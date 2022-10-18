Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
N.J. town approves site for adult legal weed dispensary
The Fort Lee Planning Board unanimously approved Ascend Wellness’s site plan for a dispensary to begin selling adult legal weed. The Board voted 9-0 late Monday, and the next Planning Board meeting to memorialize the site certification is set for Nov. 14, according to Fort Lee municipal attorney Brian M. Chewcaskie and an Ascend spokeswoman.
New Jersey man ruthlessly distributed massive amount of cocaine across Jersey Shore
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
headynj.com
Homegrow Legalization Discussed at Latino Cannabis Conference
The issues with pushing for cannabis homegrow legalization were discussed at the Latino cannabis conference on the industry held in Jersey City. The conference was held by the National Hispanic Cannabis Council’s Tri-State chapter jointly with 420 Cannabis Place’s CEO, Osbert Orduna. Hugh Giordano of the UFCW union...
Campaign flyer attacks Hoboken “Kids First” slate as ‘extremists’
The election for the Hoboken Board of Education has escalated after a slate running for the board has attacked another for being “extremists” in the Mile Square City. The “Leadership That Listens” slate, led by incumbent Trustee Alex De La Torre, sent a campaign flyer attacking the “Kids First” slate of Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen, accusing them of being tied to Republicans and conservative issues on schools, according to a digital copy obtained by the Hudson Reporter.
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Secaucus man committed $1M bank fraud scheme, including using IDs of 2 dead people
A Secaucus man has been arrested for allegedly committing an over $1 million bank fraud scheme, including using the identities of two dead people, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Marc Lazarre, 37, of Secaucus, is charged by complaint with one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity...
Bill aimed at disrupting supply chain of illegal catalytic converter trade OK’d by NJ Senate
A bill aimed at curtailing the illegal but lucrative catalytic converter trade has been approved by the state Senate,. Sponsored by Sens. Sandra Cunningham, D-Jersey City, and Nellie Pou, D-Paterson, the legislation (S-249) would require operators of scrap metal businesses to only purchase used catalytic converters from individuals who are able to provide the VIN of the car the part was taken from and either the title or registration, a receipt from a repair or a bill of sale.
fox5ny.com
Tsu Surf arrest: Understanding the federal RICO case so far
NEW YORK - One week ago, legendary battle rapper Tsu Surf, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, was taken into federal custody in New Jersey. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him down at a home in Jersey City and arrested him after a short standoff.
94.3 The Point
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
fox5ny.com
Huge tree falls in Jersey City
A massive tree fell and crushed a car on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning. The tree damaged two other cars and caused a power pole to tilt.
NJ man arraigned for 2021 armed carjacking
A 23-year-old Newark man was arraigned for a 2021 armed carjacking on Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced Friday. Prosecutors charged Andy Cook for a Dec. 6, 2021 carjacking in which two men held a woman at gunpoint in her driveway.
Baby was inside car when it was stolen in North Jersey
It was a terrifying moment for the owner of a stolen car, made worse when it was realized that a three-month-old baby was in the back seat of the car as the thief drove away. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night in Newark. Police later located the car with the baby safe and unharmed, but abandoned by the car thief. Multiple government agencies were involved in the search including the US Department of Homeland Security. 3 hours later the vehicle was found in the baby was taken to University Hospital for medical attention. While the baby was The post Baby was inside car when it was stolen in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark peace activists call women’s killers ‘no better than the Klan’
Newark peace activists rallied Wednesday night outside a laundromat where a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot earlier this month, decrying what they believe was black-on-black violence and comparing her killer or killers and others to the Ku Klux Klan. “You will never be forgiven for killing good people,” said Sharif...
NJ man charged for string of armed pharmacy robberies
A 28-year-old Irvington man was charged for the armed robbery of three pharmacies in Elizabeth carried out in June and July, according to the DOJ.
Hudson County Man Seized By Federal Agents In $1M ID Theft Scheme
A Hudson County man was seized by federal agents early Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $1 million from victims whose identities they said he stole. Marc Lazarre, 37, of Secaucus was charged with bank fraud and aggravated ID theft charges following his arrest the morning of Oct. 20, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
2 hurt in sidewalk collapse in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A small sidewalk collapse in Newark left two people hurt Wednesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Broad Street.The collapse took down a large piece of construction equipment.Two people from a private construction company were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Former Jersey City firefighter who worked in public safety director’s office takes PTI deal in assault case
A former Jersey City firefighter and more recently a top aide to the public safety director has pleaded guilty in an incident in which a man’s jaw was broken and he will enter the Pre-Trial Intervention program, authorities said. Michael Manzo, who retired as a firefighter last year, and...
Increase in fentanyl and firearms seized from New York City apartments
There is an overdose in New York City every three hours and 80% of overdoses in New York City are now fentanyl-related.
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: 2 North Hudson men indicted for armed robbery of Union City bank for $1,422
Two North Hudson men have been indicted for the armed robbery of an unnamed Union City bank for $1,422, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Juan Jimenez, 23, of Union City, and Nicholas Seda-Corales, 24, of West New York, were previously each charged by complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, Sellinger said in a statement.
Car stolen in Newark with 3-month-old baby in back seat
When officers found the abandoned car, the 3-month-old child was in the back seat awake and alert.
