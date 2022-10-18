ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Investigators see trend in Youngstown fires

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire on East Myrtle Avenue this weekend marked Youngstown’s 53rd arson this year. It’s the city’s fourth arson this month. The remains of the house on East Myrtle were town down Thursday following a fire Saturday that lit up the entire street and consumed the abandoned house and the one next door.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Man facing charge after armed robbery in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery Saturday morning. Several police departments arrested 24-year-old Adam McDermott near West Branch. He is facing an aggravated robbery charge. According to Newton Falls Police, McDermott entered the Sunoco on Milton Boulevard and set a rifle...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WYTV.com

Victim shot at bar on Youngstown North Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a shooting on the Northside of Youngstown Saturday morning. According to Youngstown Police, the victim was shot at a bar on Logan Avenue around 3 a.m. The victim is reportedly in stable condition. Youngstown Police say the shooting is under investigation and are...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Neighbors return home following gas leak in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors were allowed to return to their homes Friday afternoon following a gas leak in East Palestine Friday. All houses and buildings on the 100 block of Garfield Ave. were evacuated for a natural gas leak coming from a house. A Dominion worker went...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Deal likely in Boardman-Canfield ambulance issue, trustee says

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The meeting to decide if Canfield’s Cardinal Joint Fire District would again provide ambulance service to Boardman took place late Thursday afternoon in a conference room at Canfield’s Fire Station No. 2. Afterward, Rich Russo, chairman of the Cardinal Board of Trustees, said...
CANFIELD, OH
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft From Local Man’s Bank Account

COOPERSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a string of thefts from a local man’s bank account. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred as funds were taken from the victim’s bank account on eight separate occasions on dates spanning from July 8 to September 22.
COOPERSTOWN, PA
WYTV.com

New Dunkin’ Donuts location coming to area

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Dunkin’ Donuts location is coming soon to Niles. Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says the franchise owner purchased a few parcels on North Main Street. This is right next to Select Sportswear. Work is already underway to clear the land to make way...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

YPD asking for help in locating missing man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KWBN) – The Youngstown Police Department’s Detective Bureau is asking for help in locating a missing person. Emmanuel Charles Summers was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 leaving his home on Wirt Street. Since then, neither family nor friends have had any contact with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Person detained during situation in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have detained someone during a domestic situation in Youngstown. Police could be seen lined up along West Warren Avenue — between Glenwood and Volney — after a man had barricaded himself on the second floor of a garage. At one point, police had their guns drawn and a woman could be heard screaming.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown councilman frustrated over ARP fund allocation approval

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday evening, Youngstown city council approved the spending of $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan money to be spent on the North and South sides. So far, Youngstown’s Board of Control, which consists of the mayor and the law and finance directors, has approved only...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH
WYTV.com

Man charged after throwing products at counter at local gas station

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was in the Mahoning County Jail Thursday facing multiple charges for his behavior at a local gas station. Vincent Ireland, 20, is charged with criminal trespass, inducing panic, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, criminal mischief and underage consumption of alcohol. Police were called to...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

West Branch Schools seeking 1st levy since ’90s

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – An earned income tax levy is on the ballot for West Branch Schools this election. If passed, it’ll net the school $1.3 million per year. The West Branch Local School District is seeking its first levy since the ’90s. The levy is 0.5...
BELOIT, OH
whbc.com

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
MASSILLON, OH
WYTV.com

Open house sheds light on safety issues at Canfield school

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, the Canfield Local School District held an open house at Hilltop Elementary. It was part of an initiative to educate the public on why school officials say they need money to improve the schools. Leaking ceilings, classrooms without doors, thin walls and exterior...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

2 set sights on new 14th District seat in Trumbull County

(WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County will be among those in five counties deciding who’ll represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives. Under Ohio’s new congressional district map, all of Trumbull County is now included in the 14th District. There are two candidates running for the seat.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Austintown trucking company feels pinch of inflation, supply chain

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The trucking industry has experienced a lot over the past year. Now, high fuel prices are an issue and the supply chain is still suffering. Around a year ago, the trucking industry struggled with moving goods. Barges couldn’t deliver materials to land, creating delays in shipments. Ron Myers and Cathy Caldwell own Southwind Truck Lines in Austintown. They’ve had to adjust how they do business.
AUSTINTOWN, OH

