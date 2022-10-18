ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Surveillance footage shows last time Gabby Petito was seen alive

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kbc0D_0iddzwLW00

Recently released surveillance footage shows the last time Gabby Petito was seen alive.

The footage from a Jackson, Wyoming Whole Foods Market shows Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie in the hours leading up to her death on August 27, 2021 driving a white Ford transit van into the parking lot of the supermarket, and then shopping in the store.

Following the shopping trip, Petito and Laundrie sat inside the van for 20 minutes before pulling out of the parking lot onto Highway 89 towards Bridger-Teton National Forest where Petito’s remains were found three weeks later.

The couple had been traveling cross-country, but Petito’s parents had not heard from their daughter since late August. Laundrie returned to his parents’ North Port, Florida, home on Sept. 1 without Petito, and her family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Two weeks later, Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, but Laundrie was reported missing on Sept. 17.

Search crews combed the Florida wetlands where Laundrie was last seen, and on Oct. 20 found his remains in Carlton Reserve, near North Port.

Prior to discovering Laundrie’s remains, agents discovered a backpack, a gun, and a notebook that all belonged to him.

“A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death,” the FBI said in a statement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Brutal Beating in Elk Country: Authorities Identify Suspects Who Allegedly Assaulted Two Hunters in Wyoming

Two young men were allegedly assaulted last weekend while elk hunting in the Greys River area roughly 50 miles outside of Alpine, Wyoming. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared a press release to Facebook on Monday giving a rough description of the two suspects. Two days later, the sheriff’s office updated that post saying the suspects had been identified.
ALPINE, WY
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash at East Idaho intersection

IDAHO FALLS — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck at a local intersection. The Friday night crash occurred at 25th East and John Adams Parkway, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the drivers died of injuries suffered in the collision while the other driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Local Man Arrested After Disturbance Call

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Rebel Rd. in Ammon yesterday afternoon to a report of a disturbance between a man and woman. Dispatch received the call around 4:30pm advising that an intoxicated male had left the residence after damaging property and pushing the reporting party against a wall. A Deputy arrived and was advised 21 year old Chays R. Henrie had damaged the house, property, and a vehicle before leaving. During the disturbance and in recent instances, Henrie was reported to have been physical with the reporting party causing minor injuries.
AMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm

East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy