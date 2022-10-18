Read full article on original website
Fatal shooting under investigation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Orange County. Deputies around 7:45 p.m. responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found an adult male who had been shot, according to a news release.
Man found inside crashed car in Orange County shot to death, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a car crash Thursday night and found someone inside, dead after being shot. Deputies are trying to figure out who killed a man who crashed in Pine Hills on Stardust Lane, not too far from Ridgewood Park Elementary School. Investigators are...
WESH
Suspect in Volusia County bar fight, deadly car crash arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man, accused of trying to stab another man during a bar fight that ended in a deadly crash last summer is back in jail. Oneil Edwards, 30, was booked into jail Wednesday. Prosecutors had his bond revoked after he was arrested again...
click orlando
Deputies ID man who died after being found shot in crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies identified a man who had been shot inside of a crashed car and later died of his injuries Thursday evening, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced in an update. Investigators said they responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane at 7:44 p.m....
click orlando
Fiery, single-vehicle rollover crash on State Road 429 in Orange County kills 1, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning on State Road 429 in Orange County left one person dead and prompted the temporary closure of the roadway’s northbound offramp to Florida’s Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Orange County firefighters assisted the Winter Garden...
Man found shot and killed after car crash, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found dead Friday after being shot in a car. Orange County deputies said they responded to Samuel Street in unincorporated Orange County regarding a possible shooting. Deputies discovered bullet casings on the ground but...
villages-news.com
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living
A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
click orlando
Cocoa man accused of pointing gun at tow truck driver, security guard now in jail, records show
COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man who pointed a gun at a security guard and a tow truck driver before he was shot is now locked up in the Brevard County jail, the Cocoa Police Department said Wednesday. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach...
WESH
Police: Man accused of attempted murder arrested in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said a man was arrested Thursday. A warrant in reference to a failure to appear in court had been issued for the arrest of Tyler Gibson, 21. He's facing charges for attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, according to...
wogx.com
Florida man accused of fatally shooting teen son after mistaking him for a burglar
A Florida father is facing a manslaughter charge after deputies say he shot and killed his 19-year-old son when he mistook him for a burglar. Lindsay McGeorge, 51, is already in custody at the Sumter County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
click orlando
Gunman gets 20-year sentence for killing man seen with ex-wife at Orlando immigration office
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was sentenced Friday for the deadly shooting of another man who police said was walking with the gunman’s ex-wife at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Orlando last year. Alberto Rivero-Milian, 54, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday...
leesburg-news.com
73-year-old Lake County woman dies of heart attack in traffic crash
A 73-year-old Lake County woman died of a heart attack in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 4. The Groveland woman was driving a car at 3:10 p.m. eastbound on the I-4 exit ramp to State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs when she failed to stop for a vehicle in front of her, driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. That crash set in motion a chain-reaction accident involving two more vehicles.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Detectives Seek Clues in Theft of Construction Trailer From Job Site on South Apollo Blvd.
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police detectives are seeking public assistance in locating a stolen construction trailer that went missing from a job site on the 600 block of South Apollo Boulevard on September 22. The trailer is described as a 16-foot Triple Crown open construction...
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
Volusia deputies to rev up traffic enforcement during Trucktoberfest in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to drive into Daytona Beach this weekend. Law enforcement is preparing to handle the crowds and congestion expected at this year’s Trucktoberfest. Police said the unpermitted event could bring some rowdy...
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal crash on I-4 in Seminole County
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle collision on Interstate 4 in Seminole County yesterday that resulted in the death of a driver. According to the FHP report, at approximately 3 pm on October 19th, a sedan driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, a second sedan driven by a 52-year-old Longwood woman, and a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old North Carolina man was stopped on the eastbound Interstate 4 exit ramp at State Road 436.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man allegedly punches girlfriend for cleaning house on his day off
A Leesburg man was arrested after allegedly punching his girlfriend because she was trying to clean the house on his day off. The woman called 911 after she was punched in the face Saturday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. When an officer arrived at...
click orlando
2-vehicle collision shuts down Gore Street in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon near downtown Orlando forced the closure of a section of Gore Street, according to Orlando police. In a statement, police said three people were hurt, two of whom suffered minor injuries while one was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.
fox35orlando.com
Video shows shocking moment Polk County deputy is shot by suspect
The Polk County Sheriff's Office released a video showing the scary moment when a suspect opened fire on Florida deputies, hitting one in the chest. The bullet was stopped by the deputy's bulletproof vest.
Police release body cam video: Orange County deputy arrested, accused of driving under the influence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy was arrested on Saturday after he was accused of driving under the influence. The sheriff’s office said Deputy John Guzman was arrested by St. Cloud police. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said Guzman was hired in...
