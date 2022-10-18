Apple-Movies-Top-10

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison. “How can you sleep?” Kalyn Griggs asked Travell Anthony Hill as the 31-year-old was sentenced Thursday on two murder-for-hire charges in the the March 2016 death of Griggs’ brother, Andre Montgomery. “Was the $5,000 worth it?” Hill admitted in June, through his plea, to conspiring with Montgomery’s uncle, James “Tim” Norman, who was the sole beneficiary of an insurance policy worth up to $450,000 against his 21-year-old nephew’s life. He instructed a friend to pay Hill the $5,000 in cash after the killing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Montgomery and Norman starred on “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” a long-running OWN reality show about a family soul food business in the St. Louis area.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO