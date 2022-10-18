It’s puzzling. Yale-New Haven Health System recently announced 72 layoffs and eliminated 155 positions among their managers, but they scored large profits last year and they have enough money to buy three more Connecticut hospitals. If approved by the state, the acquisitions will make Yale the largest health system in the state. We should all care because health system consolidation is the main driver of rising healthcare costs in our state, squeezing out other spending priorities for families, businesses, and government. But Connecticut has a chance to mitigate the damage.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO