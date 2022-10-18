ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kountze, TX

Lake Charles American Press

10/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brandon Scott Collins, 37, 1362 La. 389, DeQuincy — domestic abuse battery. Terry Richard, 47, 2302 Center St., Vinton — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; three counts domestic abuse battery. Bond: $14,000. Lakelin Nicole Nall,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Port Arthur News

Landlord who shot tenant gets prison sentence from judge

ORANGE — A Vidor landlord found guilty of shooting and killing his tenant was sentenced by Orange County 163rd District Court Judge Rex Peveto. After being found guilty of the manslaughter charge in August, James McClelland, 74, opted for the judge to sentence him. On Wednesday the punishment was...
VIDOR, TX
Click2Houston.com

More than $50K worth of meth, gun, and thousands of dollars seized during raid in Baytown; 3 suspects arrested, charged

BAYTOWN, Texas – Harris County authorities say three men were arrested after an investigation revealed the manufacture and distribution of drugs. Deputies with the Baytown Police Department Special Investigations Division and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration-Houston Division say the residence used to make these drugs was located in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive in Baytown.
BAYTOWN, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Shots fired at juveniles toilet papering home in Iowa

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested an Iowa man Thursday night after shots were fired. According to the CPSO, at about 8 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa in reference to a call from a homeowner stating he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
IOWA, LA
Port Arthur News

Juvenile jailed following later night stabbing in Port Arthur

A 15-year-old male is in custody after he allegedly stabbed another person, authorities said. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso called the altercation a domestic dispute that took place at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 3200 block of 13th Street. The victim is described as a...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Local nurse practitioner arrested for rape

A local nurse practitioner has been accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., has been charged with third-degree rape. Vincent said their office received a complaint...
IOWA, LA
12NewsNow

Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes

ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
FRED, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Police Jury holds ribbon-cutting for new Juvenile Justice Services facility

“A dream come true” is how Calcasieu Parish Office of Juvenile Justice Services (OJJS) Director Anthony Celestine described the new OJJS building at 3615 E. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles. “We are thrilled to have a new state-of-the-art evidence-based designed facility,” Celestine said, “a design that aligns with...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting

Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Man Shot In Leg

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 4am Tuesday morning about a man who was shot at his home in the 8000 block of Wade Rd., which is just off Hwy. 62 near the Newton Co. line. Jacob Salvaggio, 30, told authorities two men came into his...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

