Memphis Football Game Notes for Tulane. Tigers Underdogs Saturday at 2:30pm in NOLA (+7.5)

SETTING THE SCENE

• The University of Memphis will head to New Orleans to face the No. 25/25-ranked Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

• Last Saturday, the Tigers fell on the road in four overtimes at East Carolina, 47-45. Quarterback Seth Henigan had over 400 yards passing for the fourth time in his career, while both Joseph Scates and Caden Prieskorn had over 100 yards receiving.

• The Tigers have forced at least one turnover in 11 of their last 12 games, piling up 25 takeaways over that span. The team has a +9 turnover margin over that stretch.

• Memphis posted a record of 6-6 last season, earning the program’s eighth-straight bowl appearance.

• The Tigers were named the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl Champions after Hawai’i was unable to participate.

• The eight-consecutive bowls streak is tied for the eighth-best in the nation and is the best among all non-Power 5 programs.

SCOUTING TULANE

• Tulane comes into Saturday’s game ranked No. 25 in the nation in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Poll with a 6-1 record on the season overall and a 3-0 mark in AAC play.

• Tulane’s only loss this year came in New Orleans to Southern Miss, 27-24, on Sept. 24.

• The Green Wave are ranked seventh in the NCAA in fewest penalties (4.29), 11th in scoring defense (15.9), 17th in total defense (299.1).

• Prior to the season, Tulane was picked to finish seventh in the AAC in a poll conducted of the media.

• In 2021, the Green Wave posted a record of 2-10 on the season overall and a mark of 1-7 in the AAC.

Tulane’s two wins came against Morgan State and South Florida.

INSIDE THE SERIES

• The meeting between Memphis and Tulane on Saturday will mark the 39th all-time game between the two programs dating back to 1954.

• The Tigers hold the edge in the all-time series against the Green Wave, 24-13-1, but Tulane holds the advantage in New Orleans, 11-9-1.

• The two teams have alternated gone back-and-forth in the last five contests, with each team winning at home. The Tigers’ last win in New Orleans came back in 2016.

• Last season, Memphis defeated Tulane, 33-28, to become bowl eligible for the eighth-straight season.

• Quarterback Seth Henigan was outstanding, completing 27-of-42 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns, while defensively the Tigers forced four Green Wave turnovers.