Quarterback Russell Wilson is no longer telling Broncos Country to ride after Week 6 loss. Upon arriving from the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson came up with a new catchphrase for Denver Broncos. It was “Broncos Country, let’s ride.” It was a slogan that caused some football fans to cringe upon hearing it. That only got worse as the losses and the less than impressive wins rolled in early on in the season.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO