Video appears to show lit fireworks aimed at Just Stop Oil protesters occupying Dartford Crossing

A video circulating on social media appears to show lit fireworks being aimed at Just Stop Oil protesters who were occupying the Queen Elizabeth II bridge.

This footage was allegedly filmed while activists from the environmental action group were clinging to the bridge’s cables , which stand at nearly 450-foot.

The protesters say they will not come down until the government cancels all new oil and gas extraction licenses.

Dartford Crossing has seen severe traffic delays in the area due to the full closure of the bridge since early on Monday, 17 October.

Sign up for our newsletters .