Adopt-a-Pet: Toph
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Toph!! She is one of the kittens available for adoption at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Toph is a bobtail kitten about three months old. She says Toph is available for adoption, but just not ready to go home quite yet. She says they don’t adopt black cats out during the month of October, but you can fill out an application form ahead of time.
In the Kitchen: Pink salad
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Chef Darrell Teats shared an easy and fun recipe that pays tribute to those impacted by the disease: Pink Salad. Chef Teats said the first you do is pour your cream cheese into a bowl, add in some powdered sugar, add your cool whip, then blend together.
ULM to host 2nd annual Bayouval music festival
Watch these highlights from week 8 of Friday Night Blitz!. Watch these highlights from week 8 of Friday Night Blitz!
Upcoming Healthy Funroe October events
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Come out and watch Hocus Pocus with the City of Monroe Thursday, Oct. 20!. Director of Community Centers for the City of Monroe Patience Talley said the Movie in the Park is a free family event for the community to enjoy. “We want to create events...
Bird flu detected at Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo detected Avian Influenza (Bird flu) at the establishment, forcing the zoo to temporarily move most of the bird population off-view to protect them from the virus. The zoo’s budgie aviary is also closed and human contact with the birds are […]
Downtown Ruston gears up for sold out 2022 Wine Walk
The Downtown Ruston Wine Walk 2022 will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m. all along the heart of the city of Ruston. Main Street Director and Community Coordinator Amy Stegall has watched this event since its inception three years ago as a success in connecting Ruston and Lincoln Parish citizens together with stores and merchants in the downtown area.
Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - An overnight fire in Tallulah ravaged an entire block downtown on Oct. 19, 2022. Officials say there were no fatalities. The City of Tallulah posted pictures on their Facebook and offered condolences to business owners impacted.
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home
Raging Bull BBQ is the kind of place that brings unique flavors with them, but barbeque is not the only thing they serve. Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Roadshow stops in Monroe. Updated: 17 hours ago. Lawmakers were frustrated the legislature failed to draw a second minority district earlier this year.
The 4th Annual NELA Scarecrow Competition
A former Monroe police officer is continuing to fight for his job. KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
La. woman accused of stealing nearly $6K worth of items; allegedly posted pictures with stolen items on social media
On October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched due to a theft complaint.
Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
Mother and daughter allegedly set their Oak Grove mobile home on fire; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the State Fire Marshal’s Office announced they have arrested a mother and daughter for allegedly setting a mobile home on fire. According to officials, the duo was moving out of the residence. Authorities booked 40-year-old […]
Friday Night Blitz Highlights -- Week 8, Part 3
Watch these highlights from week 8 of Friday Night Blitz!. Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff. The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
Body found in LaSalle Parish identified by LSU laboratory
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A body that was found over the summer in a wooded area just south of Olla, La. has been identified, LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office says. The body was found on July 27, 2022. It has since been identified almost 3 months later by LSU Faces Laboratory as 48-year-old Kevin Howell, LPSO says.
Fire destroys entire block in the Downtown Tallulah area; no fatalities reported
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the City of Tallulah experienced a massive fire that affected an entire block in the downtown area. According to officials, there were no fatalities in the fire. As always, we will keep you update as we receive more information.
Richwood football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Richwood Rams improved to 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in District 1-3A with a 44-8 win over rival Wossman. Under Head Coach Marcus Yanez, the Rams are off to their best start since 2017. Before Richwood hosts the 6-1 Union Parish Farmers Friday, the Rams celebrated winning Little Caesars Team of the Week with a pizza party.
A murder case — solved by vultures
It's the TED RADIO HOUR from NPR. I'm Manoush Zomorodi. And this is the story of a murder that couldn't be solved by humans alone. Just a warning - there are some graphic descriptions that may be hard to hear for some people. It all starts with a man who'd gone missing in Winn Parish, La.
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
City of Monroe joins LDRC Program
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe has been accepted to participate in the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program. The Louisiana Development Ready Community Program was officially launched in 2011 with 8 communities, and now has 53 participating communities and parishes in the state of Louisiana. Louisiana Development Ready Communications is a program that […]
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
