Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi says ditching hijab at competition was 'unintentional'

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrVcO_0ide4xrm00

Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi has posted an apology on Instagram for any “concerns” caused by her not wearing a proper hijab during a climbing competition.

The 33-year-old said a timing issue had forced her to scale the wall without her headscarf at the Asian Championships in Seoul, South Korea .

It comes amid claims she would be arrested upon her return to Iran , and that family members including her brother been detained by police.

Iran has seen scores of arrests in recent weeks as protesters call for an end to the Islamic Republic.

The Independent

Asylum chief quits Home Office as Labour attacks ‘chaos and confusion’ in department

The Home Office’s top asylum chief has quit amid mounting “chaos and confusion” over rapidly changing home secretaries, Channel crossings, and the troubled Rwanda deal.Emma Haddad’s post as the director general for asylum and protection has been abolished following her resignation, The Independent can reveal.Her responsibilities are being handed to the director general for “customer services”, who is also the director general of HM Passport Office and UK Visas and Immigration, and the registrar general for England and Wales.The reason for Ms Haddad’s resignation has not been made public, but a source said it was “clearly not a happy...
The Independent

The Independent

