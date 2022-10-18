When and where is the next F1 2022 race?

Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix .

Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin , Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.

However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021 budget cap - with other teams calling for action and the FIA yet to hand out a penalty.

Lewis Hamilton , a five-time winner at COTA and runner-up last year, is still looking for his first victory in 2022 while Sergio Perez has a one-point lead to Charles Leclerc in the battle to finish second.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

Formula 1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

First and second practice takes place 8pm and 11pm (BST) respecively on Friday, before third practice at 8pm on Saturday and qualifying at 11pm (BST).

The race on Sunday starts at 8pm (BST).

What has been said?

McLaren boss Zak Brown says Red Bull’s breach of F1’s 2021 budget cap “constitutes cheating” in a letter written to the FIA.

Red Bull, who won last year’s Drivers Chamiponship with Max Verstappen, were found guilty of a “minor overspend” of the cost cap , having spent more than the £114m budget - though the breach was not over the 5% “major breach” threshold of £5.7m.

The team said in a statement that they were “surprised and disappointed” with the findings, insisting that their “2021 submission was below the cost cap limit.” The FIA will now decide on a penalty - ranging from a fine to points deductions - and McLaren CEO Brown insists Christian Horner’s team should be penalised both financially and on track/in car development.

“Any team who have overspent have gained an unfair advantage both in the current and following year’s car development,” he writes, in a letter seen by the BBC and sent to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“The overspend breach, and possibly the procedural breaches, constitute cheating by offering a significant advantage across technical, sporting and financial regulations.”

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 366 points

2. Sergio Perez - 253 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 252 points

4. George Russell - 207 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 202 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 180 points

7. Lando Norris - 101 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 78 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 65 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 32 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -29 points

13. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

14. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

15. Lance Stroll - 13 points

16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November