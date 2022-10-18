Cultural preservation projects receiving grants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The National Parks Service has awarded grants for cultural heritage preservation projects in Tennessee, Kentucky and five other states in the service’s Lower Mississippi Delta Initiative region.

National Parks Service officials said Monday that 23 projects in the region are receiving $335,166 in grants in partnership with the Jefferson National Parks Association.

Grantees are getting up to $25,000 for projects related to cultural resource preservation and heritage tourism, said Timothy S. Good, chair of the Lower Mississippi Delta Initiative for the National Park Service.

In Kentucky, the Young Historians Project is receiving $1,193 to train 75 seventh grade students in historical research, sourcing, writing, and public speaking.

In Tennessee, two Memphis-area projects also are receiving funds from the parks service. The No Tears Project is getting $25,000 for an outreach program that uses music and conversation to engage communities in learning about civil rights heritage, officials said.

Also, the Lynching Sites Project is receiving $3,801 to place a historical marker near the site where Pat Crump, a Black man, was lynched by a mob in south Memphis in 1911.

Projects in Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri also received grants. A list of the projects can be found here .

