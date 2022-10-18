ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, released from hospital

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
FILE - Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 15, 2021. The office of Hinson said Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, that the Iowa congresswoman has been hospitalized with a kidney infection. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, was released Tuesday morning from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection, her office said.

Hinson spent two nights in UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital after being admitted Sunday evening, according to her office.

“I am feeling much better, will continue resting at home, and look forward to getting out on the road to be with Iowans soon,” Hinson said in a statement Tuesday morning.

A debate scheduled for Tuesday night between Hinson, a Republican, and her Democratic challenger, Liz Mathis, was canceled in light of Hinson’s medical emergency.

Iowa PBS, which was hosting the debate, said there are no plans to reschedule the debate.

Mashell Bauer
4d ago

Hope she feels better, even though we probably have differing opinions...she is still a fellow American...

Shelila
3d ago

Of course since she is a conservative the left wing lunatics will be wishing for a horrible outcome after they bash her for being sickIt’s too bad they don’t look into John Fetterman Who really didn’t want a debateAnd Hobbs in AZ

WanViking
3d ago

I love the hypocrisy about someone judging a medical decision. liberals are pathetic

