ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVF

Photos: Gender-affirming rally in Nashville forms in downtown for and against care

Two rallies — supporting and against gender-affirming care — happened in downtown Nashville on Friday evening. This all comes after conservative blogger Matt Walsh took issue with gender-affirmation care procedures at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Walsh — a Daily Wire conservative commentator, who questions LGBTQ rights — said he considered the care to be that of castration and mutilation to minors and adults.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Let Me Help: Clear containers can help in the pantry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're getting organized this Thursday! Emily Woods with EmilyUnscripted helps us with probably one of the more messier parts of the house. "I don't know about y'all, but I've got some lazy kids sometimes that like me to get every single meal including cereal which is extremely hard to do apparently," she said. "With these containers, it's impossible for them not to reach the top shelf or not know what kind of cereal you have because it is all there for them to see, so get you some storage clear container maybe for everything in your pantry. We started with the cereal. We'll see how this goes, and then I'll let you know."
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy