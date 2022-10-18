ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids schools plan to name interim superintendent next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Community School District is planning to appoint an interim superintendent soon that could start on the first of November, the district confirmed Thursday. Current Superintendent Noreen Bush resigned last month while she's battling cancer but had planned to continue in the role...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Johnson County Sheriff's Office meets with school staff to review safety plans

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is reviewing its school safety plans in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX back in May. The sheriff's office has been working with Johnson County Emergency Management to do school walk-throughs, review safety procedures, meet with school staff and reassure residents that school safety is a priority to officials.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coralville offers free transit rides on Election Day

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Coralville will be giving free transit rides on Election Day. Some of the polls have direct transit access, others do not. The city has gone through a reprecincting process, so your precinct and/or polling location may have changed. The new precincts are as follows:. Coralville Precinct...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association, nonprofits host Homeowners Resources Workshop

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — If you or someone you know had damage to their home in the 2020 derecho, the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association is coming to the rescue. Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association collaborated with several nonprofits including Habitat for Humanity, Horizons, Iowa Legal Aid and Neighborhood Finance Corp. to provide information and education on how to properly take care of your home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Shop Small Saturday events are coming to Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon — Friday evening, The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) announced two Shop Small Saturday events in November. CDG is a a Main Street Iowa organization. Shop Small Mount Vernon-Lisbon is part of the national Small Business Saturday campaign initiated by American Express and taking place throughout...
MOUNT VERNON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Board of Supervisors awards second round of ARPA funding

The Linn County Board of Supervisors awarded the second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars it received from the federal government. ARPA funding is meant to speed up the United States' recovery from the economic and health effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Halloween Parade returns to Cedar Rapids this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is returning to Cedar Rapids this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Czech Village and NewBo will host the parade on Saturday. They have held socially-distanced events at Hawkeye Downs for the past two years due to the pandemic. The parade...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Linn County Board of Supervisors Awards Nearly $13 Million

The Linn County Board of Supervisors announced today who will receive money from the second round of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). According to a media release from the board, it's "meant to speed up the United States' recovery from the economic and health effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque City Council approves grant to turn former school into apartments

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school building in Dubuque will be renovated and turned into apartments. The Telegraph Herald reports the Dubuque city council members voted unanimously on Monday to approve a downtown rehabilitation grant for the project. Virtual Velocity LLC will renovate the building, located at 1199 Central...
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

When Is Crumbl Cookies Opening In Waterloo?

More details are coming out about a new sweet spot in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

FedEx facility hiring in SW Cedar Rapids

The Lights on After School event in Dyersville helped raise awareness of the importance of after-school programs. Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury. A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital. One...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hiawatha Police Department hires new chief of police

HIAWATHA, Iowa — The Hiawatha Police Department (HPD) hired a new chief of police. Ben Kamm was promoted from Capt. Kamm to chief, making him the seventh chief of police for Hiawatha. Chief Kamm started as a patrol officer 18 years ago with HPD. He later became a patrol...
HIAWATHA, IA

