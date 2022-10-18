Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Brown among 14 Buckeyes on pregame status report ahead of Iowa matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Perkins Restaurant and Bakery At Coralville Reopens With a Shiny New LookMadocCoralville, IA
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids schools plan to name interim superintendent next week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Community School District is planning to appoint an interim superintendent soon that could start on the first of November, the district confirmed Thursday. Current Superintendent Noreen Bush resigned last month while she's battling cancer but had planned to continue in the role...
cbs2iowa.com
Johnson County Sheriff's Office meets with school staff to review safety plans
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is reviewing its school safety plans in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX back in May. The sheriff's office has been working with Johnson County Emergency Management to do school walk-throughs, review safety procedures, meet with school staff and reassure residents that school safety is a priority to officials.
cbs2iowa.com
Coralville offers free transit rides on Election Day
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Coralville will be giving free transit rides on Election Day. Some of the polls have direct transit access, others do not. The city has gone through a reprecincting process, so your precinct and/or polling location may have changed. The new precincts are as follows:. Coralville Precinct...
cbs2iowa.com
Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association, nonprofits host Homeowners Resources Workshop
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — If you or someone you know had damage to their home in the 2020 derecho, the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association is coming to the rescue. Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association collaborated with several nonprofits including Habitat for Humanity, Horizons, Iowa Legal Aid and Neighborhood Finance Corp. to provide information and education on how to properly take care of your home.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa's new performance report identifies priority help needed at six CRCSD schools
New school performance results in Iowa Friday show schools overall are falling short of the benchmarks set by the state. But state education officials say the overall ratings only saw slight changes from last year, including a 3.5% increase in the acceptable category. Exceptional ratings remained flat, but the number...
cbs2iowa.com
Shop Small Saturday events are coming to Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon — Friday evening, The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) announced two Shop Small Saturday events in November. CDG is a a Main Street Iowa organization. Shop Small Mount Vernon-Lisbon is part of the national Small Business Saturday campaign initiated by American Express and taking place throughout...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Board of Supervisors awards second round of ARPA funding
The Linn County Board of Supervisors awarded the second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars it received from the federal government. ARPA funding is meant to speed up the United States' recovery from the economic and health effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board...
KCRG.com
Halloween Parade returns to Cedar Rapids this weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is returning to Cedar Rapids this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Czech Village and NewBo will host the parade on Saturday. They have held socially-distanced events at Hawkeye Downs for the past two years due to the pandemic. The parade...
Linn County Board of Supervisors Awards Nearly $13 Million
The Linn County Board of Supervisors announced today who will receive money from the second round of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). According to a media release from the board, it's "meant to speed up the United States' recovery from the economic and health effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."
KCRG.com
Many voice disapproval on Linn County Conservation Board’s plans to pave nature trail
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Grant Wood Trail is off of Highway 13 near Marion’s Waldo’s Rock Park. The county wants to expand its length and width, and pave it to make it more handicap accessible. Some say this will take away its natural beauty. As Jacque Keppler...
KCRG.com
Dubuque City Council approves grant to turn former school into apartments
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school building in Dubuque will be renovated and turned into apartments. The Telegraph Herald reports the Dubuque city council members voted unanimously on Monday to approve a downtown rehabilitation grant for the project. Virtual Velocity LLC will renovate the building, located at 1199 Central...
When Is Crumbl Cookies Opening In Waterloo?
More details are coming out about a new sweet spot in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
KCRG.com
FedEx facility hiring in SW Cedar Rapids
The Lights on After School event in Dyersville helped raise awareness of the importance of after-school programs. Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury. A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital. One...
cbs2iowa.com
Four new meetings scheduled to discuss proposed carbon pipeline in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order approving the dates, times and locations for four new public informational meetings requested by Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC (Wolf). The meetings are to discuss Wolf’s proposal to build and operate a carbon capture...
Iowa Restaurant Worker Raising Funds For Boss’s Lung Transplant
Imagine that. Costs of everything, including supplies and operational costs for restaurant operations have increased exorbitantly for so many. Even urgent medical procedures have gone way up. Imagine having not one, but both parts of that double whammy in front of you. John and Denise Martin are the proprietors of...
KWQC
Crews respond to fire in Muscatine County Friday
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Friday to a large fire on Bayfield Road in Muscatine County. Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Citizen Review Board dropping racial requirement after lawsuit
The Cedar Rapids Citizen Review Board is planning to eliminate the rule requiring five of the nine-members to identify as people of color. The change comes after a lawsuit was filled earlier this year against the city and Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell, claiming the rule was racially discriminatory. Kevin Wymore...
cbs2iowa.com
Hiawatha Police Department hires new chief of police
HIAWATHA, Iowa — The Hiawatha Police Department (HPD) hired a new chief of police. Ben Kamm was promoted from Capt. Kamm to chief, making him the seventh chief of police for Hiawatha. Chief Kamm started as a patrol officer 18 years ago with HPD. He later became a patrol...
Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
Picturesque Eastern Iowa Winery Closes Its Doors For Good
There might not be a better place for a vineyard and winery in Iowa, than along the picturesque Mississippi River. Especially during the fall, when the colors of the leaves are lit up by the sun. A popular winery in Dubuque has now closed its doors for good. Sunset Ridge...
Comments / 0