ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Monique Samuels And Husband Chris Samuels Reportedly Split; Monique Laughs Off Rumors

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrv9I_0ide4pny00

Monique Samuels isn’t paying attention to the haters when it comes to her marriage. The former Real Housewives of Potomac star has three kids and 10 years under her belt with husband Chris Samuels . But rumors of a split have started to circulate so naturally, Monique took to social media to dispel them.

As reported by Us Weekly , Monique asked her husband on her Instagram Stories, “ Chris , whatchu have to say about all this?” She Chris responded with a simple, “Shop Mila Eve.” Mila Eve is Monique’s store. The reality star then laughed and flashed her engagement ring. Monique also made things crystal clear in another Story, saying, “No better source than the actual source. Y’all already know how I roll. I give my own d–n exclusives.”

After four seasons on RHOP , Monique was fired from the show after a physical altercation with castmate Candiace Dillard Bassett . Monique and Chris eventually landed on another show , Love & Marriage: DC , which debuted this summer. Said Monique of the show, “This is a version no one has ever witnessed. We are approaching 10 years of marriage and it is quite a struggle. It just so happened to be filmed where we are going through some tough things and having really vulnerable conversations. It was like every confessional was like a therapy session.”

She added, “I hope that in a sense as we look back on the show it will strengthen our marriage and our bond and take our communication to another level. You get to see these friendship circles navigate life and just doing our best to maintain our happiness and peace and uplift each other. But there is going to be a lot of drama and a lot of scandal.”

She also talked about how different Love & Marriage: DC was from Bravo. “I feel like when I was on RHOP I got the ‘spoiled wife edit.’ It was almost like we can’t show her as a businesswoman. We can’t show her too much with her kids. It was like I was only supposed to be the big spender and it was like that’s not really me. I can do that at times, but that’s not the full person. I am a very hard-working individual and I’m not a kept wife.”

Rumors of the supposed split just surfaced, and former RHOP castmate and friend Ashley Darby caused further speculation with a comment she made at BravoCon. People reported Ashley said on a panel that Monique was “going through some personal things” at the moment.

But as recently as July, Monique maintained that her marriage was solid. She told Entertainment Tonight , “People always say that reality TV tears your marriage down. What people don’t realize is that Real Housewives of Potomac actually in some ways saved my marriage.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MONIQUE AND CHRIS ARE SPLITTING UP? ARE THEY A GOOD COUPLE? DO YOU MISS MONIQUE ON RHOP?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Monique Samuels And Husband Chris Samuels Reportedly Split; Monique Laughs Off Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Didn’t Think Accusing Chris Bassett Of Hitting On Her Would Affect Her Relationship With Candiace Dillard-Bassett

I’m not sure which of you is taking relationship advice (friendship or otherwise) from the likes of Gizelle Bryant, but I’m gonna need someone to explain this one to me. In the season preview for Real Housewives of Potomac viewers are given glimpses into the latest falling out between Gizelle and Little Miss Drive-Back, Candiace Dillard-Bassett. We see Ashley Darby chatting with […] The post Gizelle Bryant Didn’t Think Accusing Chris Bassett Of Hitting On Her Would Affect Her Relationship With Candiace Dillard-Bassett appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Addresses Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Latest Feud

We know former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel loves to stay in the mix of what’s happening with some of our favorite Bravolebrities and this time is no different. She’s speaking out about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ latest feud. If you’ve been hiding […] The post Bethenny Frankel Addresses Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Latest Feud appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says She “Will Never” Date Peter Thomas

Just when I thought I had survived the Sunday Scaries, here comes Peter MF Thomas on my screen. The way this man slithers around Real Housewives franchises getting day-drunk in sunglasses to make a check is beyond mortifying. Sort of surprised someone with four degrees hasn’t clocked that yet. Maybe she’s cooking up something else in that kitchen of […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says She “Will Never” Date Peter Thomas appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Caroline Manzo Says The Feud Between Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Was Inevitable

Real Housewives of New Jersey has always been about family. Or famb-ily, depending on who you are talking to. But as we’ve seen over and over again, both on RHONJ and other franchises, reality TV easily gets in the way. So when it was reported that the long time feud between Teresa Giudice, brother Joe […] The post Caroline Manzo Says The Feud Between Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Was Inevitable appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Denies Rumors That She Skipped Filming Because Of Cheating Rumors About Terry Dubrow

Is Heather Dubrow regretting her big comeback last season? The Real Housewives of Orange County star took a 5 year break from the show before rejoining the cast last year for season 16. But rumors started swirling that she skipped out of filming some of season 17. Fans started to speculate it was because of […] The post Heather Dubrow Denies Rumors That She Skipped Filming Because Of Cheating Rumors About Terry Dubrow appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown

The battle of the sisters rages on. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds for months now, thanks to one trip to Aspen. Oh and what her “good friend” Lisa Rinna decided to share with her. But instead of being upset that Rinna aired out Kathy’s dirty laundry regarding her alleged meltdown, Kyle is […] The post Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown appeared first on Reality Tea.
urbanbellemag.com

Carlos King Addresses Kenya Moore & Martell Holt Clashing While Filming RHOA

“Love and Marriage Huntsville” Executive Producer Carlos King confirms the rumors. Rumors are swirling after “Love and Marriage Huntsville” star Martell Holt‘s appearance with Sheree Whitfield at Aaron Ross’ birthday. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cameras were present and allegedly captured a conversation between Sheree’s friend and fellow peach holder Kenya Moore and Martell.
Reality Tea

Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama

Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Shereé Whitfield Reveals Who She Would Like To Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta

It’s been a while since we’ve been in the glory days of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and fans have been very vocal about who they’d want to see return to the series someday. Typically, we hear a lot about our good sis NeNe Leakes, high-class attorney miss Phaedra Parks, and the effortlessly hilarious Porsha […] The post Shereé Whitfield Reveals Who She Would Like To Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says Teresa Giudice “Drew A Line” When She Excluded Her As A Bridesmaid

In March of 2022, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice announced on Watch What Happens Live that none of her co-stars would be in her bridal party, including her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. So much for family! Melissa learned that she wasn’t included by watching TV. Awkward! Teresa was “shocked” that her brother, Joe […] The post Melissa Gorga Says Teresa Giudice “Drew A Line” When She Excluded Her As A Bridesmaid appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Says She Talked To Peter Thomas Following Split From Mike Hill

If there’s one thing about Peter Thomas — is that he’s always going to have Cynthia Bailey’s back. He may not have been the most emotional and empathetic guy, but I do feel like he’s always been a ride-or-die for 50 Cynt and that’s one of the things I loved about them as a couple. […] The post Cynthia Bailey Says She Talked To Peter Thomas Following Split From Mike Hill appeared first on Reality Tea.
GEORGIA STATE
Reality Tea

Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio

A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
OKLAHOMA STATE
HollywoodLife

‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Trailer: Porsha Williams & Leah McSweeney Feud In Wild 1st Look

Thailand may never be the same after season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, as we see in the drama-filled trailer that was unveiled at Day 3 of BravoCon on October 16. Porsha Williams gets into it with Leah McSweeney and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as the three of them, plus Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, endure wild conflicts (and elephant dung!) on the show, which premieres in 2023 on Peacock.
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Have Reportedly Filed For Divorce

Oh, no! It looks like Cynthia Bailey didn’t get her fairytale ending with her husband Mike Hill after all. After marrying on 10/10/20, shown on the Real Housewives of Atlanta — the couple has reportedly filed for divorce according to theJasmineBrand. Cynthia first joined the cast of RHOA...
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Called Jennifer Aydin A “Dirty Bitch” Before She Threw A Drink At Him

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is quite literally the gift that keeps on giving. They have had non-stop, jam-packed drama all off-season and it carried right on over to BravoCon 2022. Videos and reports started swirling after Jennifer Aydin was caught on video throwing a drink toward what appeared to be Joe Gorga or someone from […] The post Joe Gorga Called Jennifer Aydin A “Dirty Bitch” Before She Threw A Drink At Him appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Salley Carson Says She’d Sue Bachelor In Paradise If She Could

Bachelor in Paradise has been having a lot of fun with Salley Carson‘s suitcase. So far we have seen Salley’s suitcase in various places around the resort, including on the beach and floating in the pool (nestled safely in a life ring, of course). But where (and  who) is Salley? The Saga of Salley began in […] The post Salley Carson Says She’d Sue Bachelor In Paradise If She Could appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Joseph Baena Channeled His Father Arnold Schwarzenegger For Dancing With The Stars Performance

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is firing on all cylinders. And I’m here for it! The show, which now airs on Disney+, has put together an eclectic cast. During Disney+ Night on DWTS, fitness model Joseph Baena looked to a famous family member for inspiration. Page Six reported that Joseph embodied his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in his Hercules-themed dance.
NEW YORK STATE
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy