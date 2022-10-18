Read full article on original website
Activity happening around new Meijer in Trumbull Co.
Some flying activity is happening around the new Meijer at the Eastwood Mall Complex.
WYTV.com
Investigators see trend in Youngstown fires
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire on East Myrtle Avenue this weekend marked Youngstown’s 53rd arson this year. It’s the city’s fourth arson this month. The remains of the house on East Myrtle were town down Thursday following a fire Saturday that lit up the entire street and consumed the abandoned house and the one next door.
Woman reports porch set on fire in Warren
Arson investigators are looking into a fire that happened Friday in Warren.
WYTV.com
Man facing charge after armed robbery in Newton Falls
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery Saturday morning. Several police departments arrested 24-year-old Adam McDermott near West Branch. He is facing an aggravated robbery charge. According to Newton Falls Police, McDermott entered the Sunoco on Milton Boulevard and set a rifle...
WYTV.com
Victim shot at bar on Youngstown North Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a shooting on the Northside of Youngstown Saturday morning. According to Youngstown Police, the victim was shot at a bar on Logan Avenue around 3 a.m. The victim is reportedly in stable condition. Youngstown Police say the shooting is under investigation and are...
WYTV.com
Neighbors return home following gas leak in East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors were allowed to return to their homes Friday afternoon following a gas leak in East Palestine Friday. All houses and buildings on the 100 block of Garfield Ave. were evacuated for a natural gas leak coming from a house. A Dominion worker went...
WYTV.com
Deal likely in Boardman-Canfield ambulance issue, trustee says
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The meeting to decide if Canfield’s Cardinal Joint Fire District would again provide ambulance service to Boardman took place late Thursday afternoon in a conference room at Canfield’s Fire Station No. 2. Afterward, Rich Russo, chairman of the Cardinal Board of Trustees, said...
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft From Local Man’s Bank Account
COOPERSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a string of thefts from a local man’s bank account. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred as funds were taken from the victim’s bank account on eight separate occasions on dates spanning from July 8 to September 22.
WYTV.com
New Dunkin’ Donuts location coming to area
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Dunkin’ Donuts location is coming soon to Niles. Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says the franchise owner purchased a few parcels on North Main Street. This is right next to Select Sportswear. Work is already underway to clear the land to make way...
WYTV.com
YPD asking for help in locating missing man
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KWBN) – The Youngstown Police Department’s Detective Bureau is asking for help in locating a missing person. Emmanuel Charles Summers was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 leaving his home on Wirt Street. Since then, neither family nor friends have had any contact with...
WYTV.com
Person detained during situation in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have detained someone during a domestic situation in Youngstown. Police could be seen lined up along West Warren Avenue — between Glenwood and Volney — after a man had barricaded himself on the second floor of a garage. At one point, police had their guns drawn and a woman could be heard screaming.
WYTV.com
Youngstown councilman frustrated over ARP fund allocation approval
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday evening, Youngstown city council approved the spending of $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan money to be spent on the North and South sides. So far, Youngstown’s Board of Control, which consists of the mayor and the law and finance directors, has approved only...
whbc.com
Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
WYTV.com
Man charged after throwing products at counter at local gas station
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was in the Mahoning County Jail Thursday facing multiple charges for his behavior at a local gas station. Vincent Ireland, 20, is charged with criminal trespass, inducing panic, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, criminal mischief and underage consumption of alcohol. Police were called to...
WYTV.com
West Branch Schools seeking 1st levy since ’90s
BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – An earned income tax levy is on the ballot for West Branch Schools this election. If passed, it’ll net the school $1.3 million per year. The West Branch Local School District is seeking its first levy since the ’90s. The levy is 0.5...
whbc.com
Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
WYTV.com
Open house sheds light on safety issues at Canfield school
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, the Canfield Local School District held an open house at Hilltop Elementary. It was part of an initiative to educate the public on why school officials say they need money to improve the schools. Leaking ceilings, classrooms without doors, thin walls and exterior...
WYTV.com
2 set sights on new 14th District seat in Trumbull County
(WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County will be among those in five counties deciding who’ll represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives. Under Ohio’s new congressional district map, all of Trumbull County is now included in the 14th District. There are two candidates running for the seat.
WYTV.com
Austintown trucking company feels pinch of inflation, supply chain
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The trucking industry has experienced a lot over the past year. Now, high fuel prices are an issue and the supply chain is still suffering. Around a year ago, the trucking industry struggled with moving goods. Barges couldn’t deliver materials to land, creating delays in shipments. Ron Myers and Cathy Caldwell own Southwind Truck Lines in Austintown. They’ve had to adjust how they do business.
