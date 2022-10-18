ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County Engineer discusses current projects

By Mandy Billings
 4 days ago
(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning approved a bid for the box culvert project on Fairview Road.

Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said they received two bids and the low bid came from Gus Construction in the amount of $329,896.05 which was under the engineer’s estimate of $358,000. Wolken said that project will probably start Monday.

In other activity, Wolken said crews are working on the substructure of the West 6th Street Bridge in Atlantic.

Wolken said the box culvert on Boston Road is done and opened last week. The concrete was poured last week on the box culvert on 610th/Chestnut Street, they will start to backfill that soon. As far as bridge #123 on Pella Road that was damaged by a crane crossing, Wolken said the beams have been ordered and he will hopefully get an update this week on where they are at with those.

Atlantic, IA
