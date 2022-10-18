ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How To Bet On The Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers In Massachusetts | Massachusetts Sports Betting For NBA

By Updated 22 mins ago on
basketballinsiders.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons' Performance Tonight

Ben Simmons' Brooklyn Nets debut didn't go particularly well. In his first game since getting traded from the Philadelphia 76ers in February, Simmons fouled out with four points, three turnovers, and a -26 plus/minus rating through 23 minutes. He attempted three field goals and missed his only two free-throw attempts...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
WCVB

Celtics host the 76ers in Boston to begin season

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday for the season opener. Boston finished 51-31 overall and 9-7 in Atlantic Division action last season. The Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 39.6 from deep. Philadelphia went 6-10 in Atlantic Division...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Is Boston about to become a Celtics town again?

Bailey Zappe vs. Mac Jones is a juicy story with low stakes -- no one thinks the Patriots are winning a Super Bowl anytime soon behind either of them. The Bruins have dispensed with all pretense of playing defense, which should make for one hell of a David Pastrnak contract drive, but he ain't hoisting Lord Stanley's cup in Black and Gold this season.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: New York Knicks 2022-23 season win total prediction

The 2022-23 NBA season is here, which means it’s time to make our wagers on NBA over/under wins for the season. When looking at this season’s NBA odds, one of the most interesting bets is the New York Knicks over/under wins total. The team made some franchise-altering moves this offseason, like giving RJ Barrett a big extension and bringing in free-agent Jalen Brunson to run the point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tide 100.9 FM

JD Davison Wears Tennessee Jersey to Celtics Season Opener

Former Alabama and current Boston Celtics guard JD Davison was spotted wearing a Tennessee jersey walking into TD Garden on Tuesday night prior to the Celtics' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Ala., native lost a bet to fellow teammate and Volunteers basketball alumnus Grant Williams over the Alabama...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy