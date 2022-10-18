ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wdrb.com

Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLWT 5

BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Football Friday Night, 10-21-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This edition of FFN starts off a little different as WKU hosted UAB in a Friday night matchup, but Week 10 of high school football did not disappoint. There were a lot of upsets and huge district wins as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break it all down to the last possession.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Big food pantry restock in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Just Serve, an organization out of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for the second year in a row, helped out Bowling Green’s community in a big way. News 40 talked to a couple of people involved in the restock today, and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Lane closures to begin Sunday night on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Sunday night, drivers should expect lane closures on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane near the intersection with U.S. 31-W. Drivers should expect lane closures and construction during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. A contractor will be installing concrete medians...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Fall Market happening in Woodburn tomorrow, October 22nd

Students learn bike safety at St. Joseph's St. Jude Trike-A-Thon. The Bowling Green Parks and Rec. are hosting the third Pumpkin Trail at Preston Miller Park!. The third BG Pumpkin Trail will be hosted again at Preston Miller Park. Cameron Levis joins Allie to talk about the BGPR event!. Olde...
WOODBURN, KY
wdrb.com

2 new electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ascend Elements will get $480 million in federal funding to build two new plants in Hopkinsville. The plants will create about 400 jobs. The money comes from a bipartisan infrastructure law to supercharge U.S battery manufacturing. Ascend turns recycled lithium-ion batteries into parts for electric vehicle...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

New multi-use sidewalk on Smallhouse Road coming soon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The City of Bowling Green is working to provide additional, safe, transportation alternatives. They are installing a multi-use path down one side of Smallhouse Road from Ridgecrest Way to Broadway. The project will create wider sidewalks. Starting next week, work crews will conduct block by block closures from...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvih.com

Detergent Factory Causing Suds In Lost River Cave

Officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that has formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed as a source of the suds. Henkel’s Bowling Green laundry...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Shelly Thomas

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Shelly Thomas is the Family Resource Youth Service Center Coordinator at the Trojan Academy in Barren County. She ensures every child has school clothes and supplies. She even makes sure they have gifts for Christmas. Shelly knows that when students don’t have the resources they need,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

