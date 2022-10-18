Read full article on original website
Man charged in Colorado supermarket attack still incompetent
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still incompetent to stand trial. The finding revealed at a court hearing Friday means the prosecution of 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa will remain on hold. Proceedings have been paused since December, when Alissa was first found to be mentally incompetent. That means he's unable to understand legal proceedings or work with his lawyers to defend himself. Alissa is being treated at the state mental hospital and was not in court. When the district attorney said the families of the victims were frustrated, the judge expressed her sympathy.
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — Court records say a teenager told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse before escaping their family’s home near Houston. A neighbor's doorbell camera in Cypress showed the twins seeking help Tuesday morning. That led authorities to issue an alert for their mother and her boyfriend, along with five other children. The adults, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and 27-year-old Jova Terrell, were arrested hours later in Louisiana and the other children were found safe. An affidavit says the 15-year-old malnourished twins told authorities that their mother handcuffed them and forced them to drink household cleaners. Duncan and Terrell await extradition to Texas, where they face assault charges. It wasn’t known whether either had an attorney.
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre in May. Sgt. Juan Maldonado becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant law enforcement to one of the classroom shootings in U.S. history. Officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Texas state police had more than 90 officers at the scene and have come under escalating scrutiny over their actions following media reports and the release of body camera footage from the scene.
Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner
Authorities say a fired Vermont deputy sheriff who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served has been charged with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner. The Vermont State Police say that 49-year-old John Grismore was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. Grismore was fired from his job as a Franklin County Sheriff's Department captain after authorities say he kicked the prisoner on Aug. 7. Grismore won both the Republican and Democratic nominations for sheriff. Now two write-in candidates are seeking the job. On Friday said he had nothing to add, saying “the story is still the same." He has previously denied he did anything wrong.
Tiny Tennessee fish protected, but US has yet to say where
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The tiny, iridescent Barrens topminnow spent more than 40 years in endangered species limbo — under on-and-off review but never officially listed as endangered. It was finally given federal protection in 2019, but its future is still in doubt. In part, that’s because in the three years since, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has not defined its critical habitat — the areas that must be protected in order for it to recover. Recently the Center for Biological Diversity threatened to sue over the issue. The wildlife service has asked for patience, writing that it expects to submit something by the end of the year.
Tennessee GOP leaders vow to ban transgender youth care
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee Republicans are vowing they'll push to enact some of the strictest anti-transgender policies in the United States. The promises were made at a rally Friday, where hundreds of people cheered in support as LGBTQ rights activists yelled back in protest. The rally comes nearly a month after video surfaced of a doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center stating that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals. Another staffer was shown saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Tennessee has gained attention over the years for introducing and enacting the most anti-LGBTQ legislation. That trend shows no signs of stopping due to the release of the leaked VUMC videos.
Maine housing officials say House candidate's story is false
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Public housing directors in Maine say Republican congressional hopeful in a highly competitive race is spreading misinformation about the state’s housing policies. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is challenging Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who narrowly defeated the Republican in 2018. During his campaign, Poliquin has relayed a story during his campaign about a woman living in her car who told him she was taken off a housing list because of immigrants who are living in the country illegally. The Maine Association of Public Housing Authority Directors rebuked the story on Thursday with a statement to the Bangor Daily News. Eligibility for federal housing assistance is limited to U.S. citizens and noncitizens who have eligible immigration status.
At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is defending her avoidance of local media as she runs for Arkansas governor. Sanders appeared at her only debate ahead of next month's election and said she's often had to go directly to voters rather than through reporters. Sanders has conducted few local interviews during her run for governor. She's the Republican nominee and heavily favored in the predominantly GOP state. She appeared at the debate with Democratic nominee Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington. Jones said voters deserve to hear more from Sanders about her plans.
