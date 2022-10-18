ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best man reveals he used to date bride during wedding speech

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago
A best man had a wedding party in hysterics as he revealed that he used to date the bride.

A TikTok video shows the best man joking about the connection the couple, Rachel and Foster, had.

“The laughs they shared together, the way they looked at each other. And you would think it would sound really romantic, the only problem is I was dating Rachel at the time,” he said.

“They are all a tight group of friends and they have no hard feelings towards each other,” photographers Josh & Pres Storytellers said.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

