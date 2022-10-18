Read full article on original website
Beaumont man sentenced to more than four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to felony charge
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 40-year-old Beaumont man will spend more than four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge. On June 6, 2022, Gregory Cherry, Jr pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced him to 51 months in federal prison on October 20, 2022.
Lake Charles American Press
10/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brandon Scott Collins, 37, 1362 La. 389, DeQuincy — domestic abuse battery. Terry Richard, 47, 2302 Center St., Vinton — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; three counts domestic abuse battery. Bond: $14,000. Lakelin Nicole Nall,...
Port Arthur News
Landlord who shot tenant gets prison sentence from judge
ORANGE — A Vidor landlord found guilty of shooting and killing his tenant was sentenced by Orange County 163rd District Court Judge Rex Peveto. After being found guilty of the manslaughter charge in August, James McClelland, 74, opted for the judge to sentence him. On Wednesday the punishment was...
Click2Houston.com
More than $50K worth of meth, gun, and thousands of dollars seized during raid in Baytown; 3 suspects arrested, charged
BAYTOWN, Texas – Harris County authorities say three men were arrested after an investigation revealed the manufacture and distribution of drugs. Deputies with the Baytown Police Department Special Investigations Division and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration-Houston Division say the residence used to make these drugs was located in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive in Baytown.
Lake Charles American Press
Shots fired at juveniles toilet papering home in Iowa
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested an Iowa man Thursday night after shots were fired. According to the CPSO, at about 8 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa in reference to a call from a homeowner stating he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
Orange Leader
Orange County traffic stops leads to arrest of suspected Aryan Brotherhood member, drugs and weapons confiscation
Orange County Narcotics Division detectives stopped a vehicle on FM 1442 near Interstate 10 after it was observed committing several traffic violations. The stop took place Wednesday night at 10 p.m. During the investigation, detectives asked the driver, Cebe Guilbeaux, for consent to search his vehicle. During a search inside...
Orange County Sheriff's Office searching for church burglary suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a local church Wednesday afternoon. It happened at Old First Orange Baptist Church, located at 7925 Interstate 10 in Orange, on October 19, 2022 at 1:06 p.m. Holly Corley...
Port Arthur News
Juvenile jailed following later night stabbing in Port Arthur
A 15-year-old male is in custody after he allegedly stabbed another person, authorities said. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso called the altercation a domestic dispute that took place at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 3200 block of 13th Street. The victim is described as a...
15-year-old facing felony charge after Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 15-year-old is facing a felony charge after a Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur left one person injured. The stabbing happened during a "domestic dispute," Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Port Arthur Police responded to the 3200 block of 13th Street after receiving a call about the stabbing.
Lake Charles American Press
Local nurse practitioner arrested for rape
A local nurse practitioner has been accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., has been charged with third-degree rape. Vincent said their office received a complaint...
2 women injured after accidental discharge of firearm at Texas City shooting range, police say
As a man was attempting to clear his weapon at a Texas City shooting range, police say he accidentally shot two women.
Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes
ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
kjas.com
Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
Lake Charles American Press
Police Jury holds ribbon-cutting for new Juvenile Justice Services facility
“A dream come true” is how Calcasieu Parish Office of Juvenile Justice Services (OJJS) Director Anthony Celestine described the new OJJS building at 3615 E. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles. “We are thrilled to have a new state-of-the-art evidence-based designed facility,” Celestine said, “a design that aligns with...
Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire. Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting
Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont,TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday night. The crash happened in the 4500 block of College Street near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply at around 9 p.m.
kogt.com
Man Shot In Leg
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 4am Tuesday morning about a man who was shot at his home in the 8000 block of Wade Rd., which is just off Hwy. 62 near the Newton Co. line. Jacob Salvaggio, 30, told authorities two men came into his...
Missing Beaumont man was last seen October 2021, his family is holding a balloon release Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 71-year-old Beaumont man who has been missing since 2021 will hold a balloon release in his honor. Edward Theodore Phillips was last seen on October 20, 2021. When Phillips was last seen, he was on foot in the area of Marie and...
Kountze woman killed in head-on crash on Hwy 326 in Hardin County on Tuesday
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left a Kountze woman dead on Tuesday. Martha Suarez, 48, of Kountze, died at the scene of the wreck which happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on...
