UT
utahstories.com

Wine Clubs Come to Utah!

Many wine lovers in Utah have been frustrated for years not being allowed to participate in wine clubs. Well, rejoice. For the first time, Utah wine lovers can enjoy boutique wines from six wine clubs from renowned wine regions. Here is the scoop from the founders of Vin 7000, a boutique wine brokerage based in Park City.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Patient transported after falling into hole off I-84

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after they fell into a hole just off Interstate 84. Officials with the Mountain Green Fire Protection District said when the crew on E131 responded, the person had been removed from the hole, which was near freeway exit 92.
MORGAN, UT
KSLTV

One killed in structure fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah — One person is dead following an early morning fire in an outbuilding behind a Provo home, according to Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire & Rescue. Armstrong said firefighters responded to a home on 1050 North near 1600 West on reports of a fire and possible explosion.
PROVO, UT
Idaho State Journal

F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City

An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. “The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. “The cause...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Beautiful new homes available at new Midvale community

KUTV — The following information is provided by Garbett Homes. The Mill boasts a prime east side locale with Zero Energy Ready homes located along 8000 S. close to the Sandy border. This Midvale community offers their most popular line up of home plans with new, modern exteriors. Ideal...
MIDVALE, UT

