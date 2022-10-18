WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this fourth - but not final! - October weekend and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. It features seasonably mild temperatures as the Cape Fear Region continues to shake off a recent cold spell. Enjoy temperatures like highs mainly in the middle 70s Saturday, lows mainly in the middle 50s Saturday night, and highs mainly in the lower 70s Sunday.

