Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland man charged for attempted murder-for-hire plot against son

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was charged last week for allegedly attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot against his own son, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. An employee of a business on Canterbury Road in Westlake called police around 10:45 p.m. on...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Happy to be alive’: Barber witnesses shooting inside Cleveland barbershop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland barber is sharing his survival story after being witness to the shooting of five people Thursday afternoon at an Old Brooklyn barbershop. Eugene said it’s been difficult for him following the tragedy; two of the victims are his fellow barbers. “Just happy to be alive,” he said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man arrested in connection to death of 4-month-old

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday evening, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force reported arresting Javion Milan, 24, who was wanted for murder, felonious assault and endangering children. Milan was the father of a 4-month-old child found unresponsive when police responded to a home in the 2900 block...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Chaotic 911 calls from Cleveland barbershop reveal fearful moments following the shooting of 5 people

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A barbershop was back open for business on Friday, just one day after a gunman shot and injured 5 people inside, including two barbers. As the victims heal, including one person shot in the chest, Cleveland Police are working to track the suspects, who entered the I FIX UGLY barbershop in the middle of the afternoon on October 21, on State Road in Old Brooklyn and opened fire. Witnesses tell 19 News 3 guys took off running after the shooting and jumped into a red 4-door sedan.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Plea agreement offered in Rabbi Weiss case

Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has offered a plea agreement to Rabbi Stephen Weiss, which he has until Dec. 23 to choose whether or not to accept. Weiss, the former senior rabbi at...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron family demands justice after store owner is charged in shooting death of customer who was an innocent bystander

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police announced that the 55-year-old clerk who accidentally shot a customer during an unrelated altercation inside a Sunoco is now facing criminal charges. Gurninder Banvait received a court summons on Wednesday afternoon and is charged with negligent homicide in connection to the Sept. 1 shooting,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Jury trial begins for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Wednesday for two Cleveland man accused of killing three people on the city’s West side in 2019. Cleveland police said Kielonte Harris, 28, and Deandre Harris, 33, shot and killed one man and two women in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.
CLEVELAND, OH

