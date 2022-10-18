Surveillance footage shows last time Gabby Petito was seen alive

Recently released surveillance footage shows the last time Gabby Petito was seen alive.

The footage from a Jackson, Wyoming Whole Foods Market shows Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie in the hours leading up to her death on August 27, 2021 driving a white Ford transit van into the parking lot of the supermarket, and then shopping in the store.

Following the shopping trip, Petito and Laundrie sat inside the van for 20 minutes before pulling out of the parking lot onto Highway 89 towards Bridger-Teton National Forest where Petito’s remains were found three weeks later.

The couple had been traveling cross-country, but Petito’s parents had not heard from their daughter since late August. Laundrie returned to his parents’ North Port, Florida, home on Sept. 1 without Petito, and her family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Two weeks later, Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, but Laundrie was reported missing on Sept. 17.

Search crews combed the Florida wetlands where Laundrie was last seen, and on Oct. 20 found his remains in Carlton Reserve, near North Port.

Prior to discovering Laundrie’s remains, agents discovered a backpack, a gun, and a notebook that all belonged to him.

“A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death,” the FBI said in a statement.

