Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
Related
Boston Mystery Movie Question Answered By New Liam Neeson Footage
When a local casting agency asked for men with tattoos for a feature film shooting in Boston, we of course wonder which one? We may have just found our answer. Earlier this month Boston Casting put out the call for men with tattoos without revealing the feature film project they'd be working on. Their Facebook post simply said "male actors with tattoos for feature film role," and we just had to know which film.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
Haunted Tunnel in Massachusetts Is Full of Ghostly Activity
What happened here is just so sad.
A plane crashed into New Hampshire multi-family building, killing everyone on boa
KEENE, N.H. — Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash that happened in the city of Keene, N.H., Friday. Police and fire crews responded to a report of an explosion and a fire at a building on Lower Main Street in Keene, shortly before 7 p.m. Once on scene,...
WATCH: Largest ship to ever enter Boston terminal arrives from Asia
BOSTON — The largest ever ship to enter to enter Boston’s Conley Container Terminal arrived from Asia on Thursday morning. The ship, packed with 13,500 containers, made its way to the city after making stops in Vietnam and China, a spokesperson for Massport said in a statement. The...
wabi.tv
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board
KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
Radio Ink
Boston Host To Pay Fired Producer’s Salary
You don’t hear many inside baseball on-air conversations about management that don’t result in a firing. When you produce great ratings at the 5th highest revenue generating station in America, you get a little more leeway. Despite coming in as the 5th highest billing station in the country...
Multiple people injured after stabbing and crash in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Billerica and an apparent stabbing that caused the accident where multiple people were injured. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole just after 8 a.m. Saturday in the area of 41 Boston Road.
Man killed in wrong-way crash in Uxbridge
A Douglas man was killed in a wrong-way crash in Uxbridge on Friday night, state police said. At approximately 10:19 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, driven by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. A few...
Worcester License Commission OKs new Shrewsbury Street bistro at site of former Mac's Diner
WORCESTER — Mac's Diner, a Shrewsbury Street landmark since 1931, will be getting a name change under its new owners. On Thursday, the city License Commission gave the go-ahead for a new bistro to open at the vacant diner. ...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
WMTW
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New England
A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a half ounce of cocaine....
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
hot969boston.com
I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett
The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
Worcester-Providence Turnpike crash: Wrong-way driver killed in collision
A man driving in the opposite direction he was supposed to on Route 146 in Uxbridge was killed in a crash with another car Friday night, according to authorities. Police received reports around 10:20 p.m. of a driver in a 2006 Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the highway, which is also called the Worcester-Providence Turnpike. Roughly five minutes later, first responders were told the car had crashed into another vehicle, a 2019 Mazda CX5, about a half-mile from the Rhode Island border, law enforcement said.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
NH man arrested in wrong way hit-and-run, followed by police chase in Pelham
PELHAM, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday morning following a hit-and-run crash that led police on a short chase in Pelham. Police responded to Mammoth Road just before 9 a.m. for reports of a head-on collision in which the driver, identified as 43-year-old Eugene Makara III of Derry, fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash, authorities said.
WCAX
Suspects connected to stolen truck caught on ATM surveillance
PALMER, Mass. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say two people who stole a truck from a Vermont residence were caught on an ATM camera in Massachusetts. Police say the suspects caught on camera, were using a stolen ATM card that belongs to Jesse Rice, 26, of Whitingham. Police say the card was used in Northhampton after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 1