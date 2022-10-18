Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Is There A Legal Age Limit For Trick or Treating in Michigan?
Growing up, you always anticipate the dreaded day you will have to stop trick or treating. However, I beg the differ. Who made the rule that there is an age limit on whether or not you can go trick or treating if you want?. There are places that have bans...
WILX-TV
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From tens of thousands of entries from around the world, Michigan native, Kimberly S. will receive up to $100,000 to make her design, Tire House, come to life. 100 aspiring designers, architects, DIYers, and makers hailing from more than 20 countries/regions have been chosen to bring...
WNDU
Notre Dame, Mishawaka, Habitat for Humanity fine-tune affordable housing project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka, the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture, and Habitat for Humanity fine-tuned a potential project Thursday that would help make housing more affordable in St. Joseph County. This project would help save families about $7,000 a year on housing costs...
Woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 131 in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A 39-year-old Three Rivers woman was killed Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a head-on crash on U.S. 131 at Dickinson Road. The victim’s name has not been released. A witness pulled the other driver out of his burning pickup truck, state police said. The...
Man taken to hospital after St. Joseph Co. hit-and-run
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in St. Joseph County early Thursday morning.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
1 Person Died In A Two-Car Crash In St. Joseph County (St. Joseph County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a two-car crash on Wednesday that claimed a life. The crash happened On U.S. 131 Near Dickenson Road on October 19. The victim is yet to be identified by the police.
abc57.com
St. Joseph County deputies searching for vehicle involved in hit and run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run Thursday morning that left a White Pigeon man with life-threatening injuries. At 5:35 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies were called to U.S. 12, near Riverside Drive, for an injured...
Michigan families receive additional food assistance benefits through October
Michigan is providing additional benefits for families through October.
Georgia woman killed in shooting on Saginaw’s West Side
SAGINAW, MI — A late-night shooting on Saginaw’s West Side has claimed the life of an out-of-state woman. About 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, police responded to a shooting at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. They arrived to find a 22-year-old Georgia woman inside the house, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Michigan Filmmaker Ken Burns Exposes Henry Ford’s Xenophobia In New Documentary
Ken Burns is widely known for his incredible mini-series and documentaries including Baseball, Civil War, Prohibition, and Vietnam. But his new film exposed two of the most influential men in America during the holocaust and exposes them to the xenophobia that inhibited America from saving millions of lives by entering the war.
Two compete for Michigan House seat representing lakeshore communities
A Republican and a Democrat are facing off for the newly created district in the Michigan House of Representatives that includes several communities along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Republican Kevin Whiteford and Democrat Joey Andrews are competing for the open two-year seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The new...
Michigan’s declining college enrollment trend continues with poor fall 2022 showing
Michigan colleges have posted the nation’s steepest enrollment decline by percentage this fall semester, according to data released Thursday. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released a data update for fall 2022 on Oct. 20, showing that Michigan saw its overall college enrollment fall 4.1% this fall compared to fall 2021.
UPMATTERS
Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
fox2detroit.com
“This can't be right!” Man wins $1M in Michigan Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Every Friday, Mark Brooks makes a stop to pick up two Powerball tickets. It's a routine - make a stop, get two tickets, check if they won, and repeat next week if necessary. It's no longer necessary. Brooks, of Otsego, stopped in to pick up...
metrodetroitmommy.com
Exciting News: 14 Toys R Us Locations Returning to Michigan
Four years after the company closed all of its U.S. stores, the Toys R Us brand is back with 14 locations. Toy R Us Kids can find these smaller toy shop within several Macy’s stores throughout Michigan. Guests can enjoy the nostagic feeling of stepping inside the 1,000 square...
abc57.com
Berrien Hills redevelopment plan one step closer to approval
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Berrien Hills Golf Course is one step closer to becoming the Berrien Hills Community—a mixed use development with homes and apartments, an event center, nature trails, a marina, restaurants and more. On Tuesday, the proposal by Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures was brought...
Comments / 0