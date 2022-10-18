ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Ray Clift

George Ray Clift, 65, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on October 9, 2022. Funeral services were held Monday, October 17, 2022 at Hillside Christian Church Auditorium in Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements were by Schooler Funeral Home. George was born November 12, 1956 in Odessa, Texas, to Donald Ray Clift and Rebecca...
Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66

Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
AMBUCS Pancake Breakfast hosted this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual AMBUCS Pancake breakfast will be hosted this Saturday. The event will be on Oct. 22, at the Rex Baxter Building at the fair ground from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased...
Polling Place Changes in Amarillo

When voters head to vote in the upcoming general election, the lists of polling places in Potter and Randall counties will look slightly different than they did during the series of elections which took place earlier this year. In Potter County, the Early Voting locations will be the same as...
Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors

Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
The City of Canyon Breaks Ground on Kylie Hiner Memorial Park

City of Canyon officials break ground at Kylie Hiner Memorial Park. Canyon area kids and families will soon have a brand-new playground where they can spend their afternoons and weekends. Thursday, October 20th city officials broke ground on the Kylie Hiner Memorial playground, set to be one of just two...
Quick Quack Car Wash ‘Quackenstein’s Car Wash’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Quick Quack Car Wash joined us in studio to talk about Quackenstein’s Car Wash happening two weekends in October starting Friday. Quick Quack said 1920 S Grand St and 3574 South Soncy Road are participating locations in Amarillo. Quackenstein’s Car Wash dates...
What Happened At Amarillo La Quinta Inn?

When I got to baseball practice for my youngest son yesterday, all the talk with the parents was wrapped around one thing...and it wasn't baseball. Everyone was wondering what was going on at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter St. yesterday. Now we're getting some answers. If you were near...
Childcare Deserts

It seems the Coivid -19 pandemic has created more than what we bargained for. Take for instance the childcare crises. Spiking inflation, staffing shortages, and increasing childcare costs is making for bigger childcare expenses for working families. Growing waiting lists and childcare workers employees going to other competitive companies is...
Amarillo Woman Acquitted Of Murder

An Amarillo woman has been acquitted on murder charges from a 2019 incident. Court records from Randall County District Court show Brittney Carter was found not guilty of killing her husband, Aaron Carter in September 2019. More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according...
2 killed after semi hits person, semi on I-40 near Vega

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people were killed after a semi truck hit a person and another semi west of Vega. Texas Department of Public Safety said early this morning about 5:15 a.m., a 2021 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 40. A 2007 Peterbilt was...
