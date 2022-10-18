Read full article on original website
Tell Us Which Book You're Desperate To See Adapted Into A Movie Or TV Show
I just think it's time for a second attempt on The Giver.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Yellowstone's Jefferson White Hopes That It Will Be 'Smooth Sailing' for Jimmy and Emily in Season 5
Life has not been easy for Yellowstone‘s Jimmy Hurstam (played by Jefferson White), who can never seem to escape his criminal past. After dealing with money problems and a string of rodeo accidents — resulting in numerous injuries including neck and back fractures, a shattered hip, and a grade three concussion — things are finally looking up for the troubled rancher. He moved on from Mia and got engaged to Emily (Kathryn Kelly), and now the pair looks to start anew in Texas. As the Paramount Network show gears up for Season 5 (arriving with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, Nov....
Julia Fox Shared Her Theory About Why Women Are Happier Living Without Men And She Mentioned "Booty Cracks"
Yep, that pretty much sums it up!
