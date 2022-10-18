Read full article on original website
Michiganders struggle to spell this word most, study says
A recent analysis of 2 billion tweets uncovered the most misspelled words in every state. In July, WordTips identified the most uniquely popular misspellings in each state by comparing the misspelling rate of each word locally with the nationwide rate. The results? Michiganders struggle with the word “acquaintance” more commonly...
Michigan TE Erick All has ‘life-changing’ surgery in Florida
Michigan tight end Erick All had “life-changing” surgery this week, he revealed Friday on social media. In an early-evening post on Instagram, All published photos of himself and his family at a hospital in Fort Myers, Florida, where he spent the last several days undergoing a serious operation.
After recent scandals, Santa Ono ready to lead University of Michigan to ‘better place’
ANN ARBOR, MI - Since becoming UM’s 15th president on Oct. 14, Santa Ono has made Ann Arbor his home. That’s meant selfies with Olympian Michael Phelps, throwing shirts to students during the football team’s rout of Penn State, greeting anyone who says hi and even fixing his maize-and-blue bike at the Sic Transit Cycles store in town.
Two Michigan natives named to US Youth Girls Soccer National Team
Two Michigan soccer standouts have been named to the Under-16 girls U.S. Youth National Team, US Soccer announced this week. Dexter native Chloe Ricketts and Mya Brandon of Canton travel to the Nike Headquarters in Portland, Oregon from Oct. 23-30 for training camp, which will be led by new U-16 Women’s Youth National Team head coach Patchy Toledo.
See Santa Ono talk NIL and plans for University of Michigan’s future
ANN ARBOR, MI - From his first trip to Zingerman’s Roadhouse to finding a place to tune his prized cello, Santa Ono is setting into his new home in Ann Arbor. The 15th president of University of Michigan started his tenure on Oct. 14, and sat down this week with MLive/The Ann Arbor News to speak on a wide range of issues.
Michigan’s declining college enrollment trend continues with poor fall 2022 showing
Michigan colleges have posted the nation’s steepest enrollment decline by percentage this fall semester, according to data released Thursday. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released a data update for fall 2022 on Oct. 20, showing that Michigan saw its overall college enrollment fall 4.1% this fall compared to fall 2021.
Detroit Lions make Jack Fox NFL’s highest-paid punter with 3-year extension
ALLEN PARK -- Jack Fox lived between a friend’s floor and Matt Prater’s basement before his first season with the Detroit Lions. And now the team is reportedly making Fox the highest-paid punter in the NFL with a three-year extension. NFL Network reports Fox’s new multi-season deal is...
Detroit Lions draw Dallas Cowboys’ disruptive pass rush fresh off bye week
ALLEN PARK -- The Dallas Cowboys have remained a contender in the NFC without their starting star quarterback through five of the first six games. And much of that sustained success can be attributed to the team’s lethal pass rush and stifling defense. Dallas leads the NFL with its 24-team sacks, featuring 10 different defenders rocking one through six weeks. Stud second-year linebacker Micah Parsons leads the team with six sacks and 31 pressures. Those sacks put him in a tie for second in the NFL, while those pressures are tied with Nick Bosa for the league lead. The reigning All-Pro and defensive rookie of the year has three multi-sack games on the season, adding 26 tackles and eight for loss.
Lions exercising patience with developing second-year LB Derrick Barnes
ALLEN PARK -- Derrick Barnes hasn’t taken the Year 2 jump many from the outside looking in expected this season. But that’s OK with the Detroit Lions because they’re looking at the linebacker as a developmental project while trying to help him take the next step by slowing things down. Barnes has seen his defensive snaps fluctuate this season. The linebacker has started two games, but he’s also seen zero defensive reps in two others, shifting to special teams.
Ann Arbor-area high school football scoreboard for Week 9
ANN ARBOR – The regular season ended for Ann Arbor-area high school football teams tonight. See which teams claimed a victory in their regular season final contests below. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 35, Lutheran Westland 8. Dexter 45, at Chelsea 0. Holt 14, Ann Arbor Huron 8. Pinckney...
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 7
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-4) are back in action after their bye, with a tough draw on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) in Week 7. Dallas rocks the league’s most disruptive pass rush and is expected to get starting quarterback Dak Prescott back under center against the Lions.
