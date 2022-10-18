Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man charged for attempted murder-for-hire plot against son
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was charged last week for allegedly attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot against his own son, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. An employee of a business on Canterbury Road in Westlake called police around 10:45 p.m. on...
Police shoot carjacking suspect near school
Shaker Heights High School was under a brief lockdown on Friday afternoon due to an incident in the area.
Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
WKYC
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
Two arrested in Elyria after shot fired amid dispute
Police and investigators from the county prosecutor's office there found three cars and multiple people involved, according to a news release.
cleveland19.com
‘Happy to be alive’: Barber witnesses shooting inside Cleveland barbershop
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland barber is sharing his survival story after being witness to the shooting of five people Thursday afternoon at an Old Brooklyn barbershop. Eugene said it’s been difficult for him following the tragedy; two of the victims are his fellow barbers. “Just happy to be alive,” he said.
cleveland19.com
Canton man arrested in connection to death of 4-month-old
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday evening, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force reported arresting Javion Milan, 24, who was wanted for murder, felonious assault and endangering children. Milan was the father of a 4-month-old child found unresponsive when police responded to a home in the 2900 block...
Surveillance video: Victim in Cleveland barber shop shooting runs across street for help
FOX 8 has obtained surveillance video showing the moments right after five people were shot inside a Cleveland barbershop on Thursday.
Video: Shots fired at Cleveland police in encounter with dirt bikes
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team showed the moment a dirt bike rider fired gunshots at Cleveland police.
cleveland19.com
Chaotic 911 calls from Cleveland barbershop reveal fearful moments following the shooting of 5 people
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A barbershop was back open for business on Friday, just one day after a gunman shot and injured 5 people inside, including two barbers. As the victims heal, including one person shot in the chest, Cleveland Police are working to track the suspects, who entered the I FIX UGLY barbershop in the middle of the afternoon on October 21, on State Road in Old Brooklyn and opened fire. Witnesses tell 19 News 3 guys took off running after the shooting and jumped into a red 4-door sedan.
Cleveland Jewish News
Plea agreement offered in Rabbi Weiss case
Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has offered a plea agreement to Rabbi Stephen Weiss, which he has until Dec. 23 to choose whether or not to accept. Weiss, the former senior rabbi at...
Cashier charged with fatally shooting bystander in dispute
A cashier believed to have fatally shot a bystander during a violent dispute with a customer has been charged. Gurninder K. Banvait, 55, of Akron, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of negligent homicide for the 48-year-old man's death, according to Akron police.
cleveland19.com
1 of 3 suspects convicted in death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the three suspects accused in the beating death of Ethan Liming in the parking lot of I Promise School in Akron pleaded no contest Wednesday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas. Donovon Jones, 21, pleaded no contest to two counts of assault, a...
whbc.com
Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
Man’s secret photos of estranged wife put him in hot water: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 13 that she found inappropriate photos of herself on her estranged husband’s cell phone. Upon investigation, it was learned that the 42-year-old Highland Heights man had taken photos of the woman in the shower without her knowledge. He was charged with voyeurism. General assistance: Lander...
Couple falls for elaborate scam to the tune of a $47,000 loss: South Euclid Police Blotter
A man and his wife, both 46, reported Oct. 12 that they were the victims of a scam after receiving a pop-up message on their computer suggesting that it had been infected with a virus. They called a number that was listed with the message and believed they were speaking...
People in Old Brooklyn have wanted barbershop where shooting happened shut down
People in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood say they’ve wanted the barbershop, that was the scene of a shooting, shut down.
cleveland19.com
Akron family demands justice after store owner is charged in shooting death of customer who was an innocent bystander
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police announced that the 55-year-old clerk who accidentally shot a customer during an unrelated altercation inside a Sunoco is now facing criminal charges. Gurninder Banvait received a court summons on Wednesday afternoon and is charged with negligent homicide in connection to the Sept. 1 shooting,...
cleveland19.com
Jury trial begins for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Wednesday for two Cleveland man accused of killing three people on the city’s West side in 2019. Cleveland police said Kielonte Harris, 28, and Deandre Harris, 33, shot and killed one man and two women in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.
Landlord cited for behavior that caused ‘annoyance and alarm’: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 2:10 p.m. Oct. 15, police were dispatched to a home regarding a civil matter. A woman told officers that her lease had expired and that she had tried for several months to contact her landlord to renew the lease or make arrangements to leave. On this date, she said,...
