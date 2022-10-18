Read full article on original website
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 9, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week nine after one game took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Franklin 14 F Fort Stockton 62 F Pebble Hills 34 F Mountain View 21 F Fabens 0 F […]
KVIA
Game postponed: Tragedy strikes San Jose State ahead of previously scheduled game against New Mexico State
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- San Jose State RB Camdan McWright, 18, died Friday morning after being struck by a school bus. The tragedy happened just one day before his team was set to take on the New Mexico State Aggies. According to reports, McWright was riding a scooter at...
KVIA
Tragedy strikes San Jose State ahead of game against New Mexico State; status of Saturday’s game “pending”
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- San Jose State RB Camdan McWright, 18, died Friday morning after being struck by a school bus. The tragedy happened just one day before his team was set to take on the New Mexico State Aggies. According to reports, McWright was riding a shooter at...
Rio Grande Sun
Peñasco Wins Cross Country Extravaganza
In a new format, the Albuquerque Academy Extravaganza cross country meet offered an intriguing preview of the upcoming state championship. The race was broken up by classification, and had teams from all around the state, with over 100 runners in races. And it was run on the same course as the state championship, with many of the same competitors, a bizarre but interesting look at what could happen in a few weeks.
La Cueva’s Ian Sanchez among the best receivers in the country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s leading high school receiver has been putting defenses on notice all season. La Cueva senior Ian Sanchez currently ranks 14th in the nation with 1,189 receiving yards and racking up 15 touchdowns. Through eight games this season, Sanchez is averaging 8.5 receptions for 148.6 yards (17.5 yards per reception) and […]
cbs4local.com
NMSU game vs San Jose State on hold after death of San Jose player
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State University game versus San Jose State University is on hold after a player for San Jose State was killed in a crash. The player who died was identified as 18-year-old Camdan McWright. Wright was a freshman at San Jose State...
NM-bred horse on her way to Breeders’ Cup
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In just a few weeks, a New Mexico-bred horse will be competing against the best of the best. Slammed was both bred and trained in the Land of Enchantment, and in November she will be going to the Breeders’ Cup in Keenland, Kentucky. She is only the second New Mexico horse to […]
New skyboxes at Pan Am Center near completion
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Pan Am Center is getting an upgrade. The NMSU Foundation received a nearly 3-million-dollar donation to build three skybox suites this March. There will also be a new 32-seat club section. The Pan Am Center is 53 years old. University officials say they are very excited to debut these improvements. "Given The post New skyboxes at Pan Am Center near completion appeared first on KVIA.
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
Conservative speaker draws protests at UNM during event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions ran high at the University of New Mexico Thursday night where New Mexico State Police dispersed a crowd of protesters outside an appearance by conservative speaker Ian Haworth. The conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA hosted the controversial event “How Men Can Fight For Life,” Haworth was the event’s main speaker. A […]
‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center
EL PASO, Texas -- An epic birthday party at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces Wednesday. Entertainment industry leader Barbara Hubbard is celebrated by big stars and fans in cheap seats. The list of acts Barbara or 'Mother Hubbard' has brought to Las Cruces is impressive. At 95, she's still going strong. She singlehandedly put Las Cruces on the map The post ‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center appeared first on KVIA.
Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State
Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
New life could be coming to former Club Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –”They used to have a nice restaurant, a pretty good bar. I used to sing karaoke at the bar, and I miss it. It was a good gathering place for the community.” Club Rio Rancho is a distant memory for people who lived along it. “My dad and I used to play […]
New development proposed for southwest Albuquerque
There is a push to build a shopping area in a booming part of Albuquerque where there really aren't many places to shop or eat: the Southwest Mesa.
Daily Lobo
UNM student captures queer identity with picture-perfect poeticism
Andrew Michael Joseph, a senior at the University of New Mexico, is heading into his final year in the studio art program, leaving behind a photographic legacy of exploration and celebration of queer identity in the UNM arts and honors programs. In his work, Joseph is interested in exploring his...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Longtime framing business adds art gallery
How do you make Las Cruces’ Picture Frame Outlet more appealing to customers and visitors?. Add a space to show the works of local and regional artists to create Picture Frame Outlet and Gallery. And that is just what owner Greg Groves has done with the business his father,...
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Young at Heart has Oct. 27 concert
The Young at Heart Chorus will present a free concert of old songs with an “Americana” theme, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Good Samaritan auditorium, 3011 Buena Vida Circle. Songs will include “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “South of the Border,” “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Tie...
New Mexico State Police arrest armed suspect in northern New Mexico
PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested Aurelio Carrasco who they say exposed himself to a couple in Pecos and then lead police on a chase. It started around 10:45 a.m. on October 20 when a man told police he and his wife were at a gas station when Carrasco pulled up in a […]
