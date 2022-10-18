ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larned Correctional employees remembered with wishing well

It's important to remember those who came before. This week, staff at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility paid tribute to former employees who died during their employment with the facility, with a new wishing well located on the campus grounds. Policy and Information Coordinator Penny Riedel said five former employees were honored during the ceremony.
Barton Community College to host adult education classes downtown

Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week session of classes. However, orientation days are required before starting the classes. Students must attend all orientation days in-person, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 14-17. The Center for Adult Education is located at 1025 Main Street in Great Bend.
Great Bend back to having a fulltime city attorney

When Bob Suelter retired last November, he took 42 years serving as the Great Bend City Attorney with him. The city responded with contracting out the attorney and prosecutor positions to local law firm Watkins Calcara. Each position was paid $7,000 per month. Allen Glendenning is now transitioning away from...
Carving out tension: Great Bend's Bowers wins wood carving award

He counts numbers by day and wood chips by night. For nearly 25 years, Great Bend accountant Barry Bowers has been chipping away at wood blocks as part of a wood carving hobby. Last week, Bowers learned he had won two first-place prizes, and a second place, in the Canada-based Richmond Carvers Society contest that featured 116 carvers from 12 countries. The 2022 contest was a virtual one, and carvers were allowed to submit two photos of a piece in a given category.
Great Bend marketing company receives award for web design

Marketing Maven Consulting, a brand management and website design firm based in Great Bend, was recently recognized with a “Best in Web Design 2022” award from Business U.S. Awards. This local award program identifies companies who have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category.
Kayak/canoe launcher installed at Stone Lake in Great Bend

Following Great Bend voters passing a .15% “quality of life” sales tax increase last November, a 13-person committee formed to guide the discussion on how the tax collections should be spent. A 10-year capital improvement plan was approved by the Great Bend City Council that allots funds from the tax for certain projects.
KDWPT offering free CWD testing throughout 2022-23 deer season

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a growing concern for wildlife officials in Kansas and surrounding states. That's why the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is offering free CWD testing to all hunters during the 2022-23 season. Since 1996, more than 33,000 mammals in the deer family have been tested in Kansas, and 735 wild deer have tested positive for the disease.
The Center now offers specialized anxiety-disorder screening

The screening takes only a few minutes but the results can be a valuable tool for mental-health professionals who seek the proper treatment for their clients. The GAD-7 screening is fairly new to The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway. GAD stands for Generalized Anxiety Disorder and 7 refers to the number of most common symptoms, explained Gail Sullivan, The Center’s clinical director, who helped implement the training for screenings here.
Student in custody after bringing gun to Kansas middle school

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a gun to school on Friday. Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school Friday, according to a statement from USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson. "Through...
Cop Shop (10/20)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/20) At 9:04 a.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway & NE 120 Avenue. At 2:02 p.m. a stroke was reported at 384 N. Washington Avenue. Cattle Out. At 6:25 p.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 90...
