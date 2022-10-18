ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Luca Marinelli Cast as Mussolini in Joe Wright Series ‘M. Son of the Century’

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzJBi_0ide5P0z00

Luca Marinelli has been cast as Benito Mussolini in Joe Wright ’s upcoming biopic series for Sky .

Variety revealed last month that Wright, who recently finished promoting his feature film “Cyrano,” was set to direct the series chronicling Mussolini’s rise to power against a backdrop of fascism and World War II.

Wright also helmed Winston Churchill drama “Darkest Hour,” which saw Gary Oldman nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of the former British prime minister.

“M. Son of the Century” is based on Antonio Scurati’s book and is set to go into production at Cinecittà Studios in Italy over the next few weeks. Wright will direct all eight episodes.

Marinelli is an award-winning actor who’s been feted at festivals including Venice and Berlin. He has appeared in “The Old Guard” alongside Charlize Theron and is also known for his roles in “Martin Eden” and “They Call Me Jeeg.”

“M. Son of the Century” is produced by Sky Studios and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company, in collaboration with Pathé.

Stefano Bises (“Gomorrah”) and Davide Serino (“Esterno Notte”) have written the series, which will premiere exclusively on Sky Atlantic and streaming platform Now in all of Sky’s European markets. Fremantle are repping international rights.

“For a great project like ‘M.’, and for such a challenging role as Mussolini, we could only think of an extraordinary and eclectic talent like Luca Marinelli,” said Nils Hartmann, EVP for Sky Studios Italia and Deutschland. “There are not many actors like him in Italy or in the world, and we have been courting him for a long time and are now delighted to have him in this new Sky Studios production, which is becoming more and more unique. With the direction of a master like Joe Wright and with the guidance of Scurati’s novel, adapted here by Stefano Bises and Davide Serino, we are ready to launch a project that marks a further step forward in our creative and productive journey.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Highland Film Group Sells Key Territories on ‘Blood for Dust,’ Thriller With Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington and Josh Lucas (EXCLUSIVE)

Highland Film Group has locked distribution deals in key international territories in all media for “Blood for Dust,” a new action-thriller starring Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington and Josh Lucas. The film is directed by Rod Blackhurst, best known for Netflix’s “Amanda Knox” and Peacock’s “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise,” and written by David Ebeltoft. Highland Film Group has sold the rights to “Blood for Dust” to 101 Films Distribution for the U.K., Originals Factory for France, California Filmes for Latin America, Splendid Film GmbH for Germany, Daro Film Distribution for Eastern Europe, Filmfinity for South Africa, Spentzos Film for...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Angelina Jolie to Star in ‘Spencer’ Director Pablo Larraín’s Next Film About Opera Singer Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie will star in Oscar-nominated director Pablo Larraín’s next movie, a biopic about famous opera singer Maria Callas. Titled “Maria,” the film “tells the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris,” according to its logline. Steven Knight (“Spencer,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Eastern Promises”) wrote the script. Callas was an American-born Greek soprano singer and one of the most famous opera singers of the 20th century. She was born in Manhattan and received her opera training in Greece when she was 13 and later moved to Italy...
Variety

Netflix Clarifies ‘The Crown’ Is a ‘Fictional Dramatization’ by Adding Logline to Trailer Description

Netflix has clarified “The Crown” is a fictional dramatization for viewers by adding a logline to its YouTube trailer for Season 5, which is set to launch on Nov. 9. In the description for the trailer, posted by the official Netflix account, the logline reads: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.” A spokesperson for Netflix told Variety: “‘The Crown’ has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series five is a fictional dramatization, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during...
Variety

Jason Momoa Apple Series ‘Chief of War’ Casts Temuera Morrison

Temuera Morrison has joined Jason Momoa in the Apple limited series “Chief of War,” Variety has learned. The role reunites the pair, as they previously played father and son in the DCEU film “Aquaman.” Morrison will also appear alongside Momoa in the sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” due out in theaters in December 2023. “Chief of War” was first reported on in April. Per the official logline, the series “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.” Morrison will play King Kahekili, the King of Maui. Morrison is...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Disney+, Pathe, Chapter 2 Team on ‘Three Musketeers’ Spinoff Series, ‘Milady Origins,’ ‘Black Musketeer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pathé’s Aude Albano and Dimitri Rassam’s Chapter 2, a Mediawan company, are teaming up with Disney+ on the development of two returning series expanding on their “Three Musketeers” franchise. The two production banners, together with Alexandre de la Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte’s Fargo Films, are in advanced development of both shows, “Milady Origins” and “Black Musketeer.” These will be spin offs of Pathé and Chapter 2’s two-part adventure epic saga penned by de la Patellière and Delaporte, based on Alexandre Dumas’s masterpiece. The two films, “The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” and “The Three Musketeers – Milady,” shot entirely on...
Variety

Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air for a Week Following Abuse of Member of Parliament

U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 has taken news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy off air for a week after an incident on Wednesday where he abused member of parliament Steve Baker off-air. “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week,” Channel 4 said in a statement on Thursday. During the ongoing political chaos in the U.K. government, Guru-Murthy interviewed Baker, a member of the ruling Conservative party. Once the...
Variety

Danny Masterson Accuser Breaks Down in Tears While Recounting Rape

The first witness in the Danny Masterson trial broke down in tears on Wednesday as she told jurors that the actor had raped her in April 2003. The woman, who prefers to be identified as Jane Doe #1, testified that she remembered waking up in Masterson’s bed, with him on top of her and penetrating her. She said she tried to shove him away with a pillow, but he grabbed her wrists with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other. “I just couldn’t breathe,” she said, crying and daubing her face with a tissue. “He squeezed really, really hard.” She...
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’

The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety. “We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” the full statement reads. “HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that...
Variety

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. During Lucy Simon’s Broadway career, she was nominated for a Tony award in Original Score for her work on the long-running musical “The Secret Garden.”...
Variety

Jesse Lee Soffer Returning to ‘Chicago P.D.’ to Direct in Season 10 (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Lee Soffer isn’t leaving the Windy City just yet. The actor, who made his final appearance on “Chicago P.D.” earlier this month, will be returning to direct episode 16, Variety can exclusively reveal. The episode will air in 2023. Soffer starred in 189 episodes of NBC’s police procedural, portraying Det. Jay Halstead. In August, he confirmed that the 10th season would be his last, appearing in the first three episodes. The character was written off the show during the Oct. 3 episode, when Jay decided to resign from Intelligence, say goodbye to his wife (played by Tracy Spiridakos) and take...
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Director Tim Burton, ‘Andor‘ and ’Willow’ Stars Among Lucca Guests

Italy’s Lucca Comics & Games, which is Europe’s biggest pop-culture and cosplay meet, is back in full post-pandemic swing with a slew of premieres and high-caliber talent set to engage with thousands of fans in the medieval Tuscan town. The immersive Oct. 28-Nov. 1 event, dedicated to fandom and the whole universe of comics — including movies, TV and music – has been increasingly gaining traction with studios and streamers. So much so that Netflix has chosen Lucca to launch Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” series, starring Jenna Ortega as gothic feminist icon Wednesday Addams. The hotly anticipated show’s first episode will have...
Variety

Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Debuts on Nielsen Top 10 With 10th Biggest Streaming Week Ever

“Monster,” the Ryan Murphy-created limited series starring Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, debuted on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings with 3.7 billion minutes watched from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25. This made it not only the No. 1 program of the viewing window, but the tenth most-streamed program in a single week ever recorded by Nielsen. The series nabbed that chart position with only four days of availability on Netflix, having debuted on Sept. 21, halfway through the viewing window. The accomplishment is considerable, but unsurprising — Nielsen issues its streaming rankings with a four-week delay, whereas Netflix’s self-reported numbers...
Variety

Liz Truss Resigns as U.K. Prime Minister

Embattled U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss has been ousted from office. Truss, a Conservative politician who was voted in as leader of her party only on Sept. 6, announced her resignation on Thursday. She served the shortest term ever for a U.K. Prime Minister, 44 days. A leadership election will take place in the next week, Truss said. “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country has been held back...
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ Debut to Get Special Preview in AMC Theaters

The Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” will screen in over 100 AMC theaters ahead of both shows’ television debuts. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are partnering with AMC to put both shows, which hail from Taylor Sheridan, in theaters on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are now on sale at the AMC website as well as the AMC mobile app. In addition, fans who attend dressed as their favorite “Yellowstone” character can enter an online costume contest with a chance to win “Yellowstone” merchandise. Those who attend will also get access to product...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Joel Kinnaman Starring in Boston Crime Thriller ‘The Silent Hour’ for AGC Studios

Joel Kinnaman will star in “The Silent Hour,” a Boston-Set crime thriller from AGC Studios. The film follows a police detective, played by Kinnaman, who suffers accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he is now an interpreter for the department and must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building. The film is slated to go into production in early 2023. Brad Anderson, whose credits include “Beirut” and “The Machinist,” will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall.  AGC Studios will finance and produce the film with Eric...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Identities of Maize and Mermaid: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 4, of “The Masked Singer,” “TV Theme Night,” which aired Oct. 19 on Fox. After a rain delay forced baseball playoffs into primetime last week, the latest edition of “The Masked Singer” finally aired on Fox a week later — and viewers finally got to see Mario Cantone a bit disappointed to be gone so soon after one episode of the show. Still, he took solace in the fact that he has good company: Singing icon Gloria Gaynor was also revealed in the latest double masking...
Variety

Rachel Zegler Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

In a video posted to the official TikTok account on Thursday, Rachel Zegler gives viewers a tour of the set of “Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” The film, which is based on Suzanne Collins’ book of the same name, stars Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow — who eventually grows up to become menacing antagonist President Snow in the original trilogy — who is chosen to mentor Zegler’s Lucy Gray Baird during the tenth Hunger Games. Francis Lawrence (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay — Part 1,” “Mockingjay — Part 2”) is set to direct. “Hello, TikTok,...
Variety

Judi Dench Calls Out ‘The Crown’ as ‘Cruelly Unjust,’ Urges Netflix to Add Disclaimer: ‘This Cannot Go Unchallenged’

Judi Dench wrote an open letter to The Times UK criticizing Netflix’s “The Crown” for being “cruelly unjust” in its depiction of the British royal family. The Oscar winner stressed that she supports artistic freedom, thus she’s urging Netflix to add a disclaimer to each episode stressing to viewers that the show is a fictionalized account of historical events. “The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” Dench’s letter reads. Dench’s letter was published ahead of “The Crown” Season 5 launching on Netflix in...
Variety

Charades Boards Annecy Festival’s WIP Highlight ’The Glassworker,‘ Pakistan’s First Hand-Drawn Animated Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

Charades has acquired Usman Riaz’s animated feature “The Glassworker,” one of the highlights of Annecy Film Festival’s work-in-progress sidebar. Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animated feature, “The Glassworker” is produced by “Wrinkles” producer Manuel Cristobal and Pakistan-based Mano Animation Studios, founded by Usman, Khizer Riaz and Mariam Riaz. The feature, which is aimed at family audiences, is a love tale set in a war-torn country loosely inspired by Pakistan. The story follows young Vincent and his father Tomas, who run the finest glass workshop in the country and find their lives upended by an approaching war in which they want no part....
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy