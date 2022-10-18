Student faces charges after stabbing in Brookland Middle School locker room

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A seventh-grade student stabbed a classmate inside the locker room at Brookland Middle School, Henrico Police confirmed.

Police recovered a "small-bladed knife" at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred in a locker room at the school. The victim was transported to an area hospital for serious injuries. Henrico Police has located a person of interest in connection to this assault," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Both the victim and suspect are in 7th grade. The relationship between these individuals and what led up to this incident are actively being investigated."

The suspect, who was taken into custody after the incident, was brought to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention home. They have been charged with malicious wounding, felony stabbing and the possession of a knife on school grounds.

Brookland Middle School was placed on lockdown following the violent act.

"I am writing to let you know that our school is currently in a lock and teach following an altercation between students during which a student was stabbed. The knife was quickly recovered, and the suspect is in custody," Brookland principal Nic Barlett wrote in a message to parents. "Movement in hallways is restricted while administrators and first responders address the matter. As a precaution, students will see an increased police presence on our school campus."

Henrico Police confirmed the school resource officer was alerted to the stabbing at about 11:44 a.m.

Brookland Middle School is located off Lydell Drive, near Hungary Road, in Henrico.

"We encourage parents to take time to speak to children about alternatives to violence. Set clear expectations for their behavior," Henrico Lieutenant Matt Pecka said in a statement on Tuesday night.

