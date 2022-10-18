Read full article on original website
Albany PD investigating Robin Street shooting
Police are investigating a shooting on Robin Street in the city of Albany.
Unity House opens domestic violence services center in Lansingburgh
Additional resources for domestic violence victims and survivors are now available in the Collar City. Unity House officially cut the ribbon on the Kathryn Allen Center for Domestic Violence Services in Lansingburgh Thursday morning.
Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
Residents begin to move forward following violence in the Pine Hills neighborhood
As this community moves forward, Residents and business owners are finding ways toward positivity in the neighborhood they love. "You can walk to a restaurant; you can walk to the grocery store, you; can walk to go get flowers; many neighborhoods, you can't do that.", says John Clarkson, Neighborhood Association of Pine Hills President.
West Hill is a food desert. This market works to change that.
The people who frequent the West Hill Farmers Market live in the neighborhood, usually just a block or two away. Many of them discovered the small-but-busy market while walking down the street, headed elsewhere. Perhaps they passed by a few times before opting to stop, curious about what it had to offer.
Albany man arrested on gun, drug charges
An Albany man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with drugs and a stolen handgun. The Albany Police Department said Jaiquan Brown, 31, was arrested on Friday.
Pink Bus Pull competition to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Friday marked the 6th annual Pink Bus Pull to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in the fight to end breast cancer. Teams of 8 tested their strength, pulling a 30,000 pound pink bus for a distance of 30 feet. Teams are from CDTA, Siena College, Albany County, Albany Fire Department as well as the Albany Police Department, Schenectady City School District, and Albany Medical Center.
Papa Brillo’s closing in Pittstown, relocating to East Greenbush
Papa Brillo's, an Italian family-style restaurant, is closing its Pittstown location. The restaurant will soon be opening at a different location in East Greenbush.
Schenectady plans hazardous waste collection event
A household hazardous waste collection event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, in SUNY Schenectady's back parking lot at 78 Washington Avenue.
The history of Albany’s oldest building
Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
Domestic violence survivors honored in Amsterdam
Domestic violence survivors were recognized on Thursday, October 20, at 1 p.m. in a ceremony in front of Montgomery County's Department of Social Services.
Gloversville school shooting threat deemed invalid
Working together with city police, the Gloversville Enlarged School District has investigated reports of an alleged school shooting planned for today, October 21, at the high school.
Saratoga Springs approves 24-hour homeless shelter
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the current senior citizen center in Saratoga Springs moves to a new home, the current building will become a home for the homeless. The shelter, which has no official opening date ye, will be 24/7, 365 days a year. A first of its kind in Saratoga. “The people who work […]
Albany police find missing teen
Albany Police are searching for the location of a missing teen. Taylor Parry was reported missing as of October 15.
Deadly Saratoga Springs attack draws reaction from Saratoga County DA candidate
A video we showed you First on 13 of a 2021 Saratoga Springs attack that left a man dead is the center of attention in the Saratoga County district attorney race. District Attorney Karen Heggen explained her reasoning for not releasing the video in a debate on Oct. 11. The Democratic candidate running against her, Michael Phillips, called her out for lack of transparency.
Relive the Murder at Cherry Hill in Albany
In May of 1827, a murder occurred at Cherry Hill resulting in two trials and the last public hanging in Albany. Cherry Hill invites the public to come and relive the historic night with a stirring walkthrough.
Ribbon cut at new Albany apartment building
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at 191 North Pearl Street, which is a new apartment building in Albany. The $3 million new construction is in the heart of downtown. The goal is to bring in-demand quality housing to the urban center, and contribute to the vibrancy of the...
Albany County redistricting work continues
The redistricting process has a reputation for being a tough road to hoe in Albany County, where legislators recently voted down an independently redrawn map. Albany County was sued for violations of the Voting Rights Act after each of the last three U.S. Censuses. It was alleged that redrawn districts were not properly adjusted in accordance with Census findings regarding relative population growth and shifts as to ensure fair representation for each resident.
Washington County Police investigate gun shop burglary
According to Sheriff Jeffery J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a burglary at Calamity Jane's Firearms on Dix Avenue. Officers report there was police presence at the scene on the morning of October 21 as investigators look into the incident.
$250 Check Proposed For Schenectady County, New York Residents
Do you live in Schenectady County, New York? Are you a homeowner? You and your neighbor could get rebate checks next year. This New York County has plans to set aside $9 million to give $250 rebate checks to residents. The money is from surplus revenue collected from sales taxes over the last two years. Next year, the cash will go to homeowners who live in Schenectady County. (source)
