Gary R. Erdmann, age 75, of West Bend, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Samaritan Health Center in West Bend. A memorial service for Gary will take place on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 12 noon at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with the Rev. Joseph Fisher officiating. A visitation will be held from on Tuesday, October 25 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. Military honors will be conducted by the Theresa American Legion Post #270 and Air Force Honor Guard. Inurnment will take place at Union Cemetery in Theresa at a later date.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO