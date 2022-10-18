Read full article on original website
Funeral Singer Provides Comfort And Healing To Charleston, W.Va.’s Black Community
This story originally aired in the Oct. 21, 2022 episode of Inside Appalachia. For many Black communities throughout the country, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call upon a skilled singer to perform at a funeral as a way to offer comfort and healing. In Charleston, West Virginia 41-year-old Michelle Dyess is one of the go-to singers that people request when it’s time to plan a funeral.
Marshall Creates ‘Long COVID’ Clinic
Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) have set up a new clinic in Huntington to support patients who experience COVID-19 symptoms weeks and months later. The condition is often referred to as “long COVID.”. Marshall Health Pulmonologists Imran T. Khawaja, M.D., and Mohammed AlJasmi, M.D., are leading a...
