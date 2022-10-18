ALLEN PARK -- The Dallas Cowboys have remained a contender in the NFC without their starting star quarterback through five of the first six games. And much of that sustained success can be attributed to the team’s lethal pass rush and stifling defense. Dallas leads the NFL with its 24-team sacks, featuring 10 different defenders rocking one through six weeks. Stud second-year linebacker Micah Parsons leads the team with six sacks and 31 pressures. Those sacks put him in a tie for second in the NFL, while those pressures are tied with Nick Bosa for the league lead. The reigning All-Pro and defensive rookie of the year has three multi-sack games on the season, adding 26 tackles and eight for loss.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO