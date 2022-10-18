Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
6 die in Hartland fire
HARTLAND — Six people died in an apartment building fire in Mansfield Court Friday, according to the Hartland Police Department. Initially, first responders reported that there were seven fatalities, but after further investigation it was confirmed that there were six deaths, according to Police Chief Torin Misko. The police...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Six confirmed deaths in Hartland apartment fire
HARTLAND – Six people died as the result of an apartment building fire on Mansfield Court Friday, according to the Hartland Police Department. Initially, first responders reported that there were seven fatalities, but after further investigation it was confirmed that there were six deaths, according to Police Chief Torin Misko.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend felon arrested for alleged drunk driving, possession of a firearm
WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that they arrested a 45-year-old West Bend man, who is currently on parole for two felonies (1st degree reckless homicide and 1st degree reckless endangering safety offenses from 1999 and 2000), for allegedly driving while intoxicated and being in possession of a firearm Thursday night.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brooks objects vociferously to playing of rap video
Another day, another shouting match between Darrell Brooks Jr. and Judge Jennifer Dorow, as the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident objected vociferously to a video brought in as an exhibit that he said he was not aware of. The video — played without volume in court — appeared...
Greater Milwaukee Today
For a good cause in a small package
WEST BEND — Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties announced that their 2022 Tiny House, which they debuted during Germanfest earlier this year, has been listed for sale for $50,000 on tinyhomelistings.com, on Wednesday. “The open floor plan has an airy living room, full kitchen, full bathroom,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Port Washington High school evacuated after active shooter threat
PORT WASHINGTON — An apparent hoax sent police officers around the state to their local schools for reports of an active shooter Thursday morning, part of a nationwide scam, according to an FBI official. Among the schools to receive threats was Port Washington High School, who at around 9:30...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin’s former Parole Commission boss to become Racine’s Violence Prevention manager
The man pushed out as the head of Wisconsin’s Parole Commission after critics said he let dangerous people out of prison is set to become the new violence prevention manager in Racine. Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Wednesday that John Tate II will take over the role. “The city...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Live updates: Day 15 of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way. SOUND OFF. What do you...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Women’s Center executive director says Brooks trial can be ‘triggering’
WAUKESHA — There is a fatal misconception that domestic violence is a “private family matter,” according to Angela Mancuso, executive director of The Women’s Center. It is not a family matter and often spills out into the community, Mancuso said. The trial of Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr., which involves domestic violence, is an example of a community impacted by it, she said.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County holds final Anti-Crime Plan Referendum town hall
TOWN OF POLK — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann held their last town hall meeting about the $3.6 million Washington County Anti-Crime Plan referendum that will appear on the November 8 general election ballot on Wednesday night at Washington County Fair Park.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Irl G. ‘Grady’ Field
Irl G. “Grady” Field of Brookfield, formerly of Schaumburg, Illinois, found peace on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the age of 94 years, when he was reunited with his adoring wife, Geneva Lou (nee Schackman), who preceded him in death on July 8, 2016. A joint celebration of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fall Fair to Remember
Art and Craft Show with over 200 exhibitors, Door Prizes, Face Painting and Balloon Sculpting, 4-H Concessions in two large buildings. Handcrafted Art & Crafts at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center, in West Bend, WI. Many upcycled & recycled items, Unique Glass, Wood, Fabric, Jewelry, Ceramics & Personal...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sandra L. Fluke
April 9, 1942 - Oct. 16, 2022. Sandra L. Fluke of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Hospice Alliance. She was born in Waukesha on April 9, 1942, the daughter of the late Robert Stanley and Beatrice M. (nee Webb) Fluke. Sandra graduated from Waukesha High...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Slinger to stick with Waste Management
SLINGER — The village of Slinger will remain with Waste Management for garbage and recycling pickup service for the time being, as the company has recently began improving services after months of inconsistencies and concern. The Slinger Village Board on Monday considered requesting from new companies to provide refuse...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hales Corners Pumpkin Fest
Join us at Hales Corners Park to enjoy two days of spooky family-friendly fun!. Carve a pre-cleaned pumpkin either day for free. Pumpkins become part of a display and may be taken home after judging, which begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Food & beverages available for purchase.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Olympia Fields: Main entrance opens and development of building begins
OCONOMOWOC — Wangard Partners, Inc, a Milwaukee-based full-service real estate company, has accomplished significant steps in the development of Olympia Fields, formerly a hotel and conference center known as Olympia Resort, including the opening of the development’s main entrance located at the intersection of Pabst Street and Summit Avenue, and the beginning of construction on a new clinical building.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Barbara A Puerling
Sept. 1, 1941 - Oct. 17, 2022. Barbara A. Puerling (nee Sauer) of West Bend was born to eternal life on October 17, 2022. Barb was born to her earthly life on September 1, 1941 in West Bend to Arnold and Imelda (nee Zimmel) Sauer. She attended Holy Angels School...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gary R. Erdmann
Gary R. Erdmann, age 75, of West Bend, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Samaritan Health Center in West Bend. A memorial service for Gary will take place on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 12 noon at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with the Rev. Joseph Fisher officiating. A visitation will be held from on Tuesday, October 25 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. Military honors will be conducted by the Theresa American Legion Post #270 and Air Force Honor Guard. Inurnment will take place at Union Cemetery in Theresa at a later date.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Regina “Gina” Beate Rohde Larson, 92
Regina “Gina” Beate Rohde Larson, 92 years old, transitioned from her body to eternal spirit on October 15, 2022. Preceded in death by her parents Felix and Dora Rohde, her brother Friedemann Rohde and her husband Raymond Larson. Survived by her five children, Sabine Larson, Stephan Larson, Timothy Larson, Mira Larson Swartwout and Andrea Larson, her sister Giesela Wolff, brother Peter Rohde, nieces Tarsia, and Miriam, nephews Peter, Matthias, and Christian, Son in-law Tom Swartwout and daughter in-laws Tracey Daley Larson and Diane Larson. And eight grandchildren Lucius “Luke”, Matthew, Caroline, Sarah, Helena, Aiden, Willow, and Zoe.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Referendum on Nov. 8 ballot for Elm Grove
ELM GROVE — A referendum with one question will appear on the 2022 ballot during the Nov. 8 general election in Elm Grove. The Village Board determined that it is important to maintain the village’s streets and develop an interconnected pathway system. The question asks: "Shall the Village...
