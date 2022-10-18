ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC

The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Veg-Out Festival to be held this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - VEG-OUT will host its Veg-Out Festival on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park at 10 Cowan St., Wilmington. Per the announcement, admission to the event is free. The festival will offer:. Vegan and vegetarian food. Free food samples. Yoga. Health and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: fantastic fall Friday, eyeing ocean storm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bright, beautiful skies will, once again, graced the Cape Fear Region this Friday afternoon. Highs reached the upper 60s and lower 70s after a chilly and in some cases a frosty start. Look for comfortable upper 50s and lower 60s for Friday night football. Later this evening we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows in the neighborhood of 50.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Magnolia Greens hosts annual Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The community gathered at Magnolia Greens in Brunswick County for the Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, October 21. Now in its 16th year, the event raises money to fund Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Pink Ribbon Project, which provides free mammograms to people that need them.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: graze from ocean storm, milder temperatures return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this fourth - but not final! - October weekend and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. It features seasonably mild temperatures as the Cape Fear Region continues to shake off a recent cold spell. Enjoy temperatures like highs mainly in the middle 70s Saturday, lows mainly in the middle 50s Saturday night, and highs mainly in the lower 70s Sunday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Events scheduled to commemorate anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington and several local organizations plan a series of events to mark the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état. The events from November 3-13 will provide an opportunity to learn about and honor the memory of the lives lost as part of the uprising.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Habitat for Humanity home is for one of their own

Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has celebrated many home dedications over the years, but none quite like the one last Friday in Boiling Spring Lakes. On Oct. 14, Julie Linthicum became the newest recipient of a dream home compliments of Habitat for Humanity, completing a year-long journey comprised of hours of sweat equity and time on the construction site in addition to her regular 9-to-5 job.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Leland coat drive to be held for local community

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196 has announced that a coat drive will be held to support Brunswick Family Assistance. Per the announcement, the drive-thru event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Founders Park at 113 Town Hall Drive in Leland. Prior to the event, on Nov. 1, drop-off boxes will be set up at the following locations:
LELAND, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: dry and frosty to start, milder weekend ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a chilly Wednesday night across the Cape Fear Region. Afternoon temperatures crested in the upper 50s and lower 60s - well shy of the mid-70s which are average for mid-October, but well above the frosty 30s and chilly 40s of the morning. Breezes will remain light and northwesterly.
WILMINGTON, NC

