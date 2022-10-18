ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MI

Comments / 0

Related
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From tens of thousands of entries from around the world, Michigan native, Kimberly S. will receive up to $100,000 to make her design, Tire House, come to life. 100 aspiring designers, architects, DIYers, and makers hailing from more than 20 countries/regions have been chosen to bring...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Georgia woman killed in shooting on Saginaw’s West Side

SAGINAW, MI — A late-night shooting on Saginaw’s West Side has claimed the life of an out-of-state woman. About 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, police responded to a shooting at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. They arrived to find a 22-year-old Georgia woman inside the house, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
SAGINAW, MI
UPMATTERS

Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
MICHIGAN STATE
metrodetroitmommy.com

Exciting News: 14 Toys R Us Locations Returning to Michigan

Four years after the company closed all of its U.S. stores, the Toys R Us brand is back with 14 locations. Toy R Us Kids can find these smaller toy shop within several Macy’s stores throughout Michigan. Guests can enjoy the nostagic feeling of stepping inside the 1,000 square...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Berrien Hills redevelopment plan one step closer to approval

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Berrien Hills Golf Course is one step closer to becoming the Berrien Hills Community—a mixed use development with homes and apartments, an event center, nature trails, a marina, restaurants and more. On Tuesday, the proposal by Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures was brought...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy