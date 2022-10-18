ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

“Seems like a poor strategy”: Experts knock Trump’s "incoherent" claim that docs are his property

Former President Donald Trump claimed that nine documents, including clemency requests and packages on immigration policies, seized from Mar-a-Lago are his personal property, according to new court filings addressing the special master reviewing the materials. The Justice Department filed a letter on Thursday, describing disputes over ownership and executive privilege...
The Daily Reflector

ECU Notes: Biochemistry professor reimagines medical research teaching

When Dr. Kelsey Fisher-Wellman began teaching students in his biochemistry lab at the East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine, he knew two things. He needed to be productive with his cancer research program, and for his students to be successful in their professional careers, they needed to have their names on peer-reviewed articles published in academic journals. “Letters of recommendation are OK. Grades, no one’s really going to look...

