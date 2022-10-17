ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

LISD board meets to recognize staff, addresses technology concerns

The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more. During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which...
LEWISVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Gunter residents question site of future high school

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) — "We're going to put 'Friday Night Lights' in your backyard," said Gunter resident Paul Paban, who opposes a plan to build a new high school along JC Maples Road. According to the minutes from the September 19 meeting of the Gunter Independent School District Board...
GUNTER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis County Officials, Residents Debate East-West Expansion Plan

Growing pains are plaguing Ellis County where officials were set to make a decision Tuesday on the best way to move an influx of people from east to west. But after getting flooded with concerned residents at Tuesday’s County Commissioner’s Court meeting, leaders opted to temporarily table a vote.
gptx.org

Rebranded Grand Prairie Medical Center Coming Soon

Integral Health Holdings will operate the rebranded Grand Prairie Medical Center (GPMC). Officials with Integral Health Holdings indicate that they will open an emergency room (possibly as early as December) and intend to operate a micro hospital with critical care units. Integral Health Holdings will also open additional healthcare components in phases over the coming year to 18 months.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

North Texans with criminal histories get a second chance amid staffing shortages

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Hundreds of people who might think they would be the last on the list for a job found there are dozens of companies in Tarrant County eager to put them to work.People lined up around the building at the county Resource Connection Center in south Fort Worth Wednesday for more than 800 available jobs, knowing there were businesses well aware of the criminal histories of applicants, as they continue to struggle to fill open positions.Organizers even expanded the Continuing the Climb job and resource fair, adding resources for education, housing and food, seeing an opportunity to fill...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Parents in Grapevine concerned about accused pedophile's arrest

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grapevine police have received calls from parents concerned their children could be additional abuse victims of a daycare employee who police in Southlake arrested last week. The families had children in Thaddaeus Davidson's classroom when he worked at Lionheart Academy. In a letter to parents the school said an internal investigation after Davidson's arrest turned up two suspected child abuse concerns that a school director had been made aware of but had not reported. The school fired the director after the discovery. It also found other incidents involving Davidson that it said staff should also have...
GRAPEVINE, TX
checkoutdfw.com

See full video detailing plans for the Fields development in Frisco

A look at PGA Frisco Residential and Commercial presented by Jeff Cheney. Curious what is planned for housing developments in the Fields in Frisco? Here’s a sneak peek from Cheney Group. In a video presentation released by the Cheney Group in Frisco, Jeff Cheney outlines the var…
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy