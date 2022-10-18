Read full article on original website
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky
A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 10-21-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This edition of FFN starts off a little different as WKU hosted UAB in a Friday night matchup, but Week 10 of high school football did not disappoint. There were a lot of upsets and huge district wins as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break it all down to the last possession.
WBKO
Bowling Green couple win big in online lottery
Boil water advisory still in effect in Ohio County, KY. Since the 19th century, the Bransford family name has become a household one at Mammoth Cave National Park.
WBKO
Hilltoppers shut out UAB in the second half to take the 20-17 win
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU hosted UAB in a Friday night matchup with a pregame concert DJ’d by Shaquille O’Neal also known as DJ Diesel. The Hilltoppers shut out UAB in the second half to take the 20-17 win.
WBKO
Lane closures expected tonight on U.S. 31-W near the Cave Mill Road area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A utility project by Atmos Energy will create lane closures and traffic delays overnight tonight, Oct. 21, on a section of U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green. The lane closures will be between Lost Woods Avenue and Lynnwood Way from around 8 p.m. to around 10...
WBKO
The Bowling Green Parks and Rec. are hosting the third Pumpkin Trail at Preston Miller Park!
Students learn bike safety at St. Joseph's St. Jude Trike-A-Thon. Fall Market happening in Woodburn tomorrow, October 22nd. Jordy and Brantley join Allie to talk about the upcoming fall market happening tomorrow, Oct. 22nd, at Circle W Farms. Times are 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. Olde Stone Festival Fall is...
wnky.com
Big food pantry restock in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Just Serve, an organization out of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for the second year in a row, helped out Bowling Green’s community in a big way. News 40 talked to a couple of people involved in the restock today, and...
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
wnky.com
Lane closures to begin Sunday night on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Sunday night, drivers should expect lane closures on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane near the intersection with U.S. 31-W. Drivers should expect lane closures and construction during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. A contractor will be installing concrete medians...
WBKO
Fall Market happening in Woodburn tomorrow, October 22nd
Students learn bike safety at St. Joseph's St. Jude Trike-A-Thon. The Bowling Green Parks and Rec. are hosting the third Pumpkin Trail at Preston Miller Park!. The third BG Pumpkin Trail will be hosted again at Preston Miller Park. Cameron Levis joins Allie to talk about the BGPR event!. Olde...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ascend Elements breaks ground on electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Christian County
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Local and state leaders, along with officials from Ascend Elements Inc., broke ground Thursday on what will be the largest facility of a company that recycles old lithium-ion batteries into sustainable battery materials. The new facility, called Apex 1, is being built in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. It's...
wdrb.com
2 new electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ascend Elements will get $480 million in federal funding to build two new plants in Hopkinsville. The plants will create about 400 jobs. The money comes from a bipartisan infrastructure law to supercharge U.S battery manufacturing. Ascend turns recycled lithium-ion batteries into parts for electric vehicle...
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
k105.com
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter arrested in Nashville
A Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter has been arrested. Damian R. Bowden, 49, was arrested earlier this week in Nashville by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six week search, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna...
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
wnky.com
New multi-use sidewalk on Smallhouse Road coming soon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The City of Bowling Green is working to provide additional, safe, transportation alternatives. They are installing a multi-use path down one side of Smallhouse Road from Ridgecrest Way to Broadway. The project will create wider sidewalks. Starting next week, work crews will conduct block by block closures from...
wvih.com
Detergent Factory Causing Suds In Lost River Cave
Officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that has formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed as a source of the suds. Henkel’s Bowling Green laundry...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Shelly Thomas
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Shelly Thomas is the Family Resource Youth Service Center Coordinator at the Trojan Academy in Barren County. She ensures every child has school clothes and supplies. She even makes sure they have gifts for Christmas. Shelly knows that when students don’t have the resources they need,...
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
