Larned Correctional employees remembered with wishing well
It's important to remember those who came before. This week, staff at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility paid tribute to former employees who died during their employment with the facility, with a new wishing well located on the campus grounds. Policy and Information Coordinator Penny Riedel said five former employees were honored during the ceremony.
Barton Community College to host adult education classes downtown
Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week session of classes. However, orientation days are required before starting the classes. Students must attend all orientation days in-person, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 14-17. The Center for Adult Education is located at 1025 Main Street in Great Bend.
View local entries at KWEC for the Kansas Jr. Duck Stamp art contest
Stop in at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, just northeast of Great Bend, and check out the Kansas Jr. Duck Stamp art contest winners. This annual program is sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Several first, second, and third place winners are chosen in each age category. The...
Great Bend back to having a fulltime city attorney
When Bob Suelter retired last November, he took 42 years serving as the Great Bend City Attorney with him. The city responded with contracting out the attorney and prosecutor positions to local law firm Watkins Calcara. Each position was paid $7,000 per month. Allen Glendenning is now transitioning away from...
Midnight Ranch opens north of Hays as new events venue
The Midnight Ranch is a new, spacious venue off Buckeye Road in northern Ellis County. The venue is seven miles north of Hays at the corner of U.S. 183 and Buckeye Road and is owned by Leann Zimmerman and her husband. The venue opened Sept. 23 and has already hosted...
Carving out tension: Great Bend's Bowers wins wood carving award
He counts numbers by day and wood chips by night. For nearly 25 years, Great Bend accountant Barry Bowers has been chipping away at wood blocks as part of a wood carving hobby. Last week, Bowers learned he had won two first-place prizes, and a second place, in the Canada-based Richmond Carvers Society contest that featured 116 carvers from 12 countries. The 2022 contest was a virtual one, and carvers were allowed to submit two photos of a piece in a given category.
GPS Kids hosting Halloween Fun Night Saturday in Hoisington
With all sorts of Halloween activities coming up at the end of October, GPS Kids in Hoisington is beating the rush with a Halloween Fun Night on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4-8 p.m., at 352 W. 12th Street in Hoisington. GPS Kids Program Administrator Debbie Stephens said there will be plenty of fun activities.
Great Bend marketing company receives award for web design
Marketing Maven Consulting, a brand management and website design firm based in Great Bend, was recently recognized with a “Best in Web Design 2022” award from Business U.S. Awards. This local award program identifies companies who have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category.
Ghost town: Downtown Great Bend ready for trick or treaters Oct. 29
Ghouls and goblins get ready - and butterflies and princesses, too. Great Bend Kiwanis will again host its Downtown Halloween Trick or Treat Boo on Oct. 29. Kiwanis member Amanda Urban said this year's event should be even bigger than those of the past. "Great Bend Kiwanis and vendors downtown,...
Kayak/canoe launcher installed at Stone Lake in Great Bend
Following Great Bend voters passing a .15% “quality of life” sales tax increase last November, a 13-person committee formed to guide the discussion on how the tax collections should be spent. A 10-year capital improvement plan was approved by the Great Bend City Council that allots funds from the tax for certain projects.
Domestic violence services advocate expresses need for more offender accountability
Ellis County has a high arrest rate for domestic violence, but domestic violence services advocates question if abusers are being held accountable. Ellis County has a high arrest rate for domestic violence incidents — 70.7 percent in 2020 — compared to the state average of 48.2 percent. In...
KDWPT offering free CWD testing throughout 2022-23 deer season
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a growing concern for wildlife officials in Kansas and surrounding states. That's why the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is offering free CWD testing to all hunters during the 2022-23 season. Since 1996, more than 33,000 mammals in the deer family have been tested in Kansas, and 735 wild deer have tested positive for the disease.
Today is final day to enroll in Great Bend's defensive driving class
You might be the best driver on the road. But there are plenty of other drivers out there. That's why the Great Bend Recreation Commission is teaming up with the Barton County Sheriff's Office Monday and Tuesday evenings for a defensive driving course. Undersheriff Steve Billinger said the class is a good learning tool for drivers of all ages.
The Center now offers specialized anxiety-disorder screening
The screening takes only a few minutes but the results can be a valuable tool for mental-health professionals who seek the proper treatment for their clients. The GAD-7 screening is fairly new to The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway. GAD stands for Generalized Anxiety Disorder and 7 refers to the number of most common symptoms, explained Gail Sullivan, The Center’s clinical director, who helped implement the training for screenings here.
Great Bend brewery promising a ‘pumpkin’ smashing good time
Dry Lake Brewing will be extending their premise once again for the 2nd annual Boos and Brews Halloween Party. The event will include a pumpkin smash fundraiser outside for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. At this week’s Great Bend City Council meeting, City Attorney Allen Glendenning said the approved temporary extension...
Student in custody after bringing gun to Kansas middle school
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a gun to school on Friday. Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school Friday, according to a statement from USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson. "Through...
Cop Shop (10/20)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/20) At 9:04 a.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway & NE 120 Avenue. At 2:02 p.m. a stroke was reported at 384 N. Washington Avenue. Cattle Out. At 6:25 p.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 90...
Great Bend: Are you a 'on the curb' or 'on the street' parker?
The City of Great Bend recently revamped a sidewalk repair program that financially assists property owners to make repairs to crumbled sidewalks. There is still a grey area concerning vehicles parking on those sidewalks, potentially causing some of the wear and tear. For many citizens, it is common practice to...
2 adults, 15-year-old from Great Bend hospitalized after crash
ELLIS COUNTY—Four people were injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Thursday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Sergio- Torres-Ramirez, 60, Wichita, was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Walker. The pickup traveled off the roadway into the...
