Monique Samuels And Husband Chris Samuels Reportedly Split; Monique Laughs Off Rumors

Monique Samuels isn’t paying attention to the haters when it comes to her marriage. The former Real Housewives of Potomac star has three kids and 10 years under her belt with husband Chris Samuels . But rumors of a split have started to circulate so naturally, Monique took to social media to dispel them.

As reported by Us Weekly , Monique asked her husband on her Instagram Stories, “ Chris , whatchu have to say about all this?” She Chris responded with a simple, “Shop Mila Eve.” Mila Eve is Monique’s store. The reality star then laughed and flashed her engagement ring. Monique also made things crystal clear in another Story, saying, “No better source than the actual source. Y’all already know how I roll. I give my own d–n exclusives.”

After four seasons on RHOP , Monique was fired from the show after a physical altercation with castmate Candiace Dillard Bassett . Monique and Chris eventually landed on another show , Love & Marriage: DC , which debuted this summer. Said Monique of the show, “This is a version no one has ever witnessed. We are approaching 10 years of marriage and it is quite a struggle. It just so happened to be filmed where we are going through some tough things and having really vulnerable conversations. It was like every confessional was like a therapy session.”

She added, “I hope that in a sense as we look back on the show it will strengthen our marriage and our bond and take our communication to another level. You get to see these friendship circles navigate life and just doing our best to maintain our happiness and peace and uplift each other. But there is going to be a lot of drama and a lot of scandal.”

She also talked about how different Love & Marriage: DC was from Bravo. “I feel like when I was on RHOP I got the ‘spoiled wife edit.’ It was almost like we can’t show her as a businesswoman. We can’t show her too much with her kids. It was like I was only supposed to be the big spender and it was like that’s not really me. I can do that at times, but that’s not the full person. I am a very hard-working individual and I’m not a kept wife.”

Rumors of the supposed split just surfaced, and former RHOP castmate and friend Ashley Darby caused further speculation with a comment she made at BravoCon. People reported Ashley said on a panel that Monique was “going through some personal things” at the moment.

But as recently as July, Monique maintained that her marriage was solid. She told Entertainment Tonight , “People always say that reality TV tears your marriage down. What people don’t realize is that Real Housewives of Potomac actually in some ways saved my marriage.”

