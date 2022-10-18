Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Don’t let the nice weather fool you, changes are coming
As Utahn's prepare for a change in our weather, it's a good time to start prepping your home and cars to handle the winter conditions.
Section of I-80 to close overnight for weekend of Oct. 28-29 for new bridge construction
A section of Interstate 80 will be closed in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City from Friday, Oct. 28, to Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
Fatal crash in Salt Lake City closes lanes for ‘several hours’
A crash in Salt Lake City near 1000 South and State Street has turned fatal has turned fatal, according to police.
Heber residents, officials take a deep dive into airport’s future
To upgrade, or not to upgrade, the Heber airport? That was the focus of Heber City's "fireside chat" Monday evening. Heber City gathered local residents Monday to answer questions about the plan to upgrade the Heber Valley Airport, where a panel explained why some changes there need to happen. About...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
Deer Valley’s Burns Lift expansion opens door for direct access to Baldy Peak terrain
PARK CITY, Utah — The upcoming winter season at Deer Valley Resort will have a key change for ski school instructors, beginner skiers, and advanced skiers alike with the extension […]
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
kslnewsradio.com
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Layton residents should check water bills for overcharges
LAYTON, Utah — Several residents in Layton have contacted Get Gephardt, saying their water bill is extremely high. What we know is this was not a situation of people using too much water – it was a billing issue. Geno Malone said he has been conserving water, even...
KSLTV
Neighborhood witnesses rush to help F-35 pilot after crash
LAYTON, Utah — The people who live and work just north of Wednesday’s F-35 crash site heard and saw the situation unfold, with some rushing up the hillside to see if the pilot was OK after seeing him eject from the jet. KSL spoke to several neighbors who...
SLC converting street lights to make them energy efficient, dark sky friendly
Thousands of street lights across the city are being converted to be more energy efficient and dark sky friendly.
kjzz.com
Orem city councilman’s daughter sends inaccurate press release; online debate gets uglier
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In response to fervor over “the press release,” Michelle Lee Steele, the daughter of Orem city council member Terry Peterson, and the person who sent an inaccurate press release to various media outlets, said she did not misrepresent herself to reporters. Steele, who...
Salt Lake City Council approve rezoning for tiny village
The Salt Lake City Council reached a unanimous decision to approve building more than 50 affordable permanent housing units to address the homeless population in Salt Lake City.
utahstories.com
Wine Clubs Come to Utah!
Many wine lovers in Utah have been frustrated for years not being allowed to participate in wine clubs. Well, rejoice. For the first time, Utah wine lovers can enjoy boutique wines from six wine clubs from renowned wine regions. Here is the scoop from the founders of Vin 7000, a boutique wine brokerage based in Park City.
buildingsaltlake.com
State provides millions for hundreds of affordable housing units in Salt Lake City, across Utah
Five developers landed tax credit financing from the state housing corporation to help construct hundreds of low-income housing units in Salt Lake City. Among them is one of the only low-income housing projects on the city’s east side and another that could remove some of the scant remaining commercial space in Glendale.
KSLTV
Patient transported after falling into hole off I-84
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after they fell into a hole just off Interstate 84. Officials with the Mountain Green Fire Protection District said when the crew on E131 responded, the person had been removed from the hole, which was near freeway exit 92.
KSLTV
One killed in structure fire in Provo
PROVO, Utah — One person is dead following an early morning fire in an outbuilding behind a Provo home, according to Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire & Rescue. Armstrong said firefighters responded to a home on 1050 North near 1600 West on reports of a fire and possible explosion.
F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City
An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. “The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. “The cause...
SSLPD: Two-vehicle accident, significant damage, please avoid area
A two-vehicle accident resulting in one car flipping upside down occurred Wednesday morning, according to South Salt Lake Police Department.
KUTV
Beautiful new homes available at new Midvale community
KUTV — The following information is provided by Garbett Homes. The Mill boasts a prime east side locale with Zero Energy Ready homes located along 8000 S. close to the Sandy border. This Midvale community offers their most popular line up of home plans with new, modern exteriors. Ideal...
Comments / 1