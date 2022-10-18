Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Financial Transparency

Shawn Carter attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jay-Z is suing Bacardi Limited over lack of financial transparency in their D’Usse partnership. TMZ reports that the businessman, also known as Shawn Carter, is inquiring about how much money the cognac line has made, and his lawsuit is demanding that information.

Carter’s company, SC Liquor, is also pressing for “financial clarity” from the rum behemoth, looking into information regarding D’Usse’s operations. Official court documents reveal that Hov is requesting access to all of Bacardi’s books and records, locations of all D’Usse warehouses, barrel storages, bottles, accessories, and more.

Producer Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z attends “The Harder They Fall” World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England. John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

Carter, 52, also demands the rum company to release information regarding Bacardi’s on-hand physical inventory and inventory procedures. While the reasons for the lawsuit are currently unspecified, it seems that one of the lawsuit’s purposes is to protect the mogul’s brand.

According to court documents, SC Liquor voiced it needs to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as” a partner with the company.

Rapper, Jay-Z looks on during the second quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Hov and Bacardi have co-owned D’Usse since 2011. Throughout the partnership, the “GOD DID” rapper shouted out the brand in a slew of tracks like Beyonce’s “Drunk in Love.” Most famously, Carter was photographed drinking the brown liquor from one of his Grammys. A rep for Jay-Z has yet to return VIBE’s request for comment.

Elsewhere, Hov and his Marcy Venture Partners firm recently led a $16.5M investments in Stellar Pizza, a pizza delivery chain powered by robots. The Los Angeles-based start-up company designed an automated pizza machine that prepares and cooks an entire pizza in five minutes.

Created by former SpaceX engineers, Stellar Pizza will begin testing their robotic pizza machines at the University of California this fall.