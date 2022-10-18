Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Review: Amarillo’s Senor Chubby’s Mexican Bar & Grill
Senor Chubby's Mexican Bar and Grill. They are now open in Wellington Square. They were pretty quiet about their grand opening. I even tried to message them asking when it was going to happen. Then on a random Tuesday this week, I saw the announcement that they were open. There...
Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?
It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
Surprise the Light’s Off at the Amarillo Wendy’s on Coulter
Anytime that anything happens around Amarillo about new places to eat I am the first person people turn to for answers. The same is true when there is a change in an existing place. I was actually called a foodie the other day. I am not sure whether I should...
Senor Chubby’s in Amarillo is Open For Your Taco Needs
It's been a whirlwind of a week already. We found out about a few businesses and restaurants closing. When we lose food in the area luckily it seems that there is food heading our way to fill the void. One that opened without much warning. Oh, and I am glad...
KFDA
City of Amarillo, businessman argue over Civic Center lawsuit funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lawyers for the city of Amarillo filed documents Tuesday that essentially said the court can’t rule on the lawsuit challenging funding for a makeover of the Civic Center Complex. Businessman Alex Fairly is suing and if he wins, he is asking the judge to order...
Purcell Register
George Ray Clift
George Ray Clift, 65, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on October 9, 2022. Funeral services were held Monday, October 17, 2022 at Hillside Christian Church Auditorium in Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements were by Schooler Funeral Home. George was born November 12, 1956 in Odessa, Texas, to Donald Ray Clift and Rebecca...
Another Business Casualty in Amarillo – This Time it Hits Wolflin Area
It seems like another day and another business closing. It seems the year 2022 has been pretty tough. There have been employee shortages and supply chain issues. So much stuff happening to just make it tough. We have had several restaurants close. Now we are losing other businesses as well....
Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66
Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
KFDA
AMBUCS Pancake Breakfast hosted this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual AMBUCS Pancake breakfast will be hosted this Saturday. The event will be on Oct. 22, at the Rex Baxter Building at the fair ground from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Polling Place Changes in Amarillo
When voters head to vote in the upcoming general election, the lists of polling places in Potter and Randall counties will look slightly different than they did during the series of elections which took place earlier this year. In Potter County, the Early Voting locations will be the same as...
Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors
Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
kgncnewsnow.com
The City of Canyon Breaks Ground on Kylie Hiner Memorial Park
City of Canyon officials break ground at Kylie Hiner Memorial Park. Canyon area kids and families will soon have a brand-new playground where they can spend their afternoons and weekends. Thursday, October 20th city officials broke ground on the Kylie Hiner Memorial playground, set to be one of just two...
Myhighplains.com
Quick Quack Car Wash ‘Quackenstein’s Car Wash’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Quick Quack Car Wash joined us in studio to talk about Quackenstein’s Car Wash happening two weekends in October starting Friday. Quick Quack said 1920 S Grand St and 3574 South Soncy Road are participating locations in Amarillo. Quackenstein’s Car Wash dates...
abc7amarillo.com
Beto O'Rourke returning to Amarillo for Get Out the Vote rally Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will return to Amarillo on Thursday for a Get Out the Vote rally. O’Rourke is running against Governor Greg Abbott in next month's election. The rally will be held at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton...
What Happened At Amarillo La Quinta Inn?
When I got to baseball practice for my youngest son yesterday, all the talk with the parents was wrapped around one thing...and it wasn't baseball. Everyone was wondering what was going on at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter St. yesterday. Now we're getting some answers. If you were near...
kgncnewsnow.com
Childcare Deserts
It seems the Coivid -19 pandemic has created more than what we bargained for. Take for instance the childcare crises. Spiking inflation, staffing shortages, and increasing childcare costs is making for bigger childcare expenses for working families. Growing waiting lists and childcare workers employees going to other competitive companies is...
KFDA
$24 million project to extend power plant lifespan for Xcel’s Nichols Station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the three units at Xcel Energy’s Nichols Power Station is being overhauled. This is a $24 million project that will extend the operating lifespan of the natural gas plant. The overhaul includes inspections, maintenance, replacing worn parts and maintaining the plant. “We burn...
Hey Amarillo Walgreens Please Learn New State Laws We Beg You
Sundays can be a really weird day. Especially when it comes to buying beer and wine. There are time frames that you can't purchase any at all. It's the only item I can think of that they put time limits on you. I never understood the whole Sunday rule growing...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Woman Acquitted Of Murder
An Amarillo woman has been acquitted on murder charges from a 2019 incident. Court records from Randall County District Court show Brittney Carter was found not guilty of killing her husband, Aaron Carter in September 2019. More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according...
KFDA
2 killed after semi hits person, semi on I-40 near Vega
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people were killed after a semi truck hit a person and another semi west of Vega. Texas Department of Public Safety said early this morning about 5:15 a.m., a 2021 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 40. A 2007 Peterbilt was...
