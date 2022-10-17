Read full article on original website
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conferenceCastle Rock, CO
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
starlocalmedia.com
LISD board meets to recognize staff, addresses technology concerns
The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more. During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which...
Frisco ISD plans for 2023-24 shift in attendance zones ahead of new school openings
Frisco ISD is readying to propose new attendance zones in anticipation of opening two new schools in 2023, including Wilkinson Middle School. (Rendering courtesy Corgan/Frisco ISD) Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24 school year during the board of trustees meeting Oct. 17. This district has seven campuses...
Black, Hispanic Students In Arlington Schools Are Disproportionately Suspended: Report
Black and Hispanic students, English language learners, and students with disabilities are suspended at disproportionate rates in Arlington Public Schools, according to a report from the Office of Student Climate and Culture presented to the school board on Thursday. The new data, which cover the 2021-2022 school year, continue a...
KTEN.com
Gunter residents question site of future high school
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) — "We're going to put 'Friday Night Lights' in your backyard," said Gunter resident Paul Paban, who opposes a plan to build a new high school along JC Maples Road. According to the minutes from the September 19 meeting of the Gunter Independent School District Board...
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor
RICHARDSON, Texas - A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019. At this time,...
Shorthorn
Progressive Student Union protest calls for renaming of E.H. Hereford University Center and Woolf Hall
The mantra rang through the University Center mall during a Progressive Student Union protest at noon Wednesday. With posters and picket signs in hand, the group leveled criticism at the alleged racist history of former university presidents Ernest Hereford, whom the UC is named after, and Jack Woolf. The protest...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Whistleblower lawsuit raises new questions about DISD teaching assistant's death
DALLAS — A former internal auditor and investigator at Dallas Independent School District is suing the district, claiming she was fired for blowing the whistle on corruption. The majority of Andrea Whelan’s allegations center on alleged grade changing and attendance fraud at one DISD high school. Now, a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ellis County Officials, Residents Debate East-West Expansion Plan
Growing pains are plaguing Ellis County where officials were set to make a decision Tuesday on the best way to move an influx of people from east to west. But after getting flooded with concerned residents at Tuesday’s County Commissioner’s Court meeting, leaders opted to temporarily table a vote.
7 Cities In Collin County Raised Their Police Budget This Year
October opens the new fiscal year and states, and cities across the country are preparing their annual budgets for the upcoming year. This time, this annual process overlaps with the midterm elections in November and government spending tends to be a prominent talking point in the political discourse. In Texas,...
dallasexaminer.com
2022 Midterm Elections Page: District Attorney, Dallas County Judge, State Board of Education
The goal of this page is to be a one stop shop for all necessary information needed to prepare voters for the upcoming midterm election. Below are descriptions of candidates running for different races in Dallas County area as well as state and national congressional offices. Dallas County District Attorney.
Ex-Dallas ISD teacher's aide arrested for allegedly slamming elementary student with autism to ground
DALLAS, Texas — A former teacher's aide for the Dallas Independent School District was arrested and booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Police allege she slammed a special-education elementary student to the ground in late September. Deborah Thompson, 54, was charged with one count of injury to a child with...
Flower Mound mayor drops plan to ban wearing masks while armed
Flower Mound Mayor Derek France is dropping his plan to propose an ordinance that would restrict or ban people from wearing a face covering while possessing a firearm in Flower Mound. France first brought up the issue during the Sept. 19 Town Council meeting, and elaborated on it with a...
Fort Worth Dunbar basketball coach placed on leave after student allegation, district confirms
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Dunbar High School boys basketball coach Robert Hughes Jr. has been placed on leave after the district received an allegation from a student of inappropriate behavior by the coach, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey confirmed to WFAA on Thursday. Per protocol, district...
gptx.org
Rebranded Grand Prairie Medical Center Coming Soon
Integral Health Holdings will operate the rebranded Grand Prairie Medical Center (GPMC). Officials with Integral Health Holdings indicate that they will open an emergency room (possibly as early as December) and intend to operate a micro hospital with critical care units. Integral Health Holdings will also open additional healthcare components in phases over the coming year to 18 months.
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag show
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has weighed into the debate on the controversial drag show held in Plano, Texas, last Saturday. Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano went viral on Twitter, with many questioning the appropriateness of the show.
North Texans with criminal histories get a second chance amid staffing shortages
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Hundreds of people who might think they would be the last on the list for a job found there are dozens of companies in Tarrant County eager to put them to work.People lined up around the building at the county Resource Connection Center in south Fort Worth Wednesday for more than 800 available jobs, knowing there were businesses well aware of the criminal histories of applicants, as they continue to struggle to fill open positions.Organizers even expanded the Continuing the Climb job and resource fair, adding resources for education, housing and food, seeing an opportunity to fill...
Study names North Texas city as the best city for families with children
Making a move? If you are looking for the best place for your family to settle down then you may want to give this North Texas city a try.
Parents in Grapevine concerned about accused pedophile's arrest
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grapevine police have received calls from parents concerned their children could be additional abuse victims of a daycare employee who police in Southlake arrested last week. The families had children in Thaddaeus Davidson's classroom when he worked at Lionheart Academy. In a letter to parents the school said an internal investigation after Davidson's arrest turned up two suspected child abuse concerns that a school director had been made aware of but had not reported. The school fired the director after the discovery. It also found other incidents involving Davidson that it said staff should also have...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
checkoutdfw.com
See full video detailing plans for the Fields development in Frisco
A look at PGA Frisco Residential and Commercial presented by Jeff Cheney. Curious what is planned for housing developments in the Fields in Frisco? Here’s a sneak peek from Cheney Group. In a video presentation released by the Cheney Group in Frisco, Jeff Cheney outlines the var…
