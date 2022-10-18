ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

N.J. town approves site for adult legal weed dispensary

The Fort Lee Planning Board unanimously approved Ascend Wellness’s site plan for a dispensary to begin selling adult legal weed. The Board voted 9-0 late Monday, and the next Planning Board meeting to memorialize the site certification is set for Nov. 14, according to Fort Lee municipal attorney Brian M. Chewcaskie and an Ascend spokeswoman.
FORT LEE, NJ
headynj.com

Homegrow Legalization Discussed at Latino Cannabis Conference

The issues with pushing for cannabis homegrow legalization were discussed at the Latino cannabis conference on the industry held in Jersey City. The conference was held by the National Hispanic Cannabis Council’s Tri-State chapter jointly with 420 Cannabis Place’s CEO, Osbert Orduna. Hugh Giordano of the UFCW union...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Campaign flyer attacks Hoboken “Kids First” slate as ‘extremists’

The election for the Hoboken Board of Education has escalated after a slate running for the board has attacked another for being “extremists” in the Mile Square City. The “Leadership That Listens” slate, led by incumbent Trustee Alex De La Torre, sent a campaign flyer attacking the “Kids First” slate of Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen, accusing them of being tied to Republicans and conservative issues on schools, according to a digital copy obtained by the Hudson Reporter.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Bill aimed at disrupting supply chain of illegal catalytic converter trade OK’d by NJ Senate

A bill aimed at curtailing the illegal but lucrative catalytic converter trade has been approved by the state Senate,. Sponsored by Sens. Sandra Cunningham, D-Jersey City, and Nellie Pou, D-Paterson, the legislation (S-249) would require operators of scrap metal businesses to only purchase used catalytic converters from individuals who are able to provide the VIN of the car the part was taken from and either the title or registration, a receipt from a repair or a bill of sale.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Tsu Surf arrest: Understanding the federal RICO case so far

NEW YORK - One week ago, legendary battle rapper Tsu Surf, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, was taken into federal custody in New Jersey. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him down at a home in Jersey City and arrested him after a short standoff.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat

IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
IRVINGTON, NJ
fox5ny.com

Huge tree falls in Jersey City

A massive tree fell and crushed a car on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning. The tree damaged two other cars and caused a power pole to tilt.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
1010WINS

NJ man arraigned for 2021 armed carjacking

A 23-year-old Newark man was arraigned for a 2021 armed carjacking on Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced Friday. Prosecutors charged Andy Cook for a Dec. 6, 2021 carjacking in which two men held a woman at gunpoint in her driveway.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Shore News Network

Baby was inside car when it was stolen in North Jersey

It was a terrifying moment for the owner of a stolen car, made worse when it was realized that a three-month-old baby was in the back seat of the car as the thief drove away. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night in Newark. Police later located the car with the baby safe and unharmed, but abandoned by the car thief. Multiple government agencies were involved in the search including the US Department of Homeland Security. 3 hours later the vehicle was found in the baby was taken to University Hospital for medical attention. While the baby was The post Baby was inside car when it was stolen in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

2 hurt in sidewalk collapse in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A small sidewalk collapse in Newark left two people hurt Wednesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Broad Street.The collapse took down a large piece of construction equipment.Two people from a private construction company were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Feds: 2 North Hudson men indicted for armed robbery of Union City bank for $1,422

Two North Hudson men have been indicted for the armed robbery of an unnamed Union City bank for $1,422, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Juan Jimenez, 23, of Union City, and Nicholas Seda-Corales, 24, of West New York, were previously each charged by complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, Sellinger said in a statement.
UNION CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy