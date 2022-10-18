Read full article on original website
WECT
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The farm...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC
The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
WECT
Veg-Out Festival to be held this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - VEG-OUT will host its Veg-Out Festival on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park at 10 Cowan St., Wilmington. Per the announcement, admission to the event is free. The festival will offer:. Vegan and vegetarian food. Free food samples. Yoga. Health and...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Friendly, green-eyed kitten from the Pender County Animal Shelter
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 10-week-old kitten is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter. Per her handlers, she is friendly, spayed and ready to find a home. The kitten has a grey coat, green eyes and white paws. Those interested in adopting this kitten are...
WECT
Community invited to trick or treat during Halloween Fest at Maides Park on Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maides Park will hold its free Halloween Fest event on Friday, October 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Per the City of Wilmington’s Parks and Recreation department, children of all ages are invited for safe trick or treating, games, food, music and a costume contest.
WECT
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: fantastic fall Friday, eyeing ocean storm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bright, beautiful skies will, once again, graced the Cape Fear Region this Friday afternoon. Highs reached the upper 60s and lower 70s after a chilly and in some cases a frosty start. Look for comfortable upper 50s and lower 60s for Friday night football. Later this evening we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows in the neighborhood of 50.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WECT
Magnolia Greens hosts annual Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The community gathered at Magnolia Greens in Brunswick County for the Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, October 21. Now in its 16th year, the event raises money to fund Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Pink Ribbon Project, which provides free mammograms to people that need them.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: graze from ocean storm, milder temperatures return
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this fourth - but not final! - October weekend and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. It features seasonably mild temperatures as the Cape Fear Region continues to shake off a recent cold spell. Enjoy temperatures like highs mainly in the middle 70s Saturday, lows mainly in the middle 50s Saturday night, and highs mainly in the lower 70s Sunday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sea Turtle Rescue asking for community’s help purchasing necessary items
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — As the weather continues to get colder this season, The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center says the need for specific items will increase. The center says the turtles they rescue love making messes. Ahead of cold-stun season, the center says they...
WECT
Events scheduled to commemorate anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington and several local organizations plan a series of events to mark the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état. The events from November 3-13 will provide an opportunity to learn about and honor the memory of the lives lost as part of the uprising.
WECT
Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
North Carolina lands 2 new movies set to film in Charlotte area, New Hanover County
Two feature films will be made in North Carolina thanks to approval from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
WECT
Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Special Olympics New Hanover County has announced that its Fall Games will take place on Oct. 21. The event will occur from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Legion Stadium at 2149 Carolina Beach Road. The last Fall Games took place in 2019. Per the announcement,...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more. Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.
The State Port Pilot
Habitat for Humanity home is for one of their own
Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has celebrated many home dedications over the years, but none quite like the one last Friday in Boiling Spring Lakes. On Oct. 14, Julie Linthicum became the newest recipient of a dream home compliments of Habitat for Humanity, completing a year-long journey comprised of hours of sweat equity and time on the construction site in addition to her regular 9-to-5 job.
WECT
Leland coat drive to be held for local community
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196 has announced that a coat drive will be held to support Brunswick Family Assistance. Per the announcement, the drive-thru event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Founders Park at 113 Town Hall Drive in Leland. Prior to the event, on Nov. 1, drop-off boxes will be set up at the following locations:
WECT
Brunswick Co. organizations partner to host medication takeback event
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Health Services and Coastal Horizons are hosting a medication disposal event on Oct. 28. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Town Creek Park at 6420 Ocean Hwy E in Winnabow. Per...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: dry and frosty to start, milder weekend ahead
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a chilly Wednesday night across the Cape Fear Region. Afternoon temperatures crested in the upper 50s and lower 60s - well shy of the mid-70s which are average for mid-October, but well above the frosty 30s and chilly 40s of the morning. Breezes will remain light and northwesterly.
