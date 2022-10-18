Read full article on original website
The Watcher
If you’ve already breezed through The Watcher on Netflix, you’re not alone. Within a week of its Oct. 13 premiere, the Ryan Murphy series quickly became the No. 1 TV show on the streamer. It dramatizes the true story of the Broaddus family (named the Brannocks in the show) who, in 2014, bought a $1.3 million New Jersey dream home, only to start receiving anonymous letters claiming they were being watched and were not welcome there. The series follows the family’s many attempts to find out who was sending the Watcher letters, but ultimately, The Watcher ending doesn’t arrive at an answer.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Approved Of Risque Birthday Photos
Gwyneth Paltrow recently turned 50 and marked the occasion with a gilded photoshoot. Paltrow reflected on the decision – and the nerves that came with it – as well as the reaction from her husband, Brad Falchuk, thought of her birthday suit pictures. Paltrow tied the knot with...
Twitter Can't Stop Thinking About Olivia Wilde's Divorce Salad Dressing
The drama between Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles hit another gear yesterday when a tell-all from a former nanny hit Daily Mail, and alleged new details about Wilde and Sudeikis’s break-up and her subsequent relationship with Styles. One particular anecdote caught the attention of outlets and fans alike: Sudeikis reportedly lost his cool over Wilde preparing a salad for Styles with a “special” salad dressing. As she was leaving the house, Sudeikis allegedly chased after her and lay under her car in an effort to prevent her from leaving their family home to meet with Styles.
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Kris Jenner Reveals Her Family’s Burial Plans On The Kardashians
Kris Jenner is making sure that the Kardashian-Jenner klan will haunt us all beyond the grave. On the Oct. 20 episode of The Kardashians Season 2, Kris Jenner talked to her daughters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner about family burials as she was recovering from hip surgery. Kris reminded Kylie that they were supposed to look for mausoleums so the family could all be buried together, but Khloé had some concerns about capacity. “Do you know how many kids we have?” she asked, with Kylie saying they would have to limit the generations allowed into the tomb. “It’s like a club, ‘Nope, you’re not on the list,’” Kris said, jokingly.
Mandy Moore’s Heart “Doubled In Size” After Welcoming Baby No. 2
It’s a boy! Mandy Moore announced the birth of her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s second baby on Friday, Oct. 21 — and she’s already shared her newborn son’s name and first photos. “Ozzie is here!” she captioned a trio of joyous black-and-white hospital photos on Instagram. “Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!”
Taylor Swift Can’t Believe Midnights Broke A Major Spotify Record Already
Taylor Swift didn’t have to wait up to see if Midnights broke any records. Less than 24 hours after its Oct. 21 release, the 11-time Grammy winner’s 10th studio LP became the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. The music streaming service announced the news shortly after 6 p.m. on the same day Midnights dropped.
Are Raven & SK Still Together After Love Is Blind?
It’s hard to figure out what Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada's relationship is really all about on Love Is Blind Season 3. While they end up leaving the pods together, so much time was spent on Raven’s other relationship with Bartise Bowden that viewers didn’t really get to see how their connection really formed. Still, SK and Raven maintain that their connection is real and that they are committed to giving their relationship the “razzle dazzle” it needs to survive when they finally meet in Malibu. But things are so stilted between them that it’s hard to see how that can really happen in the course of 30 days.
Park Chan-wook Reveals He’s ‘Not the Biggest Fan of the Noir Genre’ Despite Success of ‘Decision to Leave’
Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave’ was one of the most acclaimed films of the 2022 festival season, winning Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival before competing in Venice and Toronto. Many have praised the “Oldboy” director’s ability to blend aspects of the film noir with more conventional romance tropes, but that doesn’t mean he considers himself a fan of the genre. In a new interview with The Film Stage, Park explained that “Decision to Leave” should not be read as an homage to film noir. In fact, he was far more influenced by mystery novels than he was by any...
There’s Been Some Major Love Island Baby Announcements in 2022
In case you missed it, or maybe you’ve been hiding under a rock, Love Island is now a twice-a-year occurrence. Well, at least from now on, anyway. The seventh season of the dating reality show saw us all glued to our screens every night at 9 p.m once again this summer, with plenty of Casa Amor drama and the introduction of now-dubbed TV royalty, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. In fact, this series brought in record-breaking audiences with the finale episode drawing in 3.4 million people, the show’s highest numbers since 2019.
