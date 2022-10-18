It’s hard to figure out what Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada's relationship is really all about on Love Is Blind Season 3. While they end up leaving the pods together, so much time was spent on Raven’s other relationship with Bartise Bowden that viewers didn’t really get to see how their connection really formed. Still, SK and Raven maintain that their connection is real and that they are committed to giving their relationship the “razzle dazzle” it needs to survive when they finally meet in Malibu. But things are so stilted between them that it’s hard to see how that can really happen in the course of 30 days.

