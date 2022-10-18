ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

FUN 107

Boston Mystery Movie Question Answered By New Liam Neeson Footage

When a local casting agency asked for men with tattoos for a feature film shooting in Boston, we of course wonder which one? We may have just found our answer. Earlier this month Boston Casting put out the call for men with tattoos without revealing the feature film project they'd be working on. Their Facebook post simply said "male actors with tattoos for feature film role," and we just had to know which film.
BOSTON, MA
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?

Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
BOSTON, MA
wabi.tv

Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board

KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
KEENE, NH
Radio Ink

Boston Host To Pay Fired Producer’s Salary

You don’t hear many inside baseball on-air conversations about management that don’t result in a firing. When you produce great ratings at the 5th highest revenue generating station in America, you get a little more leeway. Despite coming in as the 5th highest billing station in the country...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in wrong-way crash in Uxbridge

A Douglas man was killed in a wrong-way crash in Uxbridge on Friday night, state police said. At approximately 10:19 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, driven by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. A few...
UXBRIDGE, MA
Live 95.9

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett

The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester-Providence Turnpike crash: Wrong-way driver killed in collision

A man driving in the opposite direction he was supposed to on Route 146 in Uxbridge was killed in a crash with another car Friday night, according to authorities. Police received reports around 10:20 p.m. of a driver in a 2006 Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the highway, which is also called the Worcester-Providence Turnpike. Roughly five minutes later, first responders were told the car had crashed into another vehicle, a 2019 Mazda CX5, about a half-mile from the Rhode Island border, law enforcement said.
UXBRIDGE, MA
WCAX

Suspects connected to stolen truck caught on ATM surveillance

PALMER, Mass. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say two people who stole a truck from a Vermont residence were caught on an ATM camera in Massachusetts. Police say the suspects caught on camera, were using a stolen ATM card that belongs to Jesse Rice, 26, of Whitingham. Police say the card was used in Northhampton after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
WHITINGHAM, VT