Product Spotlight: A Colorful New Eyeshadow Palette From An Independent, Black-Owned Brand
When you want to experiment with your makeup, no product is more up to the task than an eyeshadow palette. And if it's colorful, on-trend shades you're after, LeyMorriso Cosmetics has curated a floral-inspired palette that can be used any time of the year. The brand’s Le Fleuriste Eyeshadow Palette is packed with pigmented shadows to help you master various looks, from soft shades of peachy pink topped with shimmer to bold, smoked-out Burgundy. Ahead, find out all of the details on the Le Fleuriste Eyeshadow Palette — plus, more about the new beauty brand.
Twitter Has All The Feels For Christina Aguilera's New "Beautiful" Music Video
Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of self-harm and disordered eating. With her classic pop album Stripped celebrating its 20th anniversary this week, Christina Aguilera has released an updated “Beautiful” music video to mark World Mental Health Day. Considered groundbreaking when it was originally released back in 2002, the ballad is one of her biggest and best-known hits. The original music video spotlighted the negative effects of discrimination, bullying, and damaging body-image standards.
The Meaning Of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Lyrics
Taylor Swift says she’s the problem on her new album Midnights — but her fans are likely to disagree. On the album’s lead single “Anti-Hero,” which came out at the stroke of midnight of Oct. 21, the 11-time Grammy winner pens some of the most confessional lyrics of her career, telling stories that reflect her deepest regrets of the past and darkest fears about her future.
Janet Jackson Gets A Shout-Out On Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey’s “Snow On The Beach”
Taylor Swift made fans gasp when she revealed that Track 4 — “Snow on the Beach” — on her new Midnights album would be the long-rumored collaboration with Lana Del Rey. Now, after the Oct. 21 release of the album, we know that the “Video Games” singer isn’t the only pop star tied to the new song. The legendary Janet Jackson receives a surprise shout-out on “Snow on the Beach,” which was co-produced by Swift and Del Rey’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.
Taylor Swift’s Midnights Is A Love Letter To Joe Alwyn
Fans have often wondered, and speculated over, whether Taylor Swift is engaged to Joe Alwyn, her long-term boyfriend. It would, after all, give her a whole new chapter to write catchy love songs about. As such, when Swift released her tenth studio album Midnights on cue at midnight on Oct. 21, many were looking to spot clues about the couple’s relationship. Now, while nothing was explicitly confirmed either way about an engagement, there are plenty of lyrics that undoubtedly appear to mention the couple’s life together.
LaQuan Smith Is Bringing His Iconic Fashion Label To Cash App
LaQuan Smith has made waves in his nearly ten years in fashion — from dressing celebs like the Kardashians and Lizzo, to launching capsule collections with ASOS. Even with so many accomplishments, Smith has no intention of slowing down. Smith is known for his glamorous, luxury aesthetic that blends...
Every Look From Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video
Hours after dropping Midnights, Taylor Swift released a music video for the album’s lead single “Anti-Hero.” The Swift-directed video, set in a '70s-style house, highlights the 11-time Grammy winner's biggest insecurities and fears. It’s an intense, yet funny video, and naturally features some incredible fashion. Allow me to break down the looks.
Stormzy's “Hide & Seek” Is Inspired By A Real-Life Heartbreak
Hot on the heels of his cinematic masterpiece “Mel Made Me Do It” — a feast of star cameos and dexterous storytelling — Stormzy is back with another taster of his forthcoming new album, This Is What I Mean (out on Nov. 25). Though the South London rapper has never been one to shy away from self-reflection, there’s a tenderness to his latest track “Hide & Seek,” which sets it apart.
I Hate You’s Melissa Saint Is All About Good Energy
Melissa Saint’s life is about to change. She’s in the middle of packing when we jump on our call, preparing for her move back to West London from South. “I feel most at home in the West,” she tells me, “in neighbourhoods like Shepherd’s Bush, Notting Hill, and Ladbroke Grove. I grew up there, and love being surrounded by green spaces.”
