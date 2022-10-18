Read full article on original website
Related
uwgb.edu
UW-Green Bay Student Spotlight: Kaylee Mueller
National Disability Employment Awareness month, so this week we are showcasing Kaylee Mueller, a psychology major and new office assistant in Student Accessibility Services. Say hello to Kaylee, UW-Green Bay sophomore and fierce advocate for people with disabilities. Her on-campus position as office assistant for UW-Green Bay’s Student Accessibility Services places her in the perfect spot to inform, educate and advocate for her peers with disabilities on campus. Kaylee was part of the Career Accessibility Program (CAP) last spring and received a scholarship from the Wisconsin Council for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
uwgb.edu
Support students by encouraging self-care
This was an email sent to students from UW-Green Bay Student Affairs on October 18, 2022. The fall semester is always a whirlwind of activity, which can be exciting but also stress-producing. It can be all too easy to ignore the signs that we’re not taking adequate care of ourselves, and instead choose to focus on classes, work, family/friends, etc. University leadership wants you to know that we’re here for you when you need us. We have a variety of resources that our students can easily utilize.
uwgb.edu
Manitowoc County Ag educator happy with water quality conversation locally | Seehafer News
The Manitowoc County Ag Educator has nothing but good things to say about water quality locally. Angie Ulness attended the 2022 Lakeshore Water Summit last Wednesday, where she said they talked about emerging trends in Manitowoc County stream quality. She told Seehafer News, “I was so impressed with the six...
uwgb.edu
Audubon on campus: class of 2022 on life, birds, and the future | Audubon
We asked Audubon campus chapter leaders what they’ve been up to, and what they’re planning to do next. It’s no secret that the last couple of years of the SARS-CoV-2 viral pandemic have been challenging for everyone, and especially for students, with canceled classes, remote learning, and uncertainty about the viability of in-person events or travel. But the student leaders that helped guide their local Audubon On Campus chapters brought passion and creativity to their work during the pandemic and they and their fellow students were able to achieve incredible things like the first HBCU Arts in Conservation festival in Atlanta, native plant plantings at campuses across the country, and a climate conference specifically designed to engage local community members in San Diego. To celebrate these leaders and their work as they finish up this phase of their lives, we asked them to tell us a bit about their plans for the future.
uwgb.edu
Sixty diverse artists due for ‘Unhinged’ exhibition | WFRV Local 5 – Green Bay, Appleton
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A sweeping experience in the arts is set during “Unhinged” this weekend at The Weidner at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. According to a news release: The event is “a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory exhibition featuring over 60 artists.”. The exhibition opens at...
uwgb.edu
Gerds/Review: UW-Green Bay ‘home’ to grand singing | WFRV Local 5 – Green Bay, Appleton
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every other year, high-caliber singing voices are heard in Green Bay in great concentration. It’s like stepping into a chocolate shop where every goodie is appealing, and you have to make choices – good, better, best. Only fine chocolate is available for...
uwgb.edu
Your guide to Unhinged at Weidner, igNight Market’s ‘kissing cousin’ | Green Bay Press-Gazette
GREEN BAY – Ask Martha M what Unhinged is and you get an answer that leaves you wanting more, which is the whole idea. “It is a celebration of the creative culture in northeast Wisconsin and an amazing total sensory immersion artistic experience.”. That’s a mouthful. As project...
uwgb.edu
Do I toss the salt shaker? | Door County Daily News
Trying to eat less salt? Have you been told to go on a low-salt diet? People sometimes say, “just don’t use your salt shaker and should be good.” Let’s think about that. The recommended daily allowance of sodium is 2000 mg. How much is that? Two slices of a frozen pizza contain 960 mg of sodium. Do you usually stop at 2 slices or have you eaten more than that? French fries contain 250 mg of sodium, a can of soup has up to 800 mg. A hot dog might have 500 mg sodium. These foods are processed. That means they have been changed into something entirely different. A steak comes from a cow and carrots grow in the ground. But a hot dog? It doesn’t exist in nature. If you have to think hard about where a food came from, that food is likely not nearly as nourishing as the foods you can easily name the source. Instead of worrying about the salt shaker, go back to the basics. Add more fresh vegetables and fruits to your meal. Make your favorite foods from scratch rather than buying a can, box, or package. Homemade pizza or soup can cut your sodium intake in half!
uwgb.edu
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review | Seehafer News
– This week is National Fire Prevention Week. Click here to see how you can be prepared. – UW-Green Bay will be hosting a series of speakers for their fourth annual TEDxUW Green Bay informational event. Click here to see who will be speaking on November 3rd. – Hundreds converged...
uwgb.edu
Student loan debt relief application formally launches | NBC 26
MANITOWOC, Wis. (NBC 26) — Mason Wenzel is a freshman music education major at the UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus. He’s paying about $8,000 per semester in tuition. “I think all of my money is being paid by grants and loans right now,” he said. “So I’ve got like a 16, 17-grand year.”
uwgb.edu
Psychology of increased road rage: What you can do if you encounter an angry driver | CBS Colorado
You’re not just imagining it. Road rage has gotten worse in Colorado and across the country in recent years. Over 100 people died last year in Colorado in aggressive driving crashes, and nearly 400 people were seriously injured, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Experts tell CBS News...
Comments / 0