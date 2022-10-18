ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiganders struggle to spell this word most, study says

A recent analysis of 2 billion tweets uncovered the most misspelled words in every state. In July, WordTips identified the most uniquely popular misspellings in each state by comparing the misspelling rate of each word locally with the nationwide rate. The results? Michiganders struggle with the word “acquaintance” more commonly...
Detroit Lions draw Dallas Cowboys’ disruptive pass rush fresh off bye week

ALLEN PARK -- The Dallas Cowboys have remained a contender in the NFC without their starting star quarterback through five of the first six games. And much of that sustained success can be attributed to the team’s lethal pass rush and stifling defense. Dallas leads the NFL with its 24-team sacks, featuring 10 different defenders rocking one through six weeks. Stud second-year linebacker Micah Parsons leads the team with six sacks and 31 pressures. Those sacks put him in a tie for second in the NFL, while those pressures are tied with Nick Bosa for the league lead. The reigning All-Pro and defensive rookie of the year has three multi-sack games on the season, adding 26 tackles and eight for loss.
Lions exercising patience with developing second-year LB Derrick Barnes

ALLEN PARK -- Derrick Barnes hasn’t taken the Year 2 jump many from the outside looking in expected this season. But that’s OK with the Detroit Lions because they’re looking at the linebacker as a developmental project while trying to help him take the next step by slowing things down. Barnes has seen his defensive snaps fluctuate this season. The linebacker has started two games, but he’s also seen zero defensive reps in two others, shifting to special teams.
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

